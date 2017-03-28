Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bahuleyan Charitable Foundation Non FBL ICRA A4 1 Reaffirmed Kuber Texlen Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Nilon'S Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A3 35 Assigned Pankaj C. Patel BG ICRA A4 10 Assigned Regent Beers And Wines Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 2.3 Reaffirmed Sowbhagya Polymers Ltd ST- Non-FBL ICRA A4 110 Reaffirmed Supergems Jewellery ST: PSC ICRA A4 120 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Supergems Jewellery Unallocated ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Tvs Credit Services Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Union Bank Of India CD Programme ICRA A1+ 100000 Assigned Yes Bank Ltd CD Programme ICRA A1+ 100000 Outstanding Yes Bank Ltd ST Fixed Deposit ICRA A1+ Outstanding Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCDs) ICRA]A+(SO) 1500 Assigned Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCDs) ICRA]A+(SO) 6000 Outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCDs) ICRA]A+(SO) 3000 Outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCDs) ICRA]A+(SO) 2500 Outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCDs) ICRA]A+(SO) 2500 Outstanding Ltd Bahuleyan Charitable Foundation FBL ICRA BB- 87.5 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Besto Mining India Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL ICRA B+ 135.3 Upgraded from ICRA B Besto Mining India Pvt Ltd Fund Based – CC ICRA B+ 25 Upgraded from ICRA B Besto Mining India Pvt Ltd LT – Unallocated ICRA B+ 30.7 Upgraded from ICRA B Delhi Aviation Fuel Facility TL ICRA AA- 2200 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA A+ Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd Bk loan Fac ICRA A- 750 Rating Upgraded from ICRA BBB- E I Technologies Pvt Ltd LT – Fund based ICRA]BBB+ 30 upgraded from ICRA BBB E I Technologies Pvt Ltd LT – Non Fund Based ICRA]BBB+ 90 upgraded from ICRA BBB E I Technologies Pvt Ltd LT – Unallocated ICRA]BBB+ 82 upgraded from ICRA BBB Ganapati Motors LT: FB : CC ICRA BB- 75 Reaffirmed : suspension revoked Ganapati Motors LT: FB : Dealer ICRA BB- 210 Reaffirmed : Financing Scheme suspension revoked Icici Lombard General CPA iAAA Reaffirmed Insurance Co. Ltd Icici Lombard General Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 4850 Reaffirmed Insurance Co. Ltd Programme K.K. Proteins Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 180 Reaffirmed Kuber Texlen Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Kuber Texlen Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ / 27.5 Reaffirmed ICRA A4; Nilon'S Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BBB- 305 Assigned Nilon'S Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT – CC ICRA BBB- 660 Assigned Nirmal Seeds Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BBB- 119.3 Reaffirmed Nirmal Seeds Pvt Ltd LT: CC ICRA BBB- 850 Reaffirmed Pankaj C. Patel CC ICRA B- 40 Assigned Pankaj C. Patel TL ICRA B- 2.8 Assigned Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) ICRA A+(SO) 6000 Assigned Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) ICRA A+(SO) 3000 Outstanding Raghunath Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 300 Reaffirmed Regent Beers And Wines Ltd TL Fac ICRA B+ 81.2 Reaffirmed Regent Beers And Wines Ltd CC Fac ICRA B+ 85 Reaffirmed Regent Beers And Wines Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed S. Venugopal Reddy Fund Based - TL ICRA BB+ 52.8 Upgraded from ICRA BB S. Venugopal Reddy Fund Based - Over ICRA BB+ 10 Upgraded Draft from ICRA BB S. Venugopal Reddy LT - Unallocated ICRA BB+ 12.2 Upgraded from ICRA BB Savera India Riding Systems FB Limits (CC) ICRA BB 100 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Savera India Riding Systems FB Limits (TL) ICRA BB 30 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Sharma Cars Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 343.7 Reaffirmed Sharma Cars Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 13.2 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4 Sowbhagya Polymers Ltd LT-CC ICRA BB 65 Reaffirmed Sowbhagya Polymers Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB / 45 Affirmed ICRA A4 Sri Kaleeswara Ginning Mills LT – FB Fac ICRA D 50 Downgraded from ICRA B- Sri Kaleeswara Ginning Mills Unallocated – ST / LT ICRA D/D 10 Downgraded from ICRA B- /ICRA A4 Suhani Knitfab Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 70.5 Reaffirmed Suhani Knitfab Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA B+ 23.7 Reaffirmed Tvs Credit Services Ltd Long-TL Fac-Proposed ICRA A+ 21460 Reaffirmed Union Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds – ICRA AA+ 8000 Outstanding Basel II Union Bank Of India Basel II Compliant ICRA AA+ 4000 Outstanding Innovative Perpetual Debt instruments Yes Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA AA 19367 Outstanding Upper Tier II Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel II compliant ICRA AA 4610 Outstanding Upper Tier I Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA AA 30000 Assigned Additional Tier I (hyb) Bond programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA AA 3000* Upgraded Additional Tier I (hyb) from Bond programme ICRA A+ (hyb) *Amount Outstanding – Rs. 280 crore Yes Bank Ltd Basel II compliant ICRA AA+ 27655 Outstanding Lower Tier II Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bond ICRA AA+ 50000 Outstanding Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA AA+ 49000 Outstanding Tier II Bond Programme -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)