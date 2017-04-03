Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaditya Finechem Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC loan IND A4+ 40 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Ansal Housing & Construction LtdNon-FB limits IND A4+ 716.3 Downgraded and Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Apollo Computing Laboratories Non-FB facility IND A4+ 220 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND D Avtec Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 422 Assigned Bloom Dekor Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 145 Assigned Deepak Agrawals Non-FB limits IND A4 70 Downgraded from IND A4+ Ford Credit India Pvt Ltd CP (CP) IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed Metrochem Api Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 850 Assigned Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 6 Affirmed Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 26.2 Assigned Regal Trading Pvt Ltd Non-fund -based Fac IND A4+ 275 Assigned Regal Trading Pvt Ltd *Proposed non fund Provisional IND 45 Assigned -based Fac A4+ *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by RTPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Savi Leathers FB WC limits IND A4+ 150 Affirmed (increased from INR120) Savi Leathers Non-FB limit IND A4+ 40 Affirmed Savi Leathers Non-FBL** IND A4+ 40 Assigned **The assignment of final ratings follows the receipt of transaction documents conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. The final ratings are, therefore, the same as the provisional ratings assigned in March 2016./(reduced from INR100) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaditya Finechem Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 20 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Ansal Housing & Construction LtdSecured overdraft IND BB 750 Downgraded and limits Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Ansal Housing & Construction LtdTerm deposit programme IND tB 1400 Downgraded and Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Apollo Computing Laboratories TL IND BB- 11.9 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND D Apollo Computing Laboratories FB facility IND BB- 100 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND D Avtec Ltd Long-TL IND A- 1856.4 Assigned Avtec Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 1630 Assigned Bloom Dekor Ltd FB limit IND BB-/IND A4+ 180 Assigned Carol Info Services Ltd TL IND A- 2500 Assigned Cbsi India Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB+/IND A4+ 75 Assigned Crystal Cars Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 40 Assigned Crystal Cars Pvt Ltd FB WC IND B+/IND A4 73 Assigned Deepak Agrawals FB limits IND C 20 Downgraded from IND BB- Ford Credit India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA - Assigned Ford Credit India Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND AAA 12000 Assigned Iiert March 2017 Series A pass-through Provisional IND 1845.8 Assigned certificates (PTCs) AA(SO) India Standard Loan Trust XlV Series A pass-through Provisional IND 2347.9 Assigned certificates (PTCs) A(SO) India Standard Loan Trust XlV Liquidity facility Provisional IND 23.48 Assigned (LF) AAA(SO) India Standard Loan Trust XlV Second loss credit Provisional IND 90.4 Assigned facility (SLCF) BBB(SO) Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt. Ltd. Long-TL IND D 455.5 Affirmed (decreased from INR 522.4) Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND D 159.3 Affirmed Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB limits IND D 85.4 Affirmed Indusind Bank Ltd Proposed AT1 perpetual IND AA 10000 Assigned debt Kailash Educational & TL IND BB- 90 Migrated to Charitable Society Non Cooperating Category Metrochem Api Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ /IND A2 1000 Assigned Metrochem Api Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 292.7 Assigned Metrochem Api Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 188.4 Assigned Metrochem Api Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 150 Assigned Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 35 Upgraded from IND BB- Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 20.81 Upgraded from IND BB- (reduced from INR39.36) Pawan Shree Food International FB limit IND B- 55 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Punjab Infrastructure TL IND BBB(SO) 13362.9 Affirmed Development Board Punjab Infrastructure TL IND BBB(SO) 26000 Assigned Development Board Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ /IND A4 72.2 Assigned Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd *Proposed FB WC limits Provisional IND 11.6 Assigned B+ /Provisional IND A4 * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by RCPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Regal Trading Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ /IND A4+ 25 Assigned Regal Trading Pvt Ltd *Proposed FB Fac Provisional IND 5 Assigned BB+/Provisional IND A4+ *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by RTPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Rwl Healthworld Ltd Long-TL IND D 1287.5 Downgraded from IND A (SO) Rwl Healthworld Ltd WC demand loans IND D 250 Downgraded from IND A (SO) Savi Leathers FB WC limits IND BB 150 Upgraded from IND BB- (increased from INR120) Savi Leathers Proposed TL* Provisional IND 55 Assigned BB * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by SAVI to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Shri Balaji Institute Of TL IND BBB- 87.64 Migrated to Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Shri Balaji Institute Of FB limit IND BBB- 600 Migrated to Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Shriram Transport Finance Co. NCDs IND AA+ 10000 Assigned Ltd Stark CV Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 Pass-through IND A-(SO) 393.38 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Stark CV Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND BB(SO) 28.44 Assigned Thetis CV Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 pass-through IND A-(SO) 425.6 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Thetis CV Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTCs IND BB(SO) 51.3 Assigned Venkateshwara Sponge & Iron FB limits IND B+ 130 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.