Mar 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capacite Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A2+(SO) 70 Assigned Ideas Engineers (Ideas) Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 75 Assigned Ideas Engineers (Ideas) Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 55 Assigned limits* A4+ * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by Ideas to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Liberty Oil Mills Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 8640 Affirmed Niit Ltd CP (carved out of FB IND A1+ 340 Affirmed Bk lines) Niit Ltd ST debt IND A1+ 400 Affirmed Nomura Capital (I) Pvt Ltd ST debt (CP) IND A1+ 1500 Affirmed Nomura Capital (I) Pvt Ltd ST debt (CP)^ IND A1+ 3500 Affirmed ^ Yet to be issued Nomura Fixed Income Securities ST debt (CP) * IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed Pvt Ltd * Yet to be issued Rungta Irrigation Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 80 Assigned Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 24.65 Assigned Shreem Electric Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A2+ 6860 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dbl Mundargi Harapanahalli Rupee TL IND BBB 850 Assigned Tollways Ltd Capacite Engineering Pvt Ltd FB CC Fac IND A-(SO)/IND 67.5 Assigned A2+(SO) Dbl Hirekerur Ranibennur TL IND BBB 960 Assigned Tollways Ltd Ezra Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTCs Provisional IND 3.26 Assigned BB+(SO) Ezra Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 pass-through Provisional IND 150 Assigned certificates (PTCs) BBB+(SO) Ideas Engineers (Ideas) FB WC limits IND BB+ /IND A4+ 50 Assigned Jp Motor Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB 91 Assigned Jp Motor Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 9 Assigned Liberty Oil Mills Ltd FB limits IND BBB /IND A2 1600 Affirmed Niit Ltd LT debt - 700 Withdrawn Niit Ltd FB Bk Fac IND AA- /IND A1+ 614 Affirmed Niit Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac IND AA- /IND A1+ 668 Affirmed Niit Ltd Proposed non-FB Bk Provisional IND 1100 Assigned limits* AA- /Provisional IND A1+ * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by NIIT to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Nomura Capital (I) Pvt Ltd Principal protected IND PP-MLD AAAemr30.5* Affirmed equity- linked notes *The outstanding amount is INR91 million (reduced from INR100 million), which is the total of INR30.5 million and INR60.5 million as mentioned above. Nomura Capital (I) Pvt Ltd Principal protected IND PP-MLD AAAemr60.5* Affirmed equity- linked notes *The outstanding amount is INR91 million (reduced from INR100 million), which is the total of INR30.5 million and INR60.5 million as mentioned above. Nomura Capital (I) Pvt Ltd Principal protected IND PP-MLD AAAemr3500 Affirmed equity-linked debentures^ ^ Yet to be issued Punjab State Transmission WC facility IND BBB- 2000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Punjab State Transmission TL IND BBB (SO) 440 Assigned Corporation Ltd Punjab State Transmission TL IND BBB (SO) 968.8 Assigned Corporation Ltd Punjab State Transmission TL IND BBB (SO) 2500 Assigned Corporation Ltd Rungta Irrigation Ltd FB limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 140 Assigned Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 18.35 Assigned Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ /IND A4 37 Assigned Shreem Electric Ltd Fund based WC Fac IND A- 2650 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Shreem Electric Ltd TL IND A- 61.6 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)