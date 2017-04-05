Apr 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 4, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ICA Edu Skills Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Affirmed
IFB Agro Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 50 Affirmed
KCT Trading Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND A2 925 Affirmed
Konark Synthetic Ltd Non- FB WC limits IND A4 87 Assigned
M/S Fortune Group (Fortune) Non-FB limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned
M/S Trans Conduct (I) Non-FB WC limits IND A4 40 Assigned
Radha Smelters Ltd FB WC limit A4+ 410 Affirmed
Radha Smelters Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 60 Affirmed
Tasec Ltd Non-FB WC IND A1 350 Affirmed
(reduced from INR435)
Viraj Construction Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit* IND A4+ 67.5 Assigned
*The final rating has been assigned following the receipt of sanction letter by Ind- Ra.
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ad Hydro Power Ltd TL IND A- 5612 Affirmed
(reduced from INR6,026)
Ad Hydro Power Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND A(SO) 1309.76 Affirmed
Ad Hydro Power Ltd Non-FB WC IND A-/ IND A2+ 75 Affirmed
Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 1201.6 Affirmed
(reduced from INR1,660.1)
Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ IND A2+ 2012.5 Affirmed
(increased from INR1,812.5)
Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A-/ IND A2+ 2102.5 Affirmed
(increased from INR1,812.5)
Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB Bk IND A-/ IND A2+ 141 Provisional
limits
(reduced from INR172.5)
Balajee Loha Ltd Fund based WC limit IND BBB 88 Affirmed
(decreased from INR100)
Balajee Structural (I) Ltd. FB WC limit IND BBB- 200 Downgraded
Gold Mohar Gramudyog Sansthan FB WC limits IND BB-/ IND A4+ 57.5 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Gold Mohar Gramudyog Sansthan Non-FB WC limit IND BB-/ IND A4+ 10 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
IB - Inabensa (JV)’S (IBJV) FB limits IND B+/ IND A4 110 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
IB - Inabensa (JV)’S (IBJV) Non-FBL IND B+/ IND A4 100 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Ica Edu Skills Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB+ 50 Upgraded
Ifb Agro Industries Ltd TL IND A+ 429 Affirmed
(reduced from INR490.8)
Ifb Agro Industries Ltd CC limits IND A+ 500 Affirmed
Ifb Agro Industries Ltd FB limits IND A+/ IND A1+ 250 Affirmed
India Standard Loan Trust – XIIISeries A PTC (PTCs) IND AA(SO) 150.8 Affirmed
India Standard Loan Trust – XIIISecond loss credit IND BBB(SO) 36.3 Affirmed
facility (SLCF)
India Standard Loan Trust – Series A PTC (PTCs) IND A(SO) 455.1 Affirmed
XXIII
India Standard Loan Trust – Liquidity Facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 8.1 Affirmed
XXIII
India Standard Loan Trust – Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 30.9 Affirmed
XXIII facility (SLCF)
Irb Talegaon Amravati Tollway Senior project Bk loan IND BBB- 3765 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
(reduced from INR3,870)
Juno Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC (PTCs)-Series A1 IND A(SO) 29.53 Affirmed
Juno Ifmr Capital 2015 PTCs-Series A2 IND BB+(SO) 23.19 Affirmed
Konark Synthetic Ltd FB WC limits IND B-/IND A4 192.5 Assigned
M/S Fortune Group (Fortune) FB limit IND BB+ 60 Assigned
M/S Trans Conduct (I) FB WC limits IND B/ IND A4 65 Assigned
Malana Power Co. Ltd TL IND A 1918 Affirmed
(reduced from INR1,950)
Mumbai Metropolitan Region LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned
Development Authority
N.R. Ispat & Power Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BB 269 Affirmed
(increased from INR241.5)
N.R. Ispat & Power Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB 279.5 Assigned
Platinum Trust February 2016 Second loss credit IND A(SO) 220.7 Affirmed
facility (SLCF)
Platinum Trust February 2016 Series A pass-through IND AAA (SO) 3317.5 Affirmed
certificates (PTCs)
Poompuhar Shipping Corporation FB WC limits IND BBB/ IND A2 100 Placed on
Ltd Notice of
Withdrawal
(reduced from INR250)
Poompuhar Shipping Corporation Non FB WC limits IND BBB/ IND A2 30 Placed on
Ltd Notice of
Withdrawal
Powerwind Ltd LT loan IND BB- 414.9 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Powerwind Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB- 580 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Powerwind Ltd NFB WC Fac IND BB- 1400 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Radha Smelters Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 410 Upgraded
Radha Smelters Ltd TL WD 17.2 Withdrawn
(repaid in
full)
Ramagundam Fertilizers And *Long-TL IND A- 39.4 Assigned
Chemicals Ltd
* Non- fund based limits of INR 11.8 billion sanctioned within the long- term loan limits
Sansar Trust Feb 2016 Ii Second loss credit IND A-(SO) 74.3 Affirmed
facility (SLCF)
Sansar Trust Feb 2016 Ii Series A pass-through IND AAA (SO) 647.1 Affirmed
certificates (PTCs)
Sansar Trust March 2017 Iii Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 3403.8 Provisional
certificates (PTCs)
Sansar Trust March 2017 Iii Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 187.3 Provisional
facility (SLCF)
Sansar Trust March 2017 Viii Pass-through IND AA+(SO) 436.8 Provisional
certificates
(PTCs)-Series A
Sansar Trust March 2017 Viii Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 23.2 Provisional
facility (SLCF)
Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd FB WC IND A-/ IND A2+ 2510 Placed on RWN
Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Non-FB WC IND A-/ IND A2+ 7240 Placed on RWN
Shree Hanuman Loha Ltd. FB WC limit IND BBB- 90 Affirmed
(reduced from INR100)
Tasec Ltd FB WC IND A / IND A1 150 Affirmed
(increased from INR65)
Viraj Construction Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 615 Upgraded
(reduced from INR1,086.4)
Viraj Construction Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB 238 Upgraded
Viraj Construction Pvt Ltd FB limit* IND BB 82 Assigned
*The final rating has been assigned following the receipt of sanction letter by Ind- Ra.
Viraj Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed TL WD 175 Withdrawn
(The company did not proceed with the instrument envisaged)
Worldwide Tradelinks FB limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 300 Affirmed
(Increased from INR200)
Worldwide Tradelinks Proposed FBL WD 150 Withdrawn
(fund based limit is assigned as a final rating )
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
