Mar 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 23, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A1+ 20.5 Affirmed
Kec International Ltd CP IND A1+ 8000 Affirmed
M.K. Roy & Bros Projects Pvt LtdNon-FB limits IND A4+ 75 Assigned
National Peroxide Ltd FB WC limits IND A1 166 Affirmed
National Peroxide Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 210 Affirmed
Saviton Living Concepts Non-FB limit IND A4 21 Assigned
Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 1850 Affirmed
increased from INR 1,110
Welspun Renewables Energy Pvt Proposed CP* IND A1+(SO) 12 Provisional
Ltd
*The above rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the execution of transaction
documents for the above facility by WREPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Antech Construction Company FB Fac IND B+/ IND A4 120 Assigned
Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND D 16.7 Assigned
Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 9 Assigned
Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D/ IND D 80 Assigned
Cochin Shipyard Ltd Tranche I Bond IND AA+ 1000 Affirmed
Cochin Shipyard Ltd Tranche II Bond IND AA+ 230 Affirmed
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd FB WC limit IND AAA 4.5 Affirmed
Hpcl Biofuels Ltd TL IND AA- 3010.8 Upgraded
reduced from INR3,088
Hpcl Biofuels Ltd FB limits IND AA-/ IND A1+ 1000 Upgraded
Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Long-TL IND AA-(SO) 3 Provisional
M.K. Roy & Bros Projects Pvt LtdFB limits IND BB 81.5 Assigned
National Peroxide Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ 166 Upgraded
National Peroxide Ltd TL IND A+ 100 Assigned
Northway Infratech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 67.7 Assigned
Punjab National Bank Proposed AT1 bonds IND AA+ 15 Assigned
Saviton Living Concepts TL IND B 2.25 Assigned
Saviton Living Concepts FB WC limits IND B/ IND A4 50.5 Assigned
Srimathi Sundaravalli Memorial Bk loans IND BBB- 698.4 Affirmed
Educational Trust
Srimathi Sundaravalli Memorial FB-WC Fac IND BBB- 12 Affirmed
Educational Trust
Srimathi Sundaravalli Memorial Proposed Bk loans* IND BBB- 939.6 Provisional
Educational Trust
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by SSMET to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Supreme Ahmednagar Karmala Bk loans IND D 4050 Affirmed
Tembhurni Tollways Pvt Ltd
Supreme Best Value Kolhapur TL - Facility A IND D 1800 Affirmed
(Shiroli) Sangli Tollways Pvt
Ltd
Supreme Best Value Kolhapur TL - Facility B IND D 675 Affirmed
(Shiroli) Sangli Tollways Pvt
Ltd
Supreme Panvel Indapur Tollways Bk loans IND D 9000 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Supreme Vasai Bhiwandi Tollways Bk loans IND D 1540 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
T S Realtech Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 100 Assigned
Tata Power Trading Co. Ltd TL IND A 370 Affirmed
reduced from INR413
Tata Power Trading Co. Ltd FB limit IND A/ IND A1 2750 Affirmed
Tata Power Trading Co. Ltd Non-FBL IND A/ IND A1 4600 Affirmed
Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 150 Affirmed
increased from INR 100
Uflex Ltd Proposed NCDs (NCDs) IND A- 4000 Provisional
Uflex Ltd Proposed TL IND A- 2500 Provisional
