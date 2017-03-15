Mar 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bay Datacom Solutions Non-FB WC IND A4+ 150 Affirmed Innoven Capital India CP IND A1+ 750 Affirmed Mahindra Bebanco CP* IND A1+ 400 Affirmed *Yet to be issued Pratibha Syntex Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3 300 Assigned Prince S.W.R Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 117.7 Assigned Sravins Instruments And Systems Non-FB Fac IND A4 60 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bay Datacom Solutions FB WC IND BB+ 80 Affirmed Danu Wind Parks TL IND BBB- 1170 Assigned Ennore Tank Terminals Bk loans IND AA 2850 Upgraded from IND AA- Ennore Tank Terminals WC Fac IND AA 500 Upgraded from IND AA- Indira Priyadarshini Hydro PowerTL IND D 238.4 Downgraded from IND B Innoven Capital India Bk loans IND AA- 3750 Affirmed Maharashtra Airport Development NCDs IND A- 1500 Assigned Company Ltd Pratibha Syntex Ltd TL IND BBB- 3329.8 Assigned Pratibha Syntex Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB- /IND A3 2700 Assigned Sravins Instruments And Systems TL IND B+ 6.78 Assigned Sravins Instruments And Systems FB Fac IND B+ / IND A4 30 Assigned Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond* IND A(SO) 505 Assigned# Distribution Corporation Ltd *part of INR7.147 billion bond programme which is part of INR40 billion bond programme #converted from provisional rating based on the closure of the issue upon the receipt of final documentation, conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond* WD 6642 Withdrawn Distribution Corporation Ltd *part of INR7.147 billion bond programme which is part of INR40 billion bond programme ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)