Mar 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A3 250.9 Reaffirmed Fac Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A3 134.9 Reaffirmed Fac Genus Electrotech Ltd LOC ICRA A2 1050 Reaffirmed Hyundai Steel India Pvt Ltd FB and non-FB Fac, ICRA A2+ 900 Reaffirmed backed by letter of comfort from Hyundai Steel Company, Republic of Korea Kavi Commercial Co. Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A3+ 630 Reaffirmed Fac Kavi Commercial Co. Ltd ST Unallocated - - Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs 25.0 crore) Milltec Machinery Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A1+ 306.8 Reaffirmed P.C. Chandra & Sons (India) Non-FB Limit – ICRA A1 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Standby LOC U.P Telelinks Ltd ST, Non Fund based ICRA A4 3 Reaffirmed Vijay Transformers NFBL ICRA A4 54.5 Reaffirmed (increased from 5.00 CR) Viraj Impex Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A3+ 2080 Reaffirmed Fac (revised from Rs 248.0 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac ICRA BBB- 766.7 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac ICRA BBB- 495.5 Reaffirmed Genus Electrotech Ltd FBL - - - (reduced from Rs 27.0 crore) Genus Electrotech Ltd TL ICRA BBB 174 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 4.4 crore) Genus Electrotech Ltd CC ICRA BBB 888 Reaffirmed Genus Electrotech Ltd BG ICRA BBB 180 Reaffirmed Kavi Commercial Co. Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac ICRA BBB 20 Reaffirmed Khandesh Roller Flour Mills LT: FBL ICRA BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Milltec Machinery Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A+ 80.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 30.60 CR) Milltec Machinery Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A+ 120 Reaffirmed P.C. Chandra & Sons (India) FBL – CC facility ICRA A 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pooja Sree Traders LT – FB Fac ICRA B+ 80 Assigned Pooja Sree Traders Unallocated ICRA B+ / 20 Assigned ICRA A4 Southern Agencies CC ICRA B 100 Reaffirmed Speciality Restaurants Ltd LT/ ST, fund based/ ICRA A+/ 100 Reaffirmed non-FB Fac ICRA A1 Squad Forging India Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 580 Reaffirmed U.P Telelinks Ltd LT, FBL ICRA BB- 76.7 Revised from B+ U.P Telelinks Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB- 20.3 Revised from B+ Vijay Transformers Fund Based ICRA B- 25 Reaffirmed (decreased from 3.25 CR) Vijay Transformers Unallocated Amount ICRA B- / 40.5 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 (increased from 2.25 CR) Viraj Impex Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac ICRA BBB 20 Reaffirmed Wheel Flexible Packaging LT FB Limit ICRA BB 143.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.38 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)