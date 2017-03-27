Mar 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dev Motors Pvt Ltd FBL IND A4+ 143 Affirmed Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac IND A3 20 Assigned Omega Marketing Pvt Ltd FBL IND A4+ 80 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dev Motors Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB+ 143 Upgraded from IND BB Dewas Tollways Ltd Bk Loan IND D 5861.07 Downgraded from IND BB+ (Reduced from INR6,261.3) India Standard Loan Trust - XxiiLiquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 10 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust - XxiiSeries A1 pass-through IND AAA(SO) 285.8 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust - XxiiSeries A2 pass-through IND AAA(SO) 358.4 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust - XxiiSecond loss credit IND BBB(SO) 67.2 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LT loans IND BBB- 18 Assigned Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB-/IND A3 185 Assigned Mm Trust Nov 14 I Series A pass-through IND AA+ 124.6 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Omega Marketing Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB+ 80 Upgraded from IND BB Platinum Trust - Dec 2014 Second loss credit IND A(SO) 90.1 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Platinum Trust - Dec 2014 Series A PTC (PTCs) IND AAA(SO) 482.2 Affirmed Qualit Agro Processors Long-TL IND B+ 11.6 Assigned Qualit Agro Processors FB WC limits IND B+/IND A4 215.6 Assigned Ratnakar Ispat India Pvt Ltd Long- TL IND B+ 97 Affirmed (reduced from INR125.6) Ratnakar Ispat India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 100 Affirmed Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Ltd Proposed TL* IND AA- 3000 Assigned * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by VJNL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)