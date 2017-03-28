Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Teknow Aids Engineering Non-FB limits IND A3+ 970 Downgraded India Ltd Blend Colours Pvt Ltd Non- FB WC limits IND A3 100 Affirmed EMC Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 46250 Downgraded EMC Ltd *Proposed Non-FB limitsProvisional IND 6313 Downgraded A3+ * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by EMC to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Eshyan Infratech Non-FB WC IND A4 20 Assigned Eshyan Infratech *Proposed Non-fund Provisional IND 35 Assigned -based WC A4 *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by EI to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 230 Affirmed Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A2 300 Assigned Renewsys India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 150 Affirmed Sdm Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 50 Affirmed Tata Advanced Systems Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A1 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Teknow Aids Engineering TL IND BBB 350 Downgraded India Ltd Anand Teknow Aids Engineering FB limits IND BBB 710 Downgraded India Ltd Anand Teknow Aids Engineering Proposed NCDs (NCDs)# Provisional BBB 250 Downgraded India Ltd #The final rating will be assigned following the closure of the issue upon the receipt of final documentation, conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. Anand Teknow Aids Engineering Proposed non-FB limits*Provisional BBB/ 80 Downgraded India Ltd Provisional IND A3+ *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by ATAEIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Bank Of India Basel III Tier 2 bonds IND AA+ 10 Assigned Blend Colours Pvt Ltd LT loan IND BBB- 230 Affirmed Blend Colours Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- /IND A3 360 Affirmed Emc Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 931.2 Downgraded Emc Ltd FB limits IND BBB 7860 Downgraded Eshyan Infratech FB WC IND B+ /IND A4 10 Assigned Eshyan Infratech *Proposed FB WC Provisional IND 15 Assigned B+ /Provisional IND A4 *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by EI to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Healthcare Medi-Surge Hospitals TL WD 178.2 Withdrawn, as Pvt Ltd the facility was repaid in full Healthcare Medi-Surge Hospitals FB WC limits WD 25 Withdrawn, as Pvt Ltd the facility was repaid in full Healthcare Medi-Surge Hospitals Non-FB WC limits WD 19.8 Withdrawn, as Pvt Ltd the facility was repaid in full Heidelbergcement India Ltd Bonds IND AA+ 3700 Upgraded India Standard Loan Trust - XV Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 5.9 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust - XV Series A Pass-through IND AAA(SO) 170.6 Affirmed Certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust - XV Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 22.3 Affirmed facility (SLCF) India Standard Loan Trust – XX Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 8.9 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust – XX Series A PTC (PTCs) IND AAA(SO) 517.2 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust – XX Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 46.3 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Proposed Bk loan* Provisional IND 3000 Assigned Corporation A+ *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by KDMC to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 90 Affirmed Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 283.5 Affirmed Kvk Bio Energy Pvt Ltd WC facility IND D 35 Affirmed Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd NCDs IND BBB 175 Assigned Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd NCDs IND BBB 500 Assigned Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB 170 Assigned Regenerative Medical Service TL IND BB- 43.68 Upgraded Pvt Ltd Regenerative Medical Service FBWC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 25 Upgraded Pvt Ltd Renewsys India Pvt Ltd LT loan IND BB+ 280 Affirmed Renewsys India Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ / IND 100 Affirmed A4+ Sdm Projects Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB /IND A4+ 20 Assigned Shirpur Power Pvt Ltd Rupee TL IND BB+ 15140 Downgraded Sm-Jdb Estate Pvt.Ltd LT loan IND BB- 800 Assigned Sumeru Energy Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loan IND BB+ 203.1 Assigned Supreme Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL IND D 646.9 Affirmed Supreme Suyog Funicular Bk loans IND D 600 Affirmed Ropeways Pvt Ltd Tata Advanced Systems Ltd FB Fac IND A 700 Assigned Vaibhav Edibles Pvt Ltd LT loan IND BBB- 35.73 Assigned Vaibhav Edibles Pvt Ltd *Proposed LT loan IND BBB- 34.27 Assigned * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by VEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Vaibhav Edibles Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- /IND A3 65 Assigned Vaibhav Edibles Pvt Ltd *Proposed FB WC limit IND BBB- 115 Assigned /Provisional IND A3 * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by VEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra Welspun Energy Rajasthan Pvt TL* IND BBB+ 6300 Affirmed Ltd * INR5,965.2 million outstanding as on 31 December 2016 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)