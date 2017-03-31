Mar 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashwin Vanaspati Industries ST-Proposed ICRA A4+ 40 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Consolidated Construction ST, FB Fac ICRA D 190 Reaffirmed Consortium Ltd Consolidated Construction ST, Non FB Fac ICRA D 1275 Reaffirmed Consortium Ltd Dugar Polymers Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 55 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding financing) Ecl Finance Ltd ST Equity linked PP-MLD ICRA 9000 Outstanding Debenture A1+ Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 60000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Equity linked PP-MLD ICRA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Debenture A1+ Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 45000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Export Import Bank Of India ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 15397.25Outstanding Indian Overseas Bank CD ICRA A1 150000 Outstanding Jet Airways (India) Ltd ST, Non- FB ICRA A3 39500 Outstanding Punjab And Sind Bank CDs Programme ICRA A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 65 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 180 outstanding Surya Roshni Ltd Proposed CP Programme Provisional 5 outstanding# ICRA A1+ # Validity of the Provisional A1+(SO) rating outstanding for the Rs. 5-crore proposed CP programme of the company has been extended by 60 days, up to May 30, 2017 Winwind Power Energy Pvt Ltd ST, Non fund based ICRA D 169.94 Reaffirmed facilities Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd ST, FB limits ICRA A1 700 Revised from A1+ Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd ST, non-FB Fac ICRA A1 100 Revised from A1+ Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd CP ICRA A1 200 Revised from A1+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Export Import Bank Of India Fixed Deposits MAAA - Outstanding Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Fashion And Long-TL ICRA AA 377.39 Reaffirmed Retail Ltd Aditya Birla Fashion And Long-TL ICRA AA 750 Withdrawn Retail Ltd Aditya Birla Fashion And LT, fund based / ICRA AA 541 Reaffirmed Retail Ltd non-FBL Aditya Birla Fashion And LT, unallocated ICRA AA 331.61 Assigned Retail Ltd Aditya Birla Fashion And NCD programme ICRA AA 860 Assigned Retail Ltd Aditya Birla Fashion And NCD programme ICRA AA 400 Reaffirmed Retail Ltd Aditya Birla Fashion And NCD programme ICRA AA 200 Withdrawn Retail Ltd Aditya Birla Fashion And CP programme ICRA AA 1250 Reaffirmed Retail Ltd Ashwin Vanaspati Industries LT-Proposed ICRA BB+ 50 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Consolidated Construction LT, FB Fac ICRA D 380 Reaffirmed Consortium Ltd Consolidated Construction LT, TL ICRA D 72.05 Reaffirmed Consortium Ltd Consolidated Construction Proposed Fac ICRA D 45 Reaffirmed Consortium Ltd Consolidated Construction NCDs ICRA D 50 Reaffirmed Consortium Ltd Dugar Polymers Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 355.9 Reaffirmed Dugar Polymers Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 9.1 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd NCD ICRA AA 63500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Sub Debt ICRA AA 6500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 57000 Outstanding (stable)/A1 Ecl Finance Ltd LT Equity linked PP-MLD ICRA 13500 Outstanding Debenture AA Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD ICRA AA 37000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Export Import Bank Of India Basel III compliant ICRA AA+ 1100 Assigned Additional Tier-I bond(Hyb) Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds Programme ICRA AAA 31564.1 Outstanding Export Import Bank Of India Bk Lines ICRA AAA 3000 Outstanding Export Import Bank Of India Certificates of ICRA AAA 15397.25Outstanding Deposit Programme / ICRA A1+ Indian Overseas Bank Upper Tier-II Bonds ICRA A- 5000 Withdrawn Indian Overseas Bank Perpetual Bonds ICRA A- 800 Withdrawn Indian Overseas Bank Upper Tier-II Bonds ICRA A- 21323 Outstanding Indian Overseas Bank Perpetual Bond ICRA A- 3000 Outstanding Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds ICRA A+ 5000 Withdrawn Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds ICRA A+ 15900 Outstanding Indian Overseas Bank Tier-II Bonds - Basel ICRA A+ 8000 Outstanding III (Hyb) Jet Airways (India) Ltd Long-TL ICRA BBB- 35747 Assigned / outstanding Jet Airways (India) Ltd NCD ICRA BBB- 6989 Outstanding Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA BBB- 6450 Outstanding Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, non-fund based ICRA BBB- 6000 Outstanding K. Venkata Raju Engineers And FBL ICRA B+ 90 Reaffirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd K. Venkata Raju Engineers And NFBL ICRA B+ 250 Reaffirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd Madhusudan Garai FBL ICRA B 3 Reaffirmed Madhusudan Garai NFBL ICRA B 3.5 Reaffirmed Punjab And Sind Bank Basel II Compliant ICRA AA 11750 Reaffirmed Lower Tier II Bonds Sahara Industries FBL ICRA B 116.3 Reaffirmed Sahara Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA B 13 Reaffirmed Sri Nukala Rama Koteswara Rao TL ICRA BB 36.2 Reaffirmed Textiles Pvt Ltd Sri Nukala Rama Koteswara Rao CC ICRA BB 500 Reaffirmed Textiles Pvt Ltd Sri Nukala Rama Koteswara Rao Unallocated ICRA BB / 383.8 Reaffirmed Textiles Pvt Ltd A4 Tulip Telecom Ltd NCD ICRA D 1500 Reaffirmed Winwind Power Energy Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA D 150 Reaffirmed Winwind Power Energy Pvt Ltd LT, TL ICRA D 288.22 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)