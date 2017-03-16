Mar 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abc Leathers Working Capital ICRA A3+ 90 Upgraded from ICRA A3 Abc Leathers LC/BG ICRA A3+ 50 Upgraded from ICRA A3 Abhi Engineering Corporation Non-FBL – BG ICRA A3+ 250 upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA A3 Cherian Varkey Construction ST - Non FBL ICRA A3+ 1750 Assigned / Company Pvt Ltd Outstanding Colorant Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd NFBL ICRA A1 3000 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd CP ICRA A1 400 Reaffirmed Gaurav International Clothing Working Capital ICRA A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Llp Gaurav International Clothing LC/BG ICRA A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Llp Gocl Corporation Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 850 Reaffirmed Idl Explosives Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 740 Reaffirmed Iifl Wealth Management Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned Iifl Wealth Management Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 15000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Management Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned financing) Iifl Wealth Management Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 15000 Outstanding financing) Iifl Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Lloyd Insulations India Ltd NFBL ICRA A2 4970 Revised from ICRA A3+ Metro Exporters Ltd FBL ICRA A2+ 5 Revised from ICRA A2+ Metro Exporters Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 45 Revised from ICRA A2+ Mirha Exports Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA A2 1400 Assigned / Outstanding Mirha Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A2 330 Assigned / Outstanding Orbit Exports Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1 12.4 Reaffirmed Richa & Company Working Capital ICRA A2 970 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Richa & Company LC/BG ICRA A2 200 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Richa Global Exports Pvt Ltd Working Capital ICRA A2 1200 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Richa Global Exports Pvt Ltd LC/BG ICRA A2 200 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Sonkamal Enterprises Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A3 745 Reaffirmed Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhi Engineering Corporation FB Limits – CC ICRA BBB 70 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB- Bhaskara Marketing Services FBL ICRA B 60 Affirmed Cherian Varkey Construction LT - FBL ICRA BBB 840 Assigned / Company Pvt Ltd Outstanding Colorant Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 95.5 Revised from ICRA BB Ethames Graduate School Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 160 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd FBL ICRA A 1900 Revised from ICRA A+ Everest Industries Ltd External Commercial ICRA A - Revised from Borrowings (ECB) ICRA A+ Everest Industries Ltd Working Capital TL ICRA A / 742 Revised from ICRA A1 ICRA A+/A1 Gocl Corporation Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 200 Reaffirmed Gocl Corporation Ltd TL/LOC facility ICRA BBB - Reaffirmed Idl Explosives Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 100 Reaffirmed Idl Explosives Ltd Fund Based & Non-FBL ICRA BBB- / 300 Reaffirmed A3 Idl Explosives Ltd Proposed Limits ICRA BBB- / 80 Reaffirmed A3 Idl Explosives Ltd Fund Based & Non-FBL ICRA BBB / 300 Reaffirmed A3+ Iifl Wealth Management Ltd Secured NCD Programme ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Management Ltd Secured NCD Programme ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding Kuldevi Cotton Industries FBL ICRA B 60 Reaffirmed Lloyd Insulations India Ltd CC ICRA BBB+ 900 Revised from ICRA BBB Metro Exporters Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- / 100 Revised from ICRA A3 ICRA BBB+/ ICRA A2+ Orbit Exports Ltd CC ICRA A 150 Reaffirmed Orbit Exports Ltd TL ICRA A 186.9 Reaffirmed Orbit Exports Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A / A1 220 Assigned Raman Education Society LT- FBL ICRA BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Richa & Company TL ICRA BBB+ 130 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Richa Global Exports Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 150 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ST Fund/Non Based ICRA A+ / 6250 Reaffirmed / Limits ICRA A1+ upgraded From ICRA A1 Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated ICRA A+ / 400 assigned Limits ICRA A1+ Sonkamal Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 285 Reaffirmed Sunflag Filaments Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA A 40 Reaffirmed Sunflag Filaments Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA A 0.8 Reaffirmed Sunflag Filaments Ltd LT, non-FB Fac ICRA A 15 Reaffirmed Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd FB Limit ICRA B 180.7 Revised from ICRA B+ Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA B/ A4 76.3 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)