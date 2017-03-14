Mar 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Api Ispat And Powertech Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA A2+ 460 Assigned (enhanced from 25) Brigade Enterprises Ltd ST – Non fund based ICRA A1 600 Reaffirmed Bk lines Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 60000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Equity linked PP-MLD ICRA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Debenture A1+ Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 assigned Investments Ltd financing) Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Investments Ltd financing) Edelweiss Finance & CP ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance & ST Equity linked PP-MLD ICRA 4000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Debenture A1+ Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 45000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Sequent Scientific Ltd NFBL ICRA A2+ 400 # Stp Ltd ST Non-fund based ICRA A4 90 Reaffirmed Tech Auto Pvt Ltd FBL- ST ICRA A2 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Satin Creditcare Network PTC Series A2 ICRA AA-(SO) Upgraded Ltd (Lucina Ifmr Capital 2015#) from ICRA A- (SO) # PTC A1 in these transactions have been fully amortized Ama India Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT FB – TL ICRA B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Ama India Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT FB – CC ICRA B+ 95 Reaffirmed Api Ispat And Powertech Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA A- 1190 Assigned (enhanced from 45) Bimal Auto Agency India Pvt Ltd Fund Based ICRA BBB 240 Reaffirmed Brigade Enterprises Ltd LT – Fund based Bk ICRA A 21400 Reaffirmed lines Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD ICRA AA 37000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Finance & NCD ICRA AA 7500 Outstanding Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance & Sub Debt ICRA AA 500 Outstanding Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance & LT Equity linked PP-MLD ICRA 8000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Debenture AA Edelweiss Financial Services NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Ltd India Infoline Finance PTCs ICRA AAA 2678.7 Confirmed as Ltd-Robust Cv Trust Dec (SO) final 2016 India Infoline Housing Finance PTCs ICRA AAA 443.2 Confirmed as Ltd-Elite Mortgage Hl (SO) final Trust Dec 2016 India Infoline Housing Finance PTCs ICRA AAA 615.5 Confirmed as Ltd-Elite Mortgage Lap (SO) final Trust 2016 Krishna Polypacks Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Polypacks Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount ICRA BB+ 75.4 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4+ Prakash Offset Printers Fund Based ICRA BB 40 Reaffirmed Prakash Offset Printers TL ICRA BB 30 Reaffirmed Prakash Offset Printers Unallocated ICRA BB 25 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB- 92 Downgraded (Antoninus Ifmr Capital 2016) (SO) from ICRA BBB- (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB- 1034.6 Downgraded (Antoninus Ifmr Capital 2016) (SO) from ICRA A- (SO) Satin Creditcare Network PTC Series A3 ICRA A(SO) Upgraded Ltd (Delphine Ifmr Capital from ICRA 2015#) BBB(SO) # PTC A1 in these transactions have been fully amortized Satin Creditcare Network PTC Series A2 ICRA AA-(SO) Upgraded Ltd (Delphine Ifmr Capital from ICRA A- 2015#) # PTC A1 in these transactions have been fully amortized Satin Creditcare Network PTC Series A2 ICRA A(SO) Upgraded Ltd (Eudaimonia Ifmr Capital from ICRA 2015#) BBB(SO) # PTC A1 in these transactions have been fully amortized Satin Creditcare Network PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) Upgraded Ltd (Fides Ifmr Capital 2016) from ICRA A- Satin Creditcare Network PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) Reaffirmed Ltd (Fioritura Ifmr Capital 2016) Satin Creditcare Network PTC Series A3 ICRA BBB(SO) Reaffirmed Ltd (Fioritura Ifmr Capital 2016) Satin Creditcare Network PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) (Fioritura Ifmr Capital 2016) Satin Creditcare Network PTC Series A2 ICRA AA-(SO) Upgraded Ltd (Mellona Ifmr Capital from ICRA A- 2016#) (SO) # PTC A1 in these transactions have been fully amortized Satin Creditcare Network PTC Series A1 ICRA AA-(SO) Upgraded Ltd (Tulip Trust Jan 2016) from ICRA A- Satin Creditcare Network PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB+ 611.6 Downgraded Ltd(Deimos Ifmr Capital 2016) (SO) from ICRA A- (SO) Satin Creditcare Network PTC Series A2 ICRA 54.4 Downgraded Ltd(Deimos Ifmr Capital 2016) BBB+(SO) from ICRA BBB- (SO) Satin Creditcare Network PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) - Upgraded Ltd(Horme Ifmr from ICRA A- Capital 2015) Sequent Scientific Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 492.5 # Sequent Scientific Ltd FBL ICRA BBB+ 865 # Stp Ltd LT FB – CC ICRA B 240 Upgraded from ICRA B- Stp Ltd LT Non-fund based ICRA B 20 Upgraded from ICRA B- Tech Auto Pvt Ltd FBL- LT ICRA BBB 78.5 Reaffirmed Tech Auto Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits- LTICRA BBB 21.5 Reaffirmed Tvs Credit Services Ltd(Silver Second Loss Facility ICRA A- (SO) 17.8 confirmed as Trust July 2016 ) final Tvs Credit Services Ltd(Silver PTC Series A ICRA AAA 474.9 confirmed as Trust July 2016 ) (SO) final Vanshika Sugar & Power TL ICRA B+ 120 Upgraded Industries Ltd from ICRA B Vanshika Sugar & Power Warehousing Limit ICRA B+ 145 Upgraded Industries Ltd from ICRA B Vanshika Sugar & Power Warehousing Limit ICRA B+ 100 Upgraded Industries Ltd from ICRA B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)