Apr 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ICA Edu Skills Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Affirmed IFB Agro Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 50 Affirmed KCT Trading Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND A2 925 Affirmed Konark Synthetic Ltd Non- FB WC limits IND A4 87 Assigned M/S Fortune Group (Fortune) Non-FB limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned M/S Trans Conduct (I) Non-FB WC limits IND A4 40 Assigned Radha Smelters Ltd FB WC limit A4+ 410 Affirmed Radha Smelters Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 60 Affirmed Tasec Ltd Non-FB WC IND A1 350 Affirmed (reduced from INR435) Viraj Construction Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit* IND A4+ 67.5 Assigned *The final rating has been assigned following the receipt of sanction letter by Ind- Ra. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ad Hydro Power Ltd TL IND A- 5612 Affirmed (reduced from INR6,026) Ad Hydro Power Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND A(SO) 1309.76 Affirmed Ad Hydro Power Ltd Non-FB WC IND A-/ IND A2+ 75 Affirmed Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 1201.6 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,660.1) Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ IND A2+ 2012.5 Affirmed (increased from INR1,812.5) Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A-/ IND A2+ 2102.5 Affirmed (increased from INR1,812.5) Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB Bk IND A-/ IND A2+ 141 Provisional limits (reduced from INR172.5) Balajee Loha Ltd Fund based WC limit IND BBB 88 Affirmed (decreased from INR100) Balajee Structural (I) Ltd. FB WC limit IND BBB- 200 Downgraded Gold Mohar Gramudyog Sansthan FB WC limits IND BB-/ IND A4+ 57.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Gold Mohar Gramudyog Sansthan Non-FB WC limit IND BB-/ IND A4+ 10 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category IB - Inabensa (JV)’S (IBJV) FB limits IND B+/ IND A4 110 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category IB - Inabensa (JV)’S (IBJV) Non-FBL IND B+/ IND A4 100 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Ica Edu Skills Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB+ 50 Upgraded Ifb Agro Industries Ltd TL IND A+ 429 Affirmed (reduced from INR490.8) Ifb Agro Industries Ltd CC limits IND A+ 500 Affirmed Ifb Agro Industries Ltd FB limits IND A+/ IND A1+ 250 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust – XIIISeries A PTC (PTCs) IND AA(SO) 150.8 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust – XIIISecond loss credit IND BBB(SO) 36.3 Affirmed facility (SLCF) India Standard Loan Trust – Series A PTC (PTCs) IND A(SO) 455.1 Affirmed XXIII India Standard Loan Trust – Liquidity Facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 8.1 Affirmed XXIII India Standard Loan Trust – Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 30.9 Affirmed XXIII facility (SLCF) Irb Talegaon Amravati Tollway Senior project Bk loan IND BBB- 3765 Affirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from INR3,870) Juno Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC (PTCs)-Series A1 IND A(SO) 29.53 Affirmed Juno Ifmr Capital 2015 PTCs-Series A2 IND BB+(SO) 23.19 Affirmed Konark Synthetic Ltd FB WC limits IND B-/IND A4 192.5 Assigned M/S Fortune Group (Fortune) FB limit IND BB+ 60 Assigned M/S Trans Conduct (I) FB WC limits IND B/ IND A4 65 Assigned Malana Power Co. Ltd TL IND A 1918 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,950) Mumbai Metropolitan Region LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned Development Authority N.R. Ispat & Power Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BB 269 Affirmed (increased from INR241.5) N.R. Ispat & Power Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB 279.5 Assigned Platinum Trust February 2016 Second loss credit IND A(SO) 220.7 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Platinum Trust February 2016 Series A pass-through IND AAA (SO) 3317.5 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Poompuhar Shipping Corporation FB WC limits IND BBB/ IND A2 100 Placed on Ltd Notice of Withdrawal (reduced from INR250) Poompuhar Shipping Corporation Non FB WC limits IND BBB/ IND A2 30 Placed on Ltd Notice of Withdrawal Powerwind Ltd LT loan IND BB- 414.9 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Powerwind Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB- 580 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Powerwind Ltd NFB WC Fac IND BB- 1400 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Radha Smelters Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 410 Upgraded Radha Smelters Ltd TL WD 17.2 Withdrawn (repaid in full) Ramagundam Fertilizers And *Long-TL IND A- 39.4 Assigned Chemicals Ltd * Non- fund based limits of INR 11.8 billion sanctioned within the long- term loan limits Sansar Trust Feb 2016 Ii Second loss credit IND A-(SO) 74.3 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust Feb 2016 Ii Series A pass-through IND AAA (SO) 647.1 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Sansar Trust March 2017 Iii Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 3403.8 Provisional certificates (PTCs) Sansar Trust March 2017 Iii Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 187.3 Provisional facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust March 2017 Viii Pass-through IND AA+(SO) 436.8 Provisional certificates (PTCs)-Series A Sansar Trust March 2017 Viii Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 23.2 Provisional facility (SLCF) Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd FB WC IND A-/ IND A2+ 2510 Placed on RWN Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Non-FB WC IND A-/ IND A2+ 7240 Placed on RWN Shree Hanuman Loha Ltd. FB WC limit IND BBB- 90 Affirmed (reduced from INR100) Tasec Ltd FB WC IND A / IND A1 150 Affirmed (increased from INR65) Viraj Construction Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 615 Upgraded (reduced from INR1,086.4) Viraj Construction Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB 238 Upgraded Viraj Construction Pvt Ltd FB limit* IND BB 82 Assigned *The final rating has been assigned following the receipt of sanction letter by Ind- Ra. Viraj Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed TL WD 175 Withdrawn (The company did not proceed with the instrument envisaged) Worldwide Tradelinks FB limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 300 Affirmed (Increased from INR200) Worldwide Tradelinks Proposed FBL WD 150 Withdrawn (fund based limit is assigned as a final rating ) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.