Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwalla Teak International Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 570 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ganpati Rice Mills FB limit IND A4 250 Affirmed Hsbc Investdirect Financial ST debt (CPs (CPs), IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed Services (I) Ltd NCDs)* * No issuance since last surveillance Jajoo Surgicals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 40 Assigned The Hongkong And Shanghai CDs IND A1+ 250 Affirmed Banking Corporation Ltd The Hongkong And Shanghai CDs* IND A1+ 49750 Affirmed Banking Corporation Ltd * Not yet issued LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwalla Teak International TL IND BB 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Agarwalla Teak International FB WC limit IND BB /IND A4+ 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ganpati Rice Mills TL IND B+ 20.77 Upgraded from IND B Ganpati Rice Mills FB limit IND B+ 250 Upgraded from IND B General Computer Services Bk loans IND BBB+ 290 Assigned International General Computer Services FB WC Fac IND BBB+ 32.4 Assigned International Hsbc Investdirect Financial LT debt (NCDs; (NCDs))*IND AAA 5000 Affirmed Services (I) Ltd * No issuance since last surveillance Jajoo Surgicals Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 30 Assigned Jajoo Surgicals Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 9.62 Assigned Jnd Edu-Reality Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND BBB+ 500 Affirmed Maharashtra Samaj Ghatkopar Bk loans IND BBB+ 161 Affirmed Mehadia Sales Trade Corporation FB limit IND D 150 Downgraded and Pvt Ltd Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Mehadia Sales Trade Corporation Non FB limit IND D 200 Downgraded and Pvt Ltd Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Mehadia Sales Trade Corporation Proposed FB limit Provisional 350 Downgraded and Pvt Ltd IND D Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Mehadia Sales Trade Corporation Proposed non-FB limit Provisional 300 Downgraded and Pvt Ltd IND D Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category National Education Society Bk loans IND BBB+ 599.4 Affirmed (increased from INR535.81) Prime Focus World Creative TL* IND BBB+ 600 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd *New term loan sanctioned but yet to be availed Prime Focus World Creative FB WC Fac IND BBB+ /IND A2 600 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Primus Trust Bk loans IND BBB+ 600 Assigned Saa Edu-Infra Services Llp Bk loans IND BBB+ 280 Affirmed Sansar Trust March 2017 Iv Pass-through Provisional IND 1584.7 Assigned certificates AAA (SO) (PTCs)-Series A* *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received Sansar Trust March 2017 Iv Second loss credit Provisional IND 95.1 Assigned facility (SLCF)* BBB (SO) *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received Sml Edu-Infra Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND BBB+ 625 Affirmed (increased from INR445) Sml Properties Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND BBB+ 150 Affirmed Super Value Properties Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND BBB+ 381.58 Affirmed (increased from INR277.5) Universal Edu Infra Services FB WC Fac IND BBB+ 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vidya Vikas Education Trust Bk loans IND BBB+ 654.8 Affirmed (increased from INR591) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)