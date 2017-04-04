Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aequs Engineered Plastics Pvt Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 25.5 Assigned / Ltd outstanding Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd NFBL – LOC/BG ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Bansal Alloys & Metals Pvt Ltd NFBL- ST ICRA A3 352 Reaffirmed Smr Automotive Systems India CP/ ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aequs Engineered Plastics Pvt TL ICRA BBB 160.5 Assigned / Ltd outstanding Aequs Engineered Plastics Pvt FBL ICRA BBB 90 Assigned / Ltd outstanding Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd FBL – CC ICRA BB- 200 Reaffirmed Bansal Alloys & Metals Pvt Ltd FBL- LT ICRA BBB - 200 Reaffirmed Bansal Iron & Steel Rolling FBL- LT ICRA BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Mills Bansal Ispat Udyog FBL- LT ICRA BB+ 171.5 Reaffirmed Bansal Ispat Udyog Unallocated Limits- LTICRA BB+ 38.5 Reaffirmed Government Of Telangana LT Debt Programme Provisional 42500 Assigned Entities ICRA A Pnb Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA+ 29000 Reaffirmed Pnb Housing Finance Ltd Sub-debt/Tier-II ICRA AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds Programme Swaraj Suiting Pvt Ltd FBL – CC ICRA BB+ 110 Assigned Swaraj Suiting Pvt Ltd FBL – TL ICRA BB+ 390 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 1930 Assigned Services Ltd Programme Telangana Drinking Water LT Bond Programme Provisional 7500 Assigned Supply Corporation Ltd ICRA A United Bank Of India Basel II Compliant ICRA A- 5750 Reaffirmed Upper Tier II Bonds United Bank Of India Basel II Compliant ICRA A+ 3500 Reaffirmed Lower Tier II Bonds Vijay Exports Fund based/Non Fund ICRA BB 150 Reaffirmed Based interchangeable Fac Water And Sanitation Pooled LT Debt Programme Provisional 800 Assigned Fund ICRA AA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)