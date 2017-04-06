Apr 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Global Powersource Non-FB limits IND A3- 635 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Joseph Leslie Dynamiks NFBL IND A4 68.7 Affirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd M.T. Patil Builders And NFBL IND A4+ 67.5 Affirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd (increased from INR 65.00) Mahakaleshwar Infratech Non-FB limit IND A3 450 Upgraded from IND A4+ Mani Export Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 4 Affirmed (increased from INR2 ) Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A2 1380 Affirmed Rungta Mines Ltd FBL IND A1+ 3300 Affirmed Rungta Mines Ltd NFBL IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd Non FB WC limits IND A2 685 Upgraded from IND A3+ (increased from INR525) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amul Feed FB WC limit IND BB 117.5 Assigned Amul Feed Long-TL IND BB 19.67 Assigned Bonai Industrial Co. Ltd LT IND AA - Affirmed Electromec Engineering FB WC limit IND D 35 Assigned Enterprises Electromec Engineering Non-FB WC limit IND D 35 Assigned Enterprises Feegrade & Company Pvt Ltd’S LT IND AA - Affirmed Gayatri Dye Chem TL IND B+ 11.55 Assigned Gayatri Dye Chem FB limits IND