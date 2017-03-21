Mar 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coirfoam India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 10 Assigned Idfc Cash Fund ST IND A1+mfs - Affirmed Mb Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd *Proposed ST loan IND A4+ 2500 Assigned under WC facility *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of the pending final documents conforming to the information already received. According to the management, the documentation process under the flexible structuring is underway. Ind-Ra would look into final documents including but not limited to, loan agreements, accession deed, trust and retention agreements and no dues certificate from all the banks before assigning final ratings. The ratings are for the proposed term loan and working capital facilities of MBPL. The provisional ratings are for the future long term rupee loans and short term rupee loans and do not apply to the existing facilities. Mm Castings Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 30 Assigned R L Construction Non-FB limits IND A4+ 80 Affirmed (increased from INR65) Vijai Construction (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 440 Upgraded from IND A4+ (increased from INR220) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coirfoam India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+70 Assigned Hkr Roadways Ltd’S Bk Loan IND D 15250 Downgraded from IND BB+ Kpl Exports Pvt Ltd Fund and non-FB Fac IND A-(SO) / IND 3150 Affirmed A2+(SO) Kpl Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed fund and IND A-(SO) / IND 2100 Affirmed non-FB Fac* A2+(SO) * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by KPL Exports to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Mb Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd *Proposed rupee TL IND BB 51960 Assigned *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of the pending final documents conforming to the information already received. Mm Castings Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 90 Assigned Mm Castings Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / IND A3+250 Assigned R L Construction FB limits IND BB 60 Affirmed R L Construction Proposed FB limits IND BB 35 Assigned Union Bank Of India AT1 perpetual debt IND AA 15 Assigned Vijai Construction (I) Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- / IND A380 Upgraded from IND BB+ / IND A4+ (increased from INR50) Zlatan Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 pass-through IND A(SO) 479.9 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Zlatan Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND A(SO) 479.9 Assigned Zlatan Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A3 PTCs IND A-(SO) 274.2 Assigned Zlatan Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A4 PTCs IND BBB-(SO) 13.7 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.