Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 31, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aaditya Finechem Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC loan IND A4+ 40 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Ansal Housing & Construction LtdNon-FB limits IND A4+ 716.3 Downgraded and
Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Apollo Computing Laboratories Non-FB facility IND A4+ 220 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd IND D
Avtec Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 422 Assigned
Bloom Dekor Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 145 Assigned
Deepak Agrawals Non-FB limits IND A4 70 Downgraded
from IND A4+
Ford Credit India Pvt Ltd CP (CP) IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed
Metrochem Api Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 850 Assigned
Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 6 Affirmed
Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 26.2 Assigned
Regal Trading Pvt Ltd Non-fund -based Fac IND A4+ 275 Assigned
Regal Trading Pvt Ltd *Proposed non fund Provisional IND 45 Assigned
-based Fac A4+
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by RTPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Savi Leathers FB WC limits IND A4+ 150 Affirmed
(increased from INR120)
Savi Leathers Non-FB limit IND A4+ 40 Affirmed
Savi Leathers Non-FBL** IND A4+ 40 Assigned
**The assignment of final ratings follows the receipt of transaction documents conforming to the
information already received by Ind-Ra. The final ratings are, therefore, the same as the
provisional ratings assigned in March 2016./(reduced from INR100)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aaditya Finechem Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 20 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Ansal Housing & Construction LtdSecured overdraft IND BB 750 Downgraded and
limits Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Ansal Housing & Construction LtdTerm deposit programme IND tB 1400 Downgraded and
Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Apollo Computing Laboratories TL IND BB- 11.9 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd IND D
Apollo Computing Laboratories FB facility IND BB- 100 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd IND D
Avtec Ltd Long-TL IND A- 1856.4 Assigned
Avtec Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 1630 Assigned
Bloom Dekor Ltd FB limit IND BB-/IND A4+ 180 Assigned
Carol Info Services Ltd TL IND A- 2500 Assigned
Cbsi India Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB+/IND A4+ 75 Assigned
Crystal Cars Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 40 Assigned
Crystal Cars Pvt Ltd FB WC IND B+/IND A4 73 Assigned
Deepak Agrawals FB limits IND C 20 Downgraded
from IND BB-
Ford Credit India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA - Assigned
Ford Credit India Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND AAA 12000 Assigned
Iiert March 2017 Series A pass-through Provisional IND 1845.8 Assigned
certificates (PTCs) AA(SO)
India Standard Loan Trust XlV Series A pass-through Provisional IND 2347.9 Assigned
certificates (PTCs) A(SO)
India Standard Loan Trust XlV Liquidity facility Provisional IND 23.48 Assigned
(LF) AAA(SO)
India Standard Loan Trust XlV Second loss credit Provisional IND 90.4 Assigned
facility (SLCF) BBB(SO)
Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt. Ltd. Long-TL IND D 455.5 Affirmed
(decreased from INR 522.4)
Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND D 159.3 Affirmed
Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB limits IND D 85.4 Affirmed
Indusind Bank Ltd Proposed AT1 perpetual IND AA 10000 Assigned
debt
Kailash Educational & TL IND BB- 90 Migrated to
Charitable Society Non Cooperating
Category
Metrochem Api Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ /IND A2 1000 Assigned
Metrochem Api Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 292.7 Assigned
Metrochem Api Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 188.4 Assigned
Metrochem Api Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 150 Assigned
Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 35 Upgraded from
IND BB-
Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 20.81 Upgraded from
IND BB-
(reduced from INR39.36)
Pawan Shree Food International FB limit IND B- 55 Migrated to
Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating
Category
Punjab Infrastructure TL IND BBB(SO) 13362.9 Affirmed
Development Board
Punjab Infrastructure TL IND BBB(SO) 26000 Assigned
Development Board
Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ /IND A4 72.2 Assigned
Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd *Proposed FB WC limits Provisional IND 11.6 Assigned
B+ /Provisional
IND A4
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facility by RCPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Regal Trading Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ /IND A4+ 25 Assigned
Regal Trading Pvt Ltd *Proposed FB Fac Provisional IND 5 Assigned
BB+/Provisional
IND A4+
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by RTPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Rwl Healthworld Ltd Long-TL IND D 1287.5 Downgraded
from IND A (SO)
Rwl Healthworld Ltd WC demand loans IND D 250 Downgraded
from IND A (SO)
Savi Leathers FB WC limits IND BB 150 Upgraded from
IND BB-
(increased from INR120)
Savi Leathers Proposed TL* Provisional IND 55 Assigned
BB
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by SAVI to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Shri Balaji Institute Of TL IND BBB- 87.64 Migrated to
Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating
Category
Shri Balaji Institute Of FB limit IND BBB- 600 Migrated to
Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating
Category
Shriram Transport Finance Co. NCDs IND AA+ 10000 Assigned
Ltd
Stark CV Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 Pass-through IND A-(SO) 393.38 Assigned
certificates (PTCs)
Stark CV Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND BB(SO) 28.44 Assigned
Thetis CV Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 pass-through IND A-(SO) 425.6 Assigned
certificates (PTCs)
Thetis CV Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTCs IND BB(SO) 51.3 Assigned
Venkateshwara Sponge & Iron FB limits IND B+ 130 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)