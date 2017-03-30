Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Export Import Bank Of India ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 153972.5Outstanding Consolidated Construction ST, FB Fac ICRA D 1900 Reaffirmed Consortium Ltd Consolidated Construction ST, Non FB Fac ICRA D 12750 Reaffirmed Consortium Ltd Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 650 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 1800 outstanding Surya Roshni Ltd Proposed CP Programme Provisional ICRA A1+ 50 outstanding# # Validity of the Provisional A1+(SO) rating outstanding for the Rs. 5-crore proposed CP programme of the company has been extended by 60 days, up to May 30, 2017 Winwind Power Energy Pvt Ltd ST, Non fund based ICRA D 1699.4 Reaffirmed facilitie MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Export Import Bank Of India Fixed Deposits MAAA - Outstanding Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Fashion And Long-TL ICRA AA 3773.9 Reaffirmed Retail Ltd Aditya Birla Fashion And Long-TL ICRA AA 7500 Withdrawn Retail Ltd Aditya Birla Fashion And LT, fund based / ICRA AA 5410 Reaffirmed Retail Ltd non-FBL Aditya Birla Fashion And LT, unallocated ICRA AA 3316.1 Assigned Retail Ltd Aditya Birla Fashion And NCD programme ICRA AA 8600 Assigned Retail Ltd Aditya Birla Fashion And NCD programme ICRA AA 4000 Reaffirmed Retail Ltd Aditya Birla Fashion And NCD programme ICRA AA 2000 Withdrawn Retail Ltd Aditya Birla Fashion And CP programme ICRA AA 12500 Reaffirmed Retail Ltd Consolidated Construction LT, FB Fac ICRA D 3800 Reaffirmed Consortium Ltd Consolidated Construction LT, TL ICRA D 720.5 Reaffirmed Consortium Ltd Consolidated Construction Proposed Fac ICRA D 450 Reaffirmed Consortium Ltd Consolidated Construction NCDs ICRA D 500 Reaffirmed Consortium Ltd Export Import Bank Of India Basel III compliant ICRA AA+ 11000 Assigned Additional Tier-I bond(Hyb) Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds Programme ICRA AAA 315641 Outstanding Export Import Bank Of India Bk Lines ICRA AAA 30000 Outstanding Export Import Bank Of India Certificates of ICRA AAA 153972.5Outstanding Deposit Programme / ICRA A1+ Madhusudan Garai FBL ICRA B 30 Reaffirmed Madhusudan Garai NFBL ICRA B 35 Reaffirmed Winwind Power Energy Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA D 1500 Reaffirmed Winwind Power Energy Pvt Ltd LT, TL ICRA D 2882.2 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)