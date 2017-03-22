Mar 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd FLC ICRA A4 92.5 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 6.60 crore) Godavari Polymers Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Assigned financing) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 40000 outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 outstanding financing) Mohit Ispat Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A4 350 Assigned Fac Ramsons Casting Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) ICRA A4 20 Downgraded from ICRA A4+ The Indian Steel & Wire Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Products Ltd Updater Services Pvt Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A1 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acknit Industries Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB- 566.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 46.30) Acknit Industries Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA BBB-/ 114 Reaffirmed ICRA A3 (enhanced from 8.74) Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 340 Upgraded from ICRA B (revised from Rs. 30.00 crore) Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 45.2 Upgraded from ICRA B (revised from Rs. 6.45 crore) Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- / 42.3 Upgraded ICRA A4 from ICRA B/Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 8.95 crore) Armania Agro Industries FBL ICRA B 87.8 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 7.35 crore) Armania Agro Industries Unallocated ICRA B 3.5 Outstanding Deep Motors FB limits ICRA BB- 122.5 Reaffirmed Electronica Finance Ltd-Mse PTC Series A ICRA AA+ - Withdrawn Loan (SO) Pool Trust V Electronica Finance Ltd-Mse PTC Series A ICRA AAA - Withdrawn Loan (SO) Pool Trust V Exora Business Parks Ltd TL ICRA A+ (SO) 9013 Reaffirmed Fusion Micrfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB 500 Assigned Godavari Polymers Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Godavari Polymers Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 188 Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt PTC Series A1 Provisional 116.9 Assigned Ltd-Ifmr Capital ICRA A- (SO) Mosec Marquez 2017 Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 3000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 3500 Outstanding Programme Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD Programme PP- MLDICRA 25500 Outstanding AA Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA A (SO) - Withdrawn Ltd-Urashi SBL Ifmr Capital 2015 Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB- - Withdrawn Ltd-Urashi SBL (SO) Ifmr Capital 2015 Madura Micro Finance Ltd Subordinated ICRA BBB 500 Assigned Debentures Madura Micro Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA BBB 3000 Reaffirmed Madura Micro Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA BBB 766 outstanding Mahindra Agri Solutions Ltd LT, FBL ICRA A+ 850 Upgraded from ICRA A- (enhanced from 40.0) Mahindra Agri Solutions Ltd Long-TL ICRA A+ 150 Assigned Mohit Ispat Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac ICRA B+ 380 Assigned Orb Energy Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA B 65 Reaffirmed Ramsons Casting Pvt Ltd FB Limits (CC) ICRA B+ 75 Downgraded from ICRA BB Ramsons Casting Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount ICRA B+ /A4 12.5 Downgraded from ICRA BB /A4+ Sipai Industries FBL ICRA B+ 143 Reaffirmed Sipai Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 5 Reaffirmed Sunderlal Moolchand Jain CC ICRA BB- 100 Reaffirmed Tobacconist Pvt Ltd The Indian Steel & Wire FB Limits ICRA A- 300 Reaffirmed Products Ltd Tm International Logistics Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA - Reaffirmed Updater Services Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA A+ 350 Upgraded from ICRA A Updater Services Pvt Ltd LT/ ST: Unallocated ICRA A+ / 300 Upgraded ICRA A1 from ICRA A/Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.