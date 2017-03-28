Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 27, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering Non-FB limits IND A3+ 970 Downgraded
India Ltd
Blend Colours Pvt Ltd Non- FB WC limits IND A3 100 Affirmed
EMC Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 46250 Downgraded
EMC Ltd *Proposed Non-FB limitsProvisional IND 6313 Downgraded
A3+
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the
sanction and execution of loan documents for the above
facilities by EMC to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Eshyan Infratech Non-FB WC IND A4 20 Assigned
Eshyan Infratech *Proposed Non-fund Provisional IND 35 Assigned
-based WC A4
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and
execution of loan documents for the above facilities by EI
to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 230 Affirmed
Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A2 300 Assigned
Renewsys India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 150 Affirmed
Sdm Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 50 Affirmed
Tata Advanced Systems Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A1 150 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering TL IND BBB 350 Downgraded
India Ltd
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering FB limits IND BBB 710 Downgraded
India Ltd
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering Proposed NCDs (NCDs)# Provisional BBB 250 Downgraded
India Ltd
#The final rating will be assigned following the closure of the issue
upon the receipt of final documentation, conforming to the
information already received by Ind-Ra.
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering Proposed non-FB limits*Provisional BBB/ 80 Downgraded
India Ltd Provisional IND
A3+
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and
execution of loan documents for the above facilities
by ATAEIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Bank Of India Basel III Tier 2 bonds IND AA+ 10 Assigned
Blend Colours Pvt Ltd LT loan IND BBB- 230 Affirmed
Blend Colours Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- /IND A3 360 Affirmed
Emc Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 931.2 Downgraded
Emc Ltd FB limits IND BBB 7860 Downgraded
Eshyan Infratech FB WC IND B+ /IND A4 10 Assigned
Eshyan Infratech *Proposed FB WC Provisional IND 15 Assigned
B+ /Provisional
IND A4
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and
execution of loan documents for the above facilities by EI
to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Healthcare Medi-Surge Hospitals TL WD 178.2 Withdrawn, as
Pvt Ltd the facility
was repaid
in full
Healthcare Medi-Surge Hospitals FB WC limits WD 25 Withdrawn, as
Pvt Ltd the facility
was repaid
in full
Healthcare Medi-Surge Hospitals Non-FB WC limits WD 19.8 Withdrawn, as
Pvt Ltd the facility
was repaid
in full
Heidelbergcement India Ltd Bonds IND AA+ 3700 Upgraded
India Standard Loan Trust - XV Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 5.9 Affirmed
India Standard Loan Trust - XV Series A Pass-through IND AAA(SO) 170.6 Affirmed
Certificates (PTCs)
India Standard Loan Trust - XV Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 22.3 Affirmed
facility (SLCF)
India Standard Loan Trust – XX Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 8.9 Affirmed
India Standard Loan Trust – XX Series A PTC (PTCs) IND AAA(SO) 517.2 Affirmed
India Standard Loan Trust – XX Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 46.3 Affirmed
facility (SLCF)
Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Proposed Bk loan* Provisional IND 3000 Assigned
Corporation A+
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and
execution of loan documents for the above facilities
by KDMC to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra
Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 90 Affirmed
Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 283.5 Affirmed
Kvk Bio Energy Pvt Ltd WC facility IND D 35 Affirmed
Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd NCDs IND BBB 175 Assigned
Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd NCDs IND BBB 500 Assigned
Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB 170 Assigned
Regenerative Medical Service TL IND BB- 43.68 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd
Regenerative Medical Service FBWC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 25 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd
Renewsys India Pvt Ltd LT loan IND BB+ 280 Affirmed
Renewsys India Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ / IND 100 Affirmed
A4+
Sdm Projects Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB /IND A4+ 20 Assigned
Shirpur Power Pvt Ltd Rupee TL IND BB+ 15140 Downgraded
Sm-Jdb Estate Pvt.Ltd LT loan IND BB- 800 Assigned
Sumeru Energy Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loan IND BB+ 203.1 Assigned
Supreme Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL IND D 646.9 Affirmed
Supreme Suyog Funicular Bk loans IND D 600 Affirmed
Ropeways Pvt Ltd
Tata Advanced Systems Ltd FB Fac IND A 700 Assigned
Vaibhav Edibles Pvt Ltd LT loan IND BBB- 35.73 Assigned
Vaibhav Edibles Pvt Ltd *Proposed LT loan IND BBB- 34.27 Assigned
* The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction
and execution of loan documents for the above facilities
by VEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Vaibhav Edibles Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- /IND A3 65 Assigned
Vaibhav Edibles Pvt Ltd *Proposed FB WC limit IND BBB- 115 Assigned
/Provisional IND
A3
* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction
and execution of loan documents for the above facilities
by VEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra
Welspun Energy Rajasthan Pvt TL* IND BBB+ 6300 Affirmed
Ltd
* INR5,965.2 million outstanding as on 31 December 2016
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)