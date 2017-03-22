Mar 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 21, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anunay Fab Non-FB WC facility IND A4 60 Assigned
Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac IND A4 40 Assigned
Premier Solar Systems Non-FB WC limit IND A3 440 Assigned
Premier Solar Systems Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 260 Assigned
limits* A3
*The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by SIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Vindeshwari Exim Non-FB lim IND A4 240 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anunay Fab FB WC facility IND B+ / IND A4 792 Assigned
Balaji Greentech FB WC facility WD 120 Withdrawn
Balaji Greentech Non-FB WC facility WD 30 Withdrawn
Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills TL IND B+ 70 Assigned
Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills FB Fac IND 120 Assigned
B+/Stable/IND A4
Mkhitaryan Sbl Ifmr Capital Series A1 PTC (PTCs) IND A+ 1432.8 Assigned
Mkhitaryan Sbl Ifmr Capital Series A2 PTCs IND BB+ 85.3 Assigned
Porbandar Solar Powe NCDs IND AA+ 105.5 Affirmed
Prajwal Promoters TL IND B 195 Assigned
Premier Solar Systems FB WC limits IND BBB- / IND A3100 Assigned
Premier Solar Systems Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 100 Assigned
BBB- /
Provisional IND A3
*The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by SIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Rj Texcot TL IND BBB- 1875 Assigned
Sansar Trust Feb 2017 Pass-through IND AAA 424.1 Assigned
certificates
(PTCs)-Series A
Sansar Trust Feb 2017 Second loss credit IND BBB 26.51 Assigned
facility (SLCF)
Standard Loan Trust Xlii Series A Pass-through IND A 1250.3 Assigned
certificates (PTCs)
Standard Loan Trust Xlii Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA 12.51 Assigned
Standard Loan Trust Xlii Second loss credit IND BBB 49.39 Assigned
facility (SLCF)
Standard Loan Trust Xliv Liquidity facility (LF)Provisional IND 10.23 Assigned
AAA
Standard Loan Trust Xliv Series A1 pass-through Provisional IND 297.5 Assigned
certificates (PTCs) AAA
Standard Loan Trust Xliv Series A2 PTCs Provisional IND 725.24 Assigned
AAA
Standard Loan Trust Xliv Second loss credit Provisional IND 59.83 Assigned
facility (SLCF) BBB
State Bank Of Patiala Basel III Tier I bonds IND AA+ 11.5 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
