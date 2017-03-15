Mar 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 14, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bay Datacom Solutions Non-FB WC IND A4+ 150 Affirmed
Innoven Capital India CP IND A1+ 750 Affirmed
Mahindra Bebanco CP* IND A1+ 400 Affirmed
*Yet to be issued
Pratibha Syntex Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3 300 Assigned
Prince S.W.R Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 117.7 Assigned
Sravins Instruments And Systems Non-FB Fac IND A4 60 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bay Datacom Solutions FB WC IND BB+ 80 Affirmed
Danu Wind Parks TL IND BBB- 1170 Assigned
Ennore Tank Terminals Bk loans IND AA 2850 Upgraded from
IND AA-
Ennore Tank Terminals WC Fac IND AA 500 Upgraded from
IND AA-
Indira Priyadarshini Hydro PowerTL IND D 238.4 Downgraded
from IND B
Innoven Capital India Bk loans IND AA- 3750 Affirmed
Maharashtra Airport Development NCDs IND A- 1500 Assigned
Company Ltd
Pratibha Syntex Ltd TL IND BBB- 3329.8 Assigned
Pratibha Syntex Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB- /IND A3 2700 Assigned
Sravins Instruments And Systems TL IND B+ 6.78 Assigned
Sravins Instruments And Systems FB Fac IND B+ / IND A4 30 Assigned
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond* IND A(SO) 505 Assigned#
Distribution Corporation Ltd
*part of INR7.147 billion bond programme which is part of INR40 billion bond programme
#converted from provisional rating based on the closure of the issue upon the receipt of final
documentation, conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra.
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond* WD 6642 Withdrawn
Distribution Corporation Ltd
*part of INR7.147 billion bond programme which is part of INR40 billion bond programme
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)