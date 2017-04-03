Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Fashion And CP programme ICRA A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed Retail Ltd Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd LC Bill discounting ICRA A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd Bak Guarantee ICRA A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Andrew Yule & Co. Ltd ST Non FB Fac ICRA A4+ 407.6 Assigned Bagga Links Motors Ltd FB - Inventory FundingICRA A4+ 291 Reaffirmed Bagga Links Motors Ltd Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt CP ICRA A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 1,500.0) Bel Optronic Devices Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Ecap Equities Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed financing) Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 9000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 60000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Finance And CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Investment Ltd Edelweiss Finance And CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Investment Ltd financing) Edelweiss Finance And ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 4000 Reaffirmed Investment Ltd Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 45000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Financing) Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Principal PP- MLDICRA 1500 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hmc Mm Auto Ltd Non FB Fac ICRA A1+ 75 Reaffirmed Icc Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 40 Reaffirmed P P Products Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund based ICRA A3+ 807.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 69.75) P P Products Pvt Ltd ST, Unallocated ICRA A3+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Rashtriya Chemicals And CP ICRA A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Fertilizers Ltd Rasi Seeds Pvt Ltd ST: FBL ICRA A1+ 550 Upgraded from ICRA A1 Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits ICRA A4 500 Upgraded (Shortterm) from ICRA D Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based Bk ICRA A4 15300 Upgraded Limits (ST) from ICRA D S A Iron & Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 30 Assigned S A Iron & Alloys Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 30 Assigned Sonex Industries NFBL ICRA A4 21 Assigned Sunland Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed Tarajyot Polymers Ltd ST, Non-fund based ICRA A3+ 959.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 67.93) Tarajyot Polymers Ltd ST, Unallocated ICRA A3+ 20.7 Assigned Virgo Polymers (India) Ltd ST, Non-fund based ICRA A4+ 160 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.80 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Fashion And Long-TL ICRA AA 3773.9 Reaffirmed Retail Ltd Aditya Birla Fashion And LT, fund based / ICRA AA 5410 Reaffirmed Retail Ltd non-FBL Aditya Birla Fashion And LT, unallocated ICRA AA 3316.1 Reaffirmed Retail Ltd Aditya Birla Fashion And NCD programme ICRA AA 8600 Assigned Retail Ltd Aditya Birla Fashion And NCD programme ICRA AA 4000 Reaffirmed Retail Ltd Aditya Birla Fashion And NCD programme ICRA AA 2000 Withdrawn Retail Ltd Akshat Roller Flour Mills Pvt FB limits ICRA BB+ 250 Assigned Ltd Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 20.4 Reaffirmed Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB+ 6.6 Reaffirmed / ICRA A4+ Andrew Yule & Co. Ltd LT FB Fac-CC ICRA BB+ 695.7 Assigned Andrew Yule & Co. Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ 176.7 Assigned Bagga Links Motors Ltd FB - CC ICRA BB 94 Reaffirmed Bagga Links Motors Ltd FB - TL ICRA BB 73 Reaffirmed Bagga Links Motors Ltd LT – Unallocated ICRA BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt LT Borrowing ICRA AA 22000 Assigned Ltd Programme (NCD/BLR) (proposed) Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt NCD Programme ICRA AA 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Bel Optronic Devices Ltd FBL ICRA AA+ 400 Reaffirmed Cholamandalam Ms General Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 1000 assigned Insurance Co. Ltd Programme Ci2 Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. FB Working Capital FacICRA BBB- / 150 Reaffirmed ICRA A3 Dewan Housing Finance Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) 3136.4 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Ltd Second loss facility ICRA BBB(SO) 164.7 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Ltd- PTC Series A Provisional 2403.9 Assigned Nirmaan Rmbs ICRA AAA(SO) Trust – Series II- 2017 Dhfl Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica Bking ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd and PSU Debt Fund Dhfl Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Dynamic Bond Fund Dhfl Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Dynamic Bond Fund Dhfl Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica Medium ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Term Income Fund Dhfl Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Premier Bond Fund Dhfl Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica ST ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Floating Rate Fund Dhfl Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica Ultra ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd ST Fund Ecap Equities Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 1000 Reaffirmed Ecap Equities Ltd LT Market Linked PP- MLDICRA 3500 Reaffirmed Debenture programme AA Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 63500 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 6500 Reaffirmed Programme Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 10000 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA / 110000 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ (enhanced from 5,700 CR) Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 13500 Reaffirmed Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Assigned Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 5000 Assigned Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Bk Lines ICRA AA- 5000 Assigned Co. Ltd Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction NCD Programme ICRA AA- 5000 Assigned