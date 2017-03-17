Mar 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Clp Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd CP (CP) IND A1+ 40000 Affirmed Natraj Electro Casting Pvt Ltd Non- FB limits IND A4 15.35 Assigned Oswal Traders And Travels FB WC limit IND A4+ 400 Affirmed Oswal Traders And Travels Non-FB BG IND A4+ 40 Affirmed Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (I) Pvt Non FB Fac IND A4+ 10 Assigned Ltd The West India Power Equipments Non-FB limits IND A3 6 Upgraded IND Pvt Ltd A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arena Lifestyle Pvt Ltd FB WC limits LT/ST IND BB-/ 290 Affirmed (reduced from INR400) IND A4+ Clp Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs; bond IND AA 6000 Affirmed issuance) Clp Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL (RTL)* IND AA 13556.5 Affirmed (increased from INR11,256.5 outstanding INR8,218) Goodwin Jewellers Pvt Ltd’S FB WC limit IND BBB-/ 700 Upgraded IND IND A3 BB+ / IND A4+ (increased from INR400 CR) Mintech Global Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 220 Assigned Mintech Global Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ 25 Assigned IND A4 Natraj Electro Casting Pvt Ltd FBL IND B+ 80 Assigned Natraj Electro Casting Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 200 Assigned Oswal Traders And Travels FB WC limit IND BB+ 400 Upgraded IND BB Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (I) Pvt FB Fac IND BB-/ 130 Assigned Ltd IND A4 The West India Power Equipments Long-TL IND BBB- 90.67 Upgraded IND Pvt Ltd BB+ The West India Power Equipments FB limits IND BBB-/ 265 Upgraded IND Pvt Ltd IND A3 BB+ / IND A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)