Mar 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anunay Fab Non-FB WC facility IND A4 60 Assigned Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac IND A4 40 Assigned Premier Solar Systems Non-FB WC limit IND A3 440 Assigned Premier Solar Systems Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 260 Assigned limits* A3 *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by SIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Vindeshwari Exim Non-FB lim IND A4 240 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anunay Fab FB WC facility IND B+ / IND A4 792 Assigned Balaji Greentech FB WC facility WD 120 Withdrawn Balaji Greentech Non-FB WC facility WD 30 Withdrawn Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills TL IND B+ 70 Assigned Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills FB Fac IND 120 Assigned B+/Stable/IND A4 Mkhitaryan Sbl Ifmr Capital Series A1 PTC (PTCs) IND A+ 1432.8 Assigned Mkhitaryan Sbl Ifmr Capital Series A2 PTCs IND BB+ 85.3 Assigned Porbandar Solar Powe NCDs IND AA+ 105.5 Affirmed Prajwal Promoters TL IND B 195 Assigned Premier Solar Systems FB WC limits IND BBB- / IND A3100 Assigned Premier Solar Systems Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 100 Assigned BBB- / Provisional IND A3 *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by SIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Rj Texcot TL IND BBB- 1875 Assigned Sansar Trust Feb 2017 Pass-through IND AAA 424.1 Assigned certificates (PTCs)-Series A Sansar Trust Feb 2017 Second loss credit IND BBB 26.51 Assigned facility (SLCF) Standard Loan Trust Xlii Series A Pass-through IND A 1250.3 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Standard Loan Trust Xlii Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA 12.51 Assigned Standard Loan Trust Xlii Second loss credit IND BBB 49.39 Assigned facility (SLCF) Standard Loan Trust Xliv Liquidity facility (LF)Provisional IND 10.23 Assigned AAA Standard Loan Trust Xliv Series A1 pass-through Provisional IND 297.5 Assigned certificates (PTCs) AAA Standard Loan Trust Xliv Series A2 PTCs Provisional IND 725.24 Assigned AAA Standard Loan Trust Xliv Second loss credit Provisional IND 59.83 Assigned facility (SLCF) BBB State Bank Of Patiala Basel III Tier I bonds IND AA+ 11.5 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)