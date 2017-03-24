Mar 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A1+ 20.5 Affirmed Kec International Ltd CP IND A1+ 8000 Affirmed M.K. Roy & Bros Projects Pvt LtdNon-FB limits IND A4+ 75 Assigned National Peroxide Ltd FB WC limits IND A1 166 Affirmed National Peroxide Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 210 Affirmed Saviton Living Concepts Non-FB limit IND A4 21 Assigned Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 1850 Affirmed increased from INR 1,110 Welspun Renewables Energy Pvt Proposed CP* IND A1+(SO) 12 Provisional Ltd *The above rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the execution of transaction documents for the above facility by WREPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antech Construction Company FB Fac IND B+/ IND A4 120 Assigned Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND D 16.7 Assigned Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 9 Assigned Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D/ IND D 80 Assigned Cochin Shipyard Ltd Tranche I Bond IND AA+ 1000 Affirmed Cochin Shipyard Ltd Tranche II Bond IND AA+ 230 Affirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd FB WC limit IND AAA 4.5 Affirmed Hpcl Biofuels Ltd TL IND AA- 3010.8 Upgraded reduced from INR3,088 Hpcl Biofuels Ltd FB limits IND AA-/ IND A1+ 1000 Upgraded Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Long-TL IND AA-(SO) 3 Provisional M.K. Roy & Bros Projects Pvt LtdFB limits IND BB 81.5 Assigned National Peroxide Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ 166 Upgraded National Peroxide Ltd TL IND A+ 100 Assigned Northway Infratech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 67.7 Assigned Punjab National Bank Proposed AT1 bonds IND AA+ 15 Assigned Saviton Living Concepts TL IND B 2.25 Assigned Saviton Living Concepts FB WC limits IND B/ IND A4 50.5 Assigned Srimathi Sundaravalli Memorial Bk loans IND BBB- 698.4 Affirmed Educational Trust Srimathi Sundaravalli Memorial FB-WC Fac IND BBB- 12 Affirmed Educational Trust Srimathi Sundaravalli Memorial Proposed Bk loans* IND BBB- 939.6 Provisional Educational Trust *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by SSMET to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Supreme Ahmednagar Karmala Bk loans IND D 4050 Affirmed Tembhurni Tollways Pvt Ltd Supreme Best Value Kolhapur TL - Facility A IND D 1800 Affirmed (Shiroli) Sangli Tollways Pvt Ltd Supreme Best Value Kolhapur TL - Facility B IND D 675 Affirmed (Shiroli) Sangli Tollways Pvt Ltd Supreme Panvel Indapur Tollways Bk loans IND D 9000 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Supreme Vasai Bhiwandi Tollways Bk loans IND D 1540 Affirmed Pvt Ltd T S Realtech Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 100 Assigned Tata Power Trading Co. Ltd TL IND A 370 Affirmed reduced from INR413 Tata Power Trading Co. Ltd FB limit IND A/ IND A1 2750 Affirmed Tata Power Trading Co. Ltd Non-FBL IND A/ IND A1 4600 Affirmed Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 150 Affirmed increased from INR 100 Uflex Ltd Proposed NCDs (NCDs) IND A- 4000 Provisional Uflex Ltd Proposed TL IND A- 2500 Provisional ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)