Mar 31 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambience Construction India Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 120 Assigned Anupam Udyog Non-FB limit IND A4+ 65 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Axis Finance Ltd CP IND A1+ 70000 Affirmed Bombay Fancy Store Non-FB WC limits IND A4 230 Assigned Finolex Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 12957.5 Affirmed Gefab Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 50 Affirmed Goldman Sachs India Capital CP* IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed Markets Pvt. Ltd. * No issuance in the current surveillance period Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd NFB WC limits IND A4+ 101 Assigned Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A1 14350 Affirmed (increased from INR5,850) Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd Derivative limit IND A1 500 Assigned Poddar Global Non-FB WC limit IND A2 140 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Pragati Edible Processing Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Quad Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND A4+ 180 Affirmed Sri Bhaskar Contractors Company Non fund based WC IND A4 105 Migrated limit To non- Cooperating Category Sumeru Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limit IND A4+ 50 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Sunrise Timply Company Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC loan IND A4+ 208.1 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Yogaa & Co. NFBL IND A4 100 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AA+ 105000 Affirmed Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated debt IND AA+ 11500 Affirmed Ambience Construction India Ltd FB WC IND BB 50 Assigned Anupam Udyog FB limit IND BB- 15 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Atul Sharma Solar Energy TL IND BB- 62 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Axis Finance Ltd ST Bk loan - 12250 Withdrawn Axis Finance Ltd LT Bk loan IND AAA 23250 Assigned Axis Finance Ltd Bonds IND AAA 5000 Affirmed (increased from INR3,000) Axis Finance Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AAA 12000 Affirmed Bombay Fancy Store FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4+ 230 Assigned Bombay Fancy Store Proposed FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4+ 40 Assigned Century 21 Town Planners Pvt LtdTL IND BB 869.67 Affirmed (reduced from INR922.5) Century 21 Town Planners Pvt LtdProposed long-TL* IND BB 1130.33 Assigned * The above rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by CTTPPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Finolex Industries Ltd TL - 666.7 Withdrawn Finolex Industries Ltd NCDs (NCDs) - 1000 Withdrawn Finolex Industries Ltd FB limits IND AA 1000 Upgraded from IND AA- Finvest Ltd LT Bk loans IND AA- 50000 Assigned Flex Foods Ltd TL IND BBB 163.9 Affirmed (reduced from INR 180.5 ) Flex Foods Ltd FBL IND BBB / IND A3+230 Affirmed Flex Foods Ltd Non FB WC IND BBB / IND A3+25 Affirmed Frontier Warehousing Term loa IND BB+ 345.05 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category G.R. Textile Mills TL IND D 13.58 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category G.R. Textile Mills FB WC limit IND D 47.5 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Gefab Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B / IND A4 115 Affirmed Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd Fund based WC limits IND BB-/ IND A4+ 82.5 Assigned Hindusthan Loha Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 230 Migrated Imperial Auto Industries Ltd TL IND A 235 Upgraded from IND A- (increased from INR230 ) Imperial Auto Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND A / IND A1 1955 Upgraded from IND A- / IND A2+ (increased from INR1,925 ) Imperial Auto Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A / IND A1 50 Upgraded from IND A- / IND A2+ (reduced from INR85 ) India Standard Loan Trust Xliii PTC (PTCs)- Series A IND AA(SO) 1125.53 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust Xliii Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 11.3 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust Xliii Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 53.46 Assigned facility (SLCF) Jai Jagdamba Dairy TL IND B 7.57 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Jai Jagdamba Dairy FB WC limit IND B 55 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category M/S Dhru Motors FBF IND BB- / IND A4+215 Affirmed (increased from INR135 CR) M/S. Agarwal Jewellers FB WC limit IND BB- 40 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category M/S. Agarwal Jewellers Long-TL IND BB- 28.6 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd FBL IND A 150 Affirmed (reduced from INR900) Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A 14350 Assigned Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd TL IND A 3500 Assigned Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits* IND A / IND A1 750 Assigned* * The assignment of final ratings follows the receipt of sanction letter conforming to information already received by Ind-Ra. Markdata Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 1777 Affirmed (reduced from INR2,200 CR) Markdata Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 290.8 Affirmed Markdata Green Energy Pvt Ltd WC facility IND BBB+ 167.5 Assigned Nav Bharat Buildcon Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 82.5 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Nav Bharat Buildcon Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND D 46 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Nav Bharat Buildcon Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND D 50 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Poddar Global FB WC limit IND BBB 300 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Pragati Edible Processing Pvt FB WC limits IND BB+ 144 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Pragati Edible Processing Pvt Long-TL IND BB+ 86 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Quad Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 180 Upgraded from IND BB Quad Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 12 Upgraded from IND BB (reduced from INR38) Quad Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit* IND BB+/ IND A4+ 70 Assigned *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by QLPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Ravis Exports TL IND B 40.63 Assigned Ravis Exports FB WC IND B / IND A4 100 Assigned Sahara Engineering FB limit IND BB 75 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category San Marine Export’S (Sme) FB CC IND B+ / IND A4 150 Affirmed (increased from INR120 CR) San Marine Export’S (Sme) TL WD 5.5 Withdrawn Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 210 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 77.8 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Shri Raj Jewels FBF IND BB+/ IND A4+ 565.6 Assigned Shri Ram Educational Trust’S TL - 32 Withdrawn Shri Ram Educational Trust’S WC facility IND BBB+ 72 Affirmed Sky Alloys & Power FB WC limit IND D 500 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Sky Alloys & Power Long-TL IND D 1161 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Sky Alloys & Power Non-FB WC limit IND D 100 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Sri Bhaskar Contractors Company Fund based WC limit IND B+ 40 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Sri Vishnu Educational Society Bk loan IND BBB+ 417.2 Affirmed (reduced from INR449.8) Sri Vishnu Educational Society FB WC limit IND BBB+ 115 Affirmed Sumeru Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limit IND BB 50 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Sumeru Processors Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB / IND A4+ 100 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Sunrise Timply Company Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 60 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Supreme Housing And Hospitality LT loans IND D 3900 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Vishrambhai Gorasia FB WC limits IND BB-/ IND A4+ 50 Upgraded from Construction Pvt Ltd’S IND B+ / IND A4 Visitor Garments FB WC limit IND BB / IND A4+ 1000 Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Ykm Entertainment & Hotels Pvt TL IND D 1360 Downgradedand Ltd Migrated Ykm Entertainment & Hotels Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND D 27 Downgraded Ltd Migrated To non- Cooperating Category Yogaa & Co. FBL IND B+ 50 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)