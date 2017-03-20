Mar 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dcdc Health Services Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Assigned Firestar Diamond International Non-FB WC Fac IND A2+ (SO) 1059 Affirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from INR1,169) Firestar International Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A2+ 2272 Affirmed Prakash Parcel Services Non-FB WC facility IND A3 28.5 Assigned Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Non-FB WC Fac IND A1 30 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Avantika Contractors (I) LtdNon-FB WC limits IND A3 1890 Upgraded from IND A4+ Sri Avantika Contractors (I) Ltd*Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 1360 Assigned limits A3 * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by SACIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Vectus Industries Ltd Non-FB WC IND A2+ 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barath Building Constructions TL IND BBB/Stab 920 Assigned (I) Pvt Ltd Dcdc Health Services Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 3.13 Assigned Dcdc Health Services Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 25 Assigned Firestar Diamond International FB WC Fac IND A-(SO) /IND 3824 Affirmed Pvt Ltd A2+(SO) (reduced from INR3,861) Firestar Diamond International Proposed WC Fac* Provisional IND 3367 Affirmed Pvt Ltd A-(SO) /Provisional IND A2+(SO) *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by FIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra./(increased from INR3,220) Firestar International Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND A- /IND A2+ 17132 Affirmed Firestar International Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac* Provisional IND 5195 Affirmed A- /Provisional IND A2+ * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by FIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Mishra Polypacks Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 150 Assigned Parbati Koldam Transmission Co. Rupee TL IND AA+/ 6450 Assigned Ltd Prakash Parcel Services LT loans IND BBB- / 30 Assigned Prakash Parcel Services FB WC facility IND BBB- /IND A3 290 Assigned Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan FB WC Fac IND A /IND A1 420 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Avantika Contractors (I) LtdFB WC limits IND BBB- /IND A3 285 Upgraded from IND BB+/IND A4+ Sri Avantika Contractors (I) Ltd*Proposed FB WC limits Provisional IND 65 Assigned BBB- /Provisional IND A3 * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by SACIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Vectus Industries Ltd FB WC IND A-/ IND A2+ 480 Assigned Y. Achamma FB WC limits IND B / IND A4 50 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)