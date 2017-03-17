Mar 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 16, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Clp Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd CP (CP) IND A1+ 40000 Affirmed
Natraj Electro Casting Pvt Ltd Non- FB limits IND A4 15.35 Assigned
Oswal Traders And Travels FB WC limit IND A4+ 400 Affirmed
Oswal Traders And Travels Non-FB BG IND A4+ 40 Affirmed
Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (I) Pvt Non FB Fac IND A4+ 10 Assigned
Ltd
The West India Power Equipments Non-FB limits IND A3 6 Upgraded IND
Pvt Ltd A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arena Lifestyle Pvt Ltd FB WC limits LT/ST IND BB-/ 290 Affirmed
(reduced from INR400) IND A4+
Clp Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs; bond IND AA 6000 Affirmed
issuance)
Clp Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL (RTL)* IND AA 13556.5 Affirmed
(increased from INR11,256.5 outstanding INR8,218)
Goodwin Jewellers Pvt Ltd’S FB WC limit IND BBB-/ 700 Upgraded IND
IND A3 BB+ / IND A4+
(increased from INR400 CR)
Mintech Global Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 220 Assigned
Mintech Global Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ 25 Assigned
IND A4
Natraj Electro Casting Pvt Ltd FBL IND B+ 80 Assigned
Natraj Electro Casting Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 200 Assigned
Oswal Traders And Travels FB WC limit IND BB+ 400 Upgraded IND BB
Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (I) Pvt FB Fac IND BB-/ 130 Assigned
Ltd IND A4
The West India Power Equipments Long-TL IND BBB- 90.67 Upgraded IND
Pvt Ltd BB+
The West India Power Equipments FB limits IND BBB-/ 265 Upgraded IND
Pvt Ltd IND A3 BB+ / IND
A4+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)