Co. Ltd Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction NCD Programme ICRA AA(SO) 10500 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 2500 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Protected Market AA(SO) Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 37000 Reaffirmed Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Reaffirmed Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 10000 Assigned Ltd Edelweiss Finance And NCD Programme ICRA AA 7500 Reaffirmed Investment Ltd Edelweiss Finance And Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 500 Reaffirmed Investment Ltd Programme Edelweiss Finance And Bk Lines ICRA AA 5000 Assigned Investment Ltd Edelweiss Finance And NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Assigned Investment Ltd Edelweiss Finance And LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 8000 Reaffirmed Investment Ltd Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 1000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal PP- MLDICRA 6000 Reaffirmed Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Retail NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 1000 Reaffirmed Programme Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 22000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,700) Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Assigned Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 12000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 1500 Reaffirmed Programme Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 15000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,000) Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 3000 Assigned Hmc Mm Auto Ltd Proposed Fac - - - Hmc Mm Auto Ltd TL Fac ICRA AA 130 Reaffirmed Hmc Mm Auto Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA AA 195 Reaffirmed Icc Projects Pvt Ltd FB Limit ICRA BB- 20 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A Provisional 3879.3 Assigned Ltd- Solitaire ICRA AAA(SO) Mortgage - 1 Trust March 2017 Indian School Finance Company NCDs ICRA BBB- 140 Assigned Pvt Ltd Indian School Finance Company NCDs ICRA BBB- 610 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Indian School Finance Company LT Bk Lines ICRA BBB- 400 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Indian School Finance Company Issuer Rating IrBBB- - Outstanding Pvt Ltd Kiran Renewables Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 250 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 1000 Assigned Programme Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 1000 Outstanding Programme Kudgi Transmission Ltd NCDs Provisional 15000 Assigned ICRA AAA(SO) L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCDs Provisional 7500 Reassigned ICRA AAA(SO) M/S Mangilal Agarwal FB Limits ICRA BB- 150 Reaffirmed M/S Sahu Khan Chand Foods LT, FBL ICRA B+ 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.00) Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) 318.8 Assigned Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA 22.8 Assigned BBB-(SO) P P Products Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based ICRA BBB 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.50) P P Products Pvt Ltd LT/ ST, Fundbased/ ICRA BBB 115 Reaffirmed Non-fund based /ICRA A3+ (enhanced from 7.75) Purewal Stone Crusher FB – LT ICRA B 86 Reaffirmed Purewal Stone Crusher Unallocated – LT ICRA B 4 Reaffirmed Rapp Transmission Co. Ltd TL (Proposed) ICRA A (SO) 2570 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 240.00 crore) Rashtriya Chemicals And Bk Fac ICRA AA 51000 Reaffirmed Fertilizers Ltd Rashtriya Chemicals And NCD ICRA AA 5000 Assigned Fertilizers Ltd Rasi Seeds Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA A+ 135 Upgraded from ICRA A Rasi Seeds Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA A+ 1200 Upgraded from ICRA A Rasi Seeds Pvt Ltd LT: Non fund based ICRA A+ 30 Upgraded from ICRA A Rasi Seeds Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated ICRA A+ 102.4 Upgraded from ICRA A Regen Infrastructure And Fund Based Bk Limits ICRA BB- 200 Upgraded Services Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile (LT) from ICRA B- Renewable Energy Generation Pvt Ltd) Regen Infrastructure And Non-Fund Based Bk ICRA BB- / 200 Upgraded Services Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile Limits (Longterm/ ST) ICRA A4 from ICRA B- Renewable Energy Generation Pvt Ltd) /Reaffirmed Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd TL (LT) ICRA BB 250 Upgraded from ICRA D Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits ICRA BB 3500 Upgraded (Longterm) from ICRA D S A Iron & Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB 590 Assigned S A Iron & Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB 590 Assigned Sahuwala Cylinders Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 310 Reaffirmed Sahuwala Cylinders Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BB- 25 Reaffirmed Sahuwala Cylinders Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 15 Reaffirmed Shah Technical Consultants Pvt LT fund based Bk Fac ICRA BB+ 25 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB- Shah Technical Consultants Pvt LT non-fund based Bk ICRA BB+ 130 Downgraded Ltd Fac from ICRA BBB- Shri Prabhulingeshwar Sugars TL ICRA B 253.1 Upgraded And Chemicals Ltd from ICRA C+ Shri Prabhulingeshwar Sugars Proposed FBL ICRA B 746.9 Upgraded And Chemicals Ltd from ICRA C+ Shri Sode Vadiraja Mutt LT- Fund Based-TL ICRA D 210 Assigned Education Trust Snn Builders Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 1520 Reaffirmed Snn Homes Llp TL ICRA BBB+ 1240 Assigned Snn Properties Llp Fund based CC ICRA BBB+ 1990 Assigned Snn Spiritua Developers TL ICRA BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Solarfield Energy Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 1900 Reaffirmed Sonex Industries FBL ICRA BB- 65 Assigned Sunland Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB Limit ICRA B+ 67.4 Reaffirmed Sunland Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA B+ / 11.9 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Tarajyot Polymers Ltd LT, Fund Based ICRA BBB 20 Reaffirmed Virgo Polymers (India) Ltd LT, TL ICRA BB+ 25 Assigned Virgo Polymers (India) Ltd LT, Fund Based ICRA BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Virgo Polymers (India) Ltd LT, Un-allocated ICRA BB+ 43 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 