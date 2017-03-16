Mar 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Action Wooddecor Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND A3 80 Affirmed Brmsco Garments Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 30 Assigned Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A4+ 72.5 Assigned Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd Non FB limits IND A4+ 27 Assigned Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 1100 Assigned M.Venkata Rao Infra Projects NFB WC facility IND A2+ 2280 Affirmed Pvt Ltd M.Venkata Rao Infra Projects *Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 400 Affirmed Pvt Ltd facility A2+ *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by MVR to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. National Bank For Agriculture CP IND A1+ 230 Affirmed And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture Term money borrowings IND A1+ 10 Affirmed And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture ST deposits IND A1+ 700 Affirmed And Rural Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Action Wooddecor Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BBB-/ IND A3 10 Affirmed Brmsco Garments Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 91.5 Assigned Brmsco Garments Pvt Ltd FB WC IND B+/IND A4 100 Assigned Devashish Polymers Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B+ 12.5 Assigned Devashish Polymers Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 37.5 Assigned Gail Gas Ltd Bk Fac* IND AA/IND A1+ 3193.5 Affirmed (increased from INR1,773.5) * Includes long-term loans, short-term loans and cash credit Gail Gas Ltd Bk Fac*# IND AA/IND A1+ 726.5 Assigned * Includes long-term loans, short-term loans and cash credit # The final ratings have been assigned based on the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by GGL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Gail Gas Ltd Non-FB limits IND AAA (SO) / 67490 Affirmed IND A1+(SO) (reduced from INR70,000) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB CC limits IND AA- 3500 Assigned Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB WC demand loans IND AA- 3500 Assigned Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed FB limits* Provisional IND 9400 Assigned AA- *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by Glenmark to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed TL* Provisional IND 1000 Assigned AA- *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by Glenmark to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Indusind Bank Ltd Proposed AT1 perpetual IND AA 10 Assigned debt Jaquar & Company Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND AA- /IND A1+ 1,750 Affirmed Jaquar & Company Pvt Ltd FB WC IND AA-/IND A1+ 987.5 Affirmed M.Venkata Rao Infra Projects FB WC facility IND BBB+/ 775 Affirmed Pvt Ltd /IND A2+ Maya Saha FB limits IND BB+ 100 Assigned National Bank For Agriculture Bonds IND AAA 576.42 Affirmed And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture GoI fully serviced IND AAA 20 Assigned And Rural Development bonds# #The previously assigned ‘IND AAA(SO)’ rating, with a Stable Outlook, on government of India (GOI) fully serviced bonds has been withdrawn, as it was based on the sovereign financial support of the GoI. Consequently, the rating to GOI fully serviced bonds has been assigned on the basis of its standalone business and financial profile. National Bank For Agriculture LT deposits IND AAA 1287.58 Affirmed And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture CDs IND AAA/INDA1+ 100 Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture GoI fully serviced 20 Withdrawn And Rural Development bonds# #The previously assigned ‘IND AAA(SO)’ rating, with a Stable Outlook, on government of India (GOI) fully serviced bonds has been withdrawn, as it was based on the sovereign financial support of the GoI. Consequently, the rating to GOI fully serviced bonds has been assigned on the basis of its standalone business and financial profile. Shiv Shakti Cold Storage FB limits IND B 52 Assigned Shri Sagar Woven Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 35 Assigned Shri Sagar Woven Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 23.62 Assigned The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd TL IND A+/RWE 37.8 Placed on Rating Watch Evolving The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd FB and non-FB WC limits IND A+/RWE/IND 485 Placed on A1/RWE Rating Watch Evolving ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)