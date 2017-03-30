Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Elysium Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 65 Assigned J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 144 Affirmed J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd CP# IND A1+ 600 Affirmed # Carved out of existing cash credit facilities Rural Electrification ST borrowing IND A1+ 50000 Assigned Corporation Ltd programme (including CP (CP) and BG) (FY18) Sitaram Gems Non-FB limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned Sponge Sales India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 260 Affirmed Welspun Renewables Energy Pvt CP IND A1+ (SO) 12000 Assigned Ltd’ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Banka Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 52.5 Assigned Banka Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 1.48 Assigned Banka Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 6.68 Assigned Banka Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 5.12 Assigned Elysium Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB limits IND BB 150 Assigned Elysium Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL IND BB 327.31 Assigned J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd TL IND A+ 1044 Affirmed J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND A+/IND A1+ 800 Affirmed Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB+ 68 Upgraded Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 101 Upgraded Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limit WD 82 Withdrawn (the company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) Rishab Apparel Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/ IND A3 225 Assigned Rural Electrification LT annual borrowing IND AAA 500000 Assigned Corporation Ltd programme (FY18) Sansar Trust Feb 2017 Series A pass-through Provisional IND 6797.7 Assigned certificates (PTCs)* AAA(SO) *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received by Ind-Ra. Sansar Trust Feb 2017 Second loss credit Provisional IND 360.3 Assigned facility (SLCF)* BBB(SO) Shree Ramdev Cotton Industries TL limit IND B+ 4.5 Affirmed Shree Ramdev Cotton Industries FB WC limit IND B+/IND A4 75 Affirmed Sitaram Gems FB limit IND BB 250 Assigned Sitaram Gems TL IND BB 9.4 Assigned Sponge Sales India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 100 Affirmed Trigun Enterprise FB limits IND B+ 40 Assigned Trigun Enterprise Proposed FB limits* Provisional IND 40 Assigned B+ *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by SE to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)