Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerostructures Manufacturing ST FBL ICRA A3+ 550 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 53.00CRS) Aerostructures Manufacturing ST Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 10 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd (revised from 3.00CRS) Alumilite Architecturals Pvt Non-FBL – BG ICRA A4 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Ayushman Merchants Pvt Ltd BG Limits ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Mothi Spinner Pvt Ltd ST: FBL ICRA A2 5 Reaffirmed Mothi Spinner Pvt Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A2 28.3 Reaffirmed Nucon Pneumatics Pvt Ltd Non Fund based ICRA A4 59.7 Reaffirmed Rasi Tex (In) Pvt Ltd ST: Fund based ICRA A3 - Downgraded sub-limits from ICRA A3+ Shri Ramalinga Mills Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A4+ 15.5 Reaffirmed Structural Specialities & Non-FBL – BG ICRA A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Projects (India) Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 3.85 crore) Sudha Agro Oil And Chemical Non Fund based ICRA A4+ 3.34 Revised from Industries Ltd ICRA A3 Turbo Energy Pvt Ltd ST fund based facilityICRA A1 70 Reaffirmed Turbo Energy Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac ICRA A1 20 Reaffirmed Turbo Energy Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac (sub ICRA A1 - Reaffirmed limit) Visa Suncoke Ltd Non-FBL – LOC ICRA D 200 Downgraded from ICRA A4+ Windlas Biotech Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerostructures Manufacturing TL ICRA BBB 39.4 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd (revised from 4.5CRS) Aerostructures Manufacturing LT FBL ICRA BBB 50 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Alumilite Architecturals Pvt FB Limits – CC ICRA B 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Ayushman Merchants Pvt Ltd CC Limits ICRA B+ 190 Reaffirmed (revised from 14.00crs) Deccan Industries LT – FB Fac ICRA BB- 94 Reaffirmed Deccan Industries LT - TL ICRA BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed (revised from 0.49crs) Deccan Industries Long – term - ICRA BB- 4.9 Reaffirmed Unallocated (enhanced from 0.05crs) Devang Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 30 Reaffirmed Devang Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 65 Reaffirmed Everest Building Solutions Ltd FBL (SO)- NFBL (SO) ICRA A(SO) 100 Revised from / ICRA A1 ICRA A+(SO) (SO) /ICRA A1 (SO) Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd FBL ICRA AA 1400 Reaffirmed (SO) (enhanced from Rs 100.0 crore) Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd NFBL ICRA AA (SO) 2800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 175.0 crore) Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd Fund based / NFBL ICRA AA (SO) 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 25.0 crore) Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd NFBL ICRA BBB+ 250 Assigned Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BBB+ 650 Assigned Keltech Energies Ltd LT-CC ICRA BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.00crs) Keltech Energies Ltd LT- Non-FBL ICRA BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Mansa Devi Rice Mills LT FB limits ICRA B+ 310 Assigned Mothi Spinner Pvt Ltd Long/ ST: Unallocated - - - Mothi Spinner Pvt Ltd LT: TL Fac ICRA BBB+ 97.19 Reaffirmed Mothi Spinner Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BBB+ 46 Reaffirmed Nucon Pneumatics Pvt Ltd CC ICRA C 72.3 Downgraded from ICRA B Nucon Pneumatics Pvt Ltd TL ICRA C 80.3 Downgraded from ICRA B Nucon Pneumatics Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA C 47.7 Downgraded from ICRA B Rasi Tex (In) Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA BBB- 40 Downgraded from ICRA BB Sai Radha Pharma (India) Pvt FBL ICRA B+ 150 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 8.25 crore) Shivam Cottex FB CC ICRA B+ 60 Reaffirmed Shivam Cottex FB TL ICRA B+ 15 Reaffirmed Shri Ramalinga Mills Ltd LT: TL Fac ICRA BB 41.87 Reaffirmed Shri Ramalinga Mills Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BB 112 Reaffirmed Shri Ramalinga Mills Ltd LT: Proposed Fac ICRA BB 43.75 Reaffirmed Structural Specialities & FB Limits – CC ICRA BB 30 Reaffirmed Projects (India) Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 1.50 crore) Structural Specialities & FB Limits – TL ICRA BB 4.3 Reaffirmed Projects (India) Pvt Ltd (revised from 0.67crs) Sudha Agro Oil And Chemical CC ICRA BB+ 20 Revised from Industries Ltd ICRA BBB- Sudha Agro Oil And Chemical TL ICRA BB+ 10.69 Revised from Industries Ltd ICRA BBB- Sudha Agro Oil And Chemical Unallocated ICRA BB+ 54.97 Revised from Industries Ltd ICRA BBB- Team Krian FB Fac* ICRA BB+ 125 Reaffirmed *Instrument details are provided in Annexure-1 Visa Suncoke Ltd FBL – CC ICRA D 50 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Windlas Biotech Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 330.4 Reaffirmed Windlas Biotech Pvt Ltd CC ICRA A- 270 Reaffirmed Windlas Biotech Pvt Ltd LT/ST FBL ICRA A- / 233 Reaffirmed ICRA A2+ Windlas Biotech Pvt Ltd Un-allocated Limits ICRA A- 234.6 Reaffirmed /ICRA A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)