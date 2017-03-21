Mar 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akasaka Electronics NFBL – LOC A4(SO) 103.2 Withdrawn Borana Plastic Ltd NFBL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Capital Clothing Company ST - Fund based A4 90 Reaffirmed facility (revised from 9.9) M/S Kantilal Chhotalal FBL A2 280 Reaffirmed Marikar (Motors) Ltd ST – Fund Based A3 93.5 Assigned (Inventory Funding) (previously nil) Muthoot Finance Ltd ST fund based Bk A1+ 103180^ outstanding limits ^Term loans and long-term fund based bank limits include an interchangeable limit of Rs. 35 crore. Also, long-term and short-term fund based bank limits include an interchangeable limit of Rs. 6,935 crore. The total rated bank facilities stand at Rs. 12,060 crore. Muthoot Finance Ltd CP programme A1+ 2000^ outstanding ^Term loans and long-term fund based bank limits include an interchangeable limit of Rs. 35 crore. Also, long-term and short-term fund based bank limits include an interchangeable limit of Rs. 6,935 crore. The total rated bank facilities stand at Rs. 12,060 crore. Rohit Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST: FB : Packing A4 120 Reaffirmed Credit Rohit Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST: Non FB : Standby A4 150 Reaffirmed LOC Sical Multimodal And Rail Non Fund Based A2+ 300 outstanding Transport Ltd (SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adinath Silks Pvt Ltd LT - FBL BB 300 Reaffirmed Akasaka Electronics FBL – TL BBB 45 Withdrawn (SO) Akasaka Electronics FBL – CC BBB 25 Withdrawn (SO) Apg Premium Homes Pvt Ltd NCD BB+ 600 Reaffirmed (SO) Borana Plastic Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Capital Clothing Company LT/ST - Unallocated B+ 7.3 Reaffirmed Capital Clothing Company LT – Fund based B+ / 2.7 Reaffirmed facility A4 (revised from 0.1) Holy Faith International (P) FBL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Ltd. / A3 Holy Faith International (P) NFBL BBB- 41.1 Reaffirmed Ltd. / A3 Iljin Electronics (India) Pvt FBL- LT BB 172.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Iljin Electronics (India) Pvt Unallocated Limits- BB 57.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Long/ST / A4 Marikar (Motors) Ltd LT – TL BBB- 185 Assigned (previously nil) Marikar (Motors) Ltd LT – Fund Based (CC) BBB- 140 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00) Marikar (Motors) Ltd LT / ST – Unallocated BBB- 1.5 Reaffirmed / A3 (revised from 2.00) Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD programme AA 19500 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated debt AA 500 Assigned programme Muthoot Finance Ltd LT debentures# AA 37320 outstanding #includes subordinated debentures of Rs. 301.36 Muthoot Finance Ltd LT debentures AA 31172 Withdrawn Muthoot Finance Ltd LT debentures AA 10508 outstanding (Unallocated) Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated debt AA 317.8 outstanding programme Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated debt AA 682.2 outstanding programme (Unallocated) Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD programme AA 2000 outstanding (Private Placement) Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated debt AA 1000 outstanding programme (Private Placement) Muthoot Finance Ltd TL AA 500^ outstanding ^Term loans and long-term fund based bank limits include an interchangeable limit of Rs. 35 crore. Also, long-term and short-term fund based bank limits include an interchangeable limit of Rs. 6,935 crore. The total rated bank facilities stand at Rs. 12,060 crore. Muthoot Finance Ltd LT fund based Bk AA 86620 outstanding limits Sical Multimodal And Rail Proposed NCD BBB+ 1000 confirmed as Transport Ltd (SO) final Sical Multimodal And Rail TL BBB+ 1714.4 outstanding Transport Ltd (SO) Sical Multimodal And Rail FBL BBB+ 200 outstanding Transport Ltd (SO) Sri Lakshmi Poultry Farm CC D 55 Revised from B Sri Lakshmi Poultry Farm TL D 28.7 Revised from B Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill FBL B+ 60 Reaffirmed (Mahendrawada) (reduced from 6.25 CR) Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill Unallocated limits B+ 40 Reaffirmed (Mahendrawada) (enhanced from 3.75 CR) Union Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds – AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed Basel II Union Bank Of India Basel II Compliant AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Innovative Perpetual Debt instruments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 