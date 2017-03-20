Mar 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aequs Engineered Plastics Pvt Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 1 Reassigned Ltd (SO) from ICRA A3 Healthcaps India Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A2 115 Assigned Landis+Gyr Ltd Fund Based /NFBL# ICRA 880 outstanding AAA(SO) outstanding ICRA A1+(SO) # The combined limit of Rs. 88.00 crore includes sub limit of up to Rs. 10.00 crore for interchangeable facilities for import lines/ buyers credit; sub limit of Rs. 53.00 crore for bank guarantee; sub limit of Rs. 5.00 crore for letter of credit; sub limit of Rs 23.00 crore for overdraft; sub limit of Rs 68.00 crore for working capital loan; sub limit of Rs. 58.00 crore for interchangeable facilities for export facility for purchase/ negotiation of documents against payment/ negotiation of documents against acceptance/ preshipment loan against export; and sub limit of Rs. 20.00 for receivable finance. As such, the total utilisation should not exceed Rs. 88.00 crore at any time. The limit is to be rated on both long term and short term scales and will attract tenure as per usage Landis+Gyr Ltd Fund Based /NFBL## ICRA A4 500 Assigned ## The combined limit of Rs. 50.00 crore includes sublimit of up to Rs. 50.00 crore of bank guarantee and Rs 30.00 crore working capital loan. As such, the total utilisation should not exceed Rs. 50.00 crore at any time National Steel & Agro ST non-fund based ICRA A3 11995.2 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd working capital Fac National Steel & Agro ST unallocated Bk Fac ICRA A3 2153 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A1+ 1340 Reaffirmed Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Sabari Krishna Enterprise Non Fund based ICRA A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Sandfits Foundries Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac ICRA A2+ Reaffirmed Situations Advertising And ST non-FBL ICRA A3 10 Reaffirmed Marketing Services Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aequs Engineered Plastics Pvt TL ICRA BBB 60.5 Reassigned Ltd (SO) from ICRA BBB- Aequs Engineered Plastics Pvt FBL ICRA BBB 40 Reassigned Ltd (SO) from ICRA BBB- Aequs Engineered Plastics Pvt FBL ICRA BBB 9.5 Reassigned Ltd (SO) from ICRA BBB- Arunachal Tea & Industries Pvt FBL ICRA BBB Reaffirmed Ltd Arunachal Tea & Industries Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB Reaffirmed Ltd D.S. Enterprises LT-FB Limits ICRA BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ethelwold Estate Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB Reaffirmed Ethelwold Estate Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB Reaffirmed Gillco Developers & Builders FB Limits ICRA BB 450 Assigned Pvt Ltd Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) Withdrawn -Indian Mfi Trust Series Xxvi Healthcaps India Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB+ 324 Assigned Healthcaps India Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BBB+ 1 Assigned Landis+Gyr Ltd NFBL(LC/BG)** ICRA BB 340 outstanding /ICRA A4 ** The Non-fund based limit of Rs 34.00 Crore is completely interchangeable between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee. The Non-fund based limit (LC+BG) is rated on both Long Term and Short Term scale and will attract tenure as per usage. As such the utilization should not exceed Rs. 34.00 Crore at any point Malhotra Book Depot FB limits ICRA BBB- 150 Reaffirmed National Steel & Agro LT FB working capital ICRA BBB- 2005.5 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Fac National Steel & Agro LT FB TL Fac ICRA BBB- 179.5 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd New Diamond Era LT: TL ICRA BB- 375 Reaffirmed New Diamond Era LT: CC ICRA BB- 65 Reaffirmed Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd LT - Fund Based ICRA A+ 6336.8 Reaffirmed Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd LT - Non Fund Based ICRA A+ 50 Reaffirmed Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd LT - Unallocated Reaffirmed Provident Housing Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 7250 Reaffirmed Provident Housing Ltd LT – Unallocated ICRA BBB 240 Reaffirmed Provident Housing Ltd LT / ST ICRA BBB 10 Reaffirmed (Interchangeable) – /ICRA A3+ Unallocated Puravankara Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 22859 Reaffirmed Puravankara Ltd LT - Unallocated ICRA BBB 2130 Assigned Puravankara Ltd LT / ST ICRA BBB 10 Reaffirmed (Interchangeable) – /ICRA A3+ Unallocated R.B. Rice Industries FB Limits ICRA B 135 Reaffirmed Sabari Krishna Enterprise CC ICRA B 40 Reaffirmed Sabari Krishna Enterprise Unallocated Amount ICRA B 140 Assigned Sandfits Foundries Pvt Ltd LT Fac – TL ICRA A- 100 Reaffirmed Sandfits Foundries Pvt Ltd LT Fac –fund based ICRA A- 250 Reaffirmed Situations Advertising And LT fund based ICRA BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Marketing Services Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 