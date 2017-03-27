Mar 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- JM Financial Products Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 35000 outstanding JM Financial Products Ltd CP programme (for IPO ICRA A1+ 31000 Withdrawn Financing) SCG Contracts India Pvt Ltd LT Non-fund Based – BGICRA A3 250 Reaffirmed Spa Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 9 Reaffirmed Tata Cummins Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 750 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital ICRA AAAmfs - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented Fund - Series 1 Jai Maakali Fish Farms Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B- 450 Upgraded from ICRA D JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 10000 Assigned JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 7000 outstanding JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 5000 outstanding JM Financial Products Ltd LT Equity Linked PP-MLDICRA 2250 outstanding Debentures (Principal AA Protected) JM Financial Products Ltd LT Equity Linked 2000 Assigned Debentures (Principal Protected) Nhpc Ltd LT Bonds Programme ICRA AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Nuzen Herbal Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B- 230 Reaffirmed Nuzen Herbal Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount ICRA B- 150 Reaffirmed SCG Contracts India Pvt Ltd LT FB – CC ICRA BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Spa Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 20 Upgraded from ICRA B- Spa Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 40 Upgraded from ICRA B- Sri Venkateswara Rice FBL ICRA BB 703 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateswara Rice Unallocated limits ICRA BB 47 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Tea Board Of India TL ICRA AA 391 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)