Mar 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Auto Products & ST FBL ICRA A2 498.5 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products & ST Non-FBL ICRA A2 142.5 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd ST-Fund Based FacilityICRA A2 150 Downgraded Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd ST-Fund Based sub ICRA A2 100 Downgraded limits Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd ST-Non Fund Based ICRA A2 180 Downgraded Facility Eurotex Industries And Exports Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Ltd J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme ICRA A1+ 2000 outstanding Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Withdrawn Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) Jagatjit Industries Ltd ST: FB Fac ICRA A4 7.2 Reaffirmed Jagatjit Industries Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 250 Reaffirmed Jet Airways (India) Ltd ST, non-FB Fac ICRA A3 840 Withdrawn Jet Airways (India) Ltd ST, FB Fac^ - ^Amount reduced to Rs. 356.0 crore and rated as part of long-term, fund based facilities Jet Airways (India) Ltd ST, non-FB Fac ICRA A3 39500 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank CP/ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Scott-Edil Advance Research LC/FLC/BG ICRA A3+ 42 Reaffirmed Laboratories & Education Ltd Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd LC/FLC ICRA A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd BG ICRA A3+ Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 26250 outstanding MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jagatjit Industries Ltd Medium Term: Fixed MB+ 200 Reaffirmed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Auto Products & TL ICRA BBB+ 168.9 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products & LT FBL ICRA BBB+ 265 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products & LT Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB+ 5.1 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Camden Industries Ltd. NCDs (NCDs) Provisional 3400 Assigned ICRA AAA (SO) Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT-Foreign Currency TLICRA BBB+ Downgraded Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT- Fund Based ICRA BBB+ 350 Downgraded Facility Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT- Non Fund Based ICRA BBB+ 751.6 Downgraded Facility Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT- Non Fund Based ICRA BBB+ Downgraded Facility Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT- Non Fund Based ICRA BBB+ Downgraded Facility Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT/ST- Unallocated FacICRA BBB+ 6 Downgraded / ICRA A2; Eurotex Industries And Exports FBL ICRA BB+ 521 re-affirmed; Ltd Eurotex Industries And Exports Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ / 209 re-affirmed; Ltd ICRA A4+ Gruh Finance Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AAA 10470 Assigned Gruh Finance Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AAA 4000 Withdrawn Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd NCDs ICRA AAA 1500 Rating watch (SO) with negative implications removed; stable outlook assigned to rating of ICRA AAA(SO); Jagatjit Industries Ltd Unallocated Bk Fac ICRA B+ 264 Reaffirmed Jagatjit Industries Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA B+ 1744.4 Reaffirmed Jet Airways (India) Ltd NCD programme ICRA BBB- 6989 Reaffirmed Jet Airways (India) Ltd NCD programme ICRA BBB- 6011 Withdrawn Jet Airways (India) Ltd Long-TL ICRA BBB- 25547 Reaffirmed Jet Airways (India) Ltd Long-TL ICRA BBB- 6776 Withdrawn Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA BBB- 6450 Reaffirmed Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, non-FB Fac ICRA BBB- 6000 Reaffirmed Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT / ST, fund based / - non-FB Fac^ ^Amount reduced to Rs. 356.0 crore and rated as part of long-term, fund based facilities National Housing Bank LT Borrowing ProgrammeICRA AAA 100000 Reaffirmed National Insurance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 8950 Assigned Programme Ncc Ltd FBL ICRA A- 21310 Assigned Ncc Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A- 82260 Assigned Ncc Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA A- 9430 Assigned Odisha Television Ltd TL ICRA A- 170.4 Reaffirmed Odisha Television Ltd FBL ICRA A- 140 Reaffirmed Scott-Edil Advance Research CC ICRA BBB 140 Reaffirmed Laboratories & Education Ltd Scott-Edil Advance Research TL ICRA BBB 218 Reaffirmed Laboratories & Education Ltd Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd CC ICRA BBB 500 Reaffirmed Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd TL ICRA BBB 18 Reaffirmed Suman Proteins Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 70 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD programmes ICRA AAA 15000 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD programmes ICRA AAA 191050 outstanding -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.