Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 3, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwalla Teak International Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 570 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Ganpati Rice Mills FB limit IND A4 250 Affirmed
Hsbc Investdirect Financial ST debt (CPs (CPs), IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed
Services (I) Ltd NCDs)*
* No issuance since last surveillance
Jajoo Surgicals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 40 Assigned
The Hongkong And Shanghai CDs IND A1+ 250 Affirmed
Banking Corporation Ltd
The Hongkong And Shanghai CDs* IND A1+ 49750 Affirmed
Banking Corporation Ltd
* Not yet issued
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwalla Teak International TL IND BB 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Agarwalla Teak International FB WC limit IND BB /IND A4+ 40 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Ganpati Rice Mills TL IND B+ 20.77 Upgraded from
IND B
Ganpati Rice Mills FB limit IND B+ 250 Upgraded from
IND B
General Computer Services Bk loans IND BBB+ 290 Assigned
International
General Computer Services FB WC Fac IND BBB+ 32.4 Assigned
International
Hsbc Investdirect Financial LT debt (NCDs; (NCDs))*IND AAA 5000 Affirmed
Services (I) Ltd
* No issuance since last surveillance
Jajoo Surgicals Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 30 Assigned
Jajoo Surgicals Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 9.62 Assigned
Jnd Edu-Reality Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND BBB+ 500 Affirmed
Maharashtra Samaj Ghatkopar Bk loans IND BBB+ 161 Affirmed
Mehadia Sales Trade Corporation FB limit IND D 150 Downgraded and
Pvt Ltd Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Mehadia Sales Trade Corporation Non FB limit IND D 200 Downgraded and
Pvt Ltd Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Mehadia Sales Trade Corporation Proposed FB limit Provisional 350 Downgraded and
Pvt Ltd IND D Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Mehadia Sales Trade Corporation Proposed non-FB limit Provisional 300 Downgraded and
Pvt Ltd IND D Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
National Education Society Bk loans IND BBB+ 599.4 Affirmed
(increased from INR535.81)
Prime Focus World Creative TL* IND BBB+ 600 Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
*New term loan sanctioned but yet to be availed
Prime Focus World Creative FB WC Fac IND BBB+ /IND A2 600 Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Primus Trust Bk loans IND BBB+ 600 Assigned
Saa Edu-Infra Services Llp Bk loans IND BBB+ 280 Affirmed
Sansar Trust March 2017 Iv Pass-through Provisional IND 1584.7 Assigned
certificates AAA (SO)
(PTCs)-Series A*
*The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information
already received
Sansar Trust March 2017 Iv Second loss credit Provisional IND 95.1 Assigned
facility (SLCF)* BBB (SO)
*The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information
already received
Sml Edu-Infra Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND BBB+ 625 Affirmed
(increased from INR445)
Sml Properties Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND BBB+ 150 Affirmed
Super Value Properties Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND BBB+ 381.58 Affirmed
(increased from INR277.5)
Universal Edu Infra Services FB WC Fac IND BBB+ 70 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vidya Vikas Education Trust Bk loans IND BBB+ 654.8 Affirmed
(increased from INR591)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)