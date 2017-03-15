Mar 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Escorts Ltd Non FB Fac ICRA A1 4190 Reaffirmed (reduced from 613.0 CR) Escorts Ltd CP ICRA A1 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50.0 CR) Escorts Ltd Non FB Fac ICRA A1 4190 Reaffirmed Escorts Ltd CP ICRA A1 1000 Reaffirmed Merit Technologies India Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed Merit Technologies India Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed Ntl Steels NFBL ICRA A4+ 30 Upgraded from ICRA A4 Ntl Steels Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 30 Upgraded from ICRA A4 Pacific Development Non-FB Limits ICRA A2+ 180 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Pacific Development NFBL ICRA A2+ 180 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Unicare Emergency Equipment ST FBL ICRA A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unicare Emergency Equipment ST NFBL ICRA A4 63.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unicare Emergency Equipment ST FBL ICRA A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unicare Emergency Equipment ST NFBL ICRA A4 63.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vaibhav Gems ST - FB Limit ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Gems ST - FB Limit ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Escorts Ltd TL ICRA A 2025 Upgraded from ICRA A- (reduced from 257.0 CR) Escorts Ltd TL ICRA A 2025 Rating upgraded from ICRA A- Escorts Ltd Unallocated ICRA A 280 Long term Rating upgraded from ICRA A- Escorts Ltd FB Fac ICRA A / 4780 Upgraded ICRA A1 from ICRA A- Escorts Ltd Unallocated ICRA A / 280 Upgraded ICRA A1 from ICRA A- (reduced from 73.0 CR) Escorts Ltd FB Fac ICRA A / 4780 Rating ICRA A1 upgraded from ICRA A- /Reaffirmed Gururamdas Knit Fab FBL ICRA B 71.8 Reaffirmed Gururamdas Knit Fab FBL ICRA B 71.8 Reaffirmed Gururamdas Knit Fab Unallocated Limit ICRA B / 6.7 Assigned ICRA A4 (reduced from 7.85 CR) Gururamdas Knit Fab Unallocated Limit ICRA B / 6.7 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Merit Technologies India Ltd LT: FB Fac – CC ICRA BB- 10 Reaffirmed Merit Technologies India Ltd LT: FB Fac – CC ICRA BB- 10 Reaffirmed Ntl Steels FBL ICRA BB+ 229 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Ntl Steels FB Limits ICRA BB+ 229 upgraded from ICRA BB- Pacific Development Proposed LT Limits - - - Corporation Ltd (revised from 12 CR) Pacific Development TL ICRA A- 8320 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (revised from 370 CR) Pacific Development TL ICRA A- 8320 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA A 910 Reaffirmed (revised from 83.00 CR) Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd LT: FBL (Note) ICRA A 910 Reaffirmed (revised from 82.00 CR) Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd LT: NFBL ICRA A 843.7 assigned Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed limits ICRA A 5 Reaffirmed (revised from 35.00 CR) Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA A 910 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd LT: FBL (Note) ICRA A 910 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd LT: NFBL ICRA A 843.7 Assigned Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed limits ICRA A 5 Reaffirmed Smi Coated Products Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Smi Coated Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Smi Coated Products Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Smi Coated Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 130 Reaffirmed / ICRA A3 Surya Sri Rice Mill LT - FB Fac ICRA BB- 475.1 Reaffirmed Surya Sri Rice Mill LT – Non FB Fac ICRA BB- 11.5 Reaffirmed Surya Sri Rice Mill LT Unallocated Fac ICRA BB- 3.4 Reaffirmed Unicare Emergency Equipment LT FBL – CC ICRA BB 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 7.50 CR) Unicare Emergency Equipment LT Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unicare Emergency Equipment LT FBL – CC ICRA BB 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unicare Emergency Equipment LT Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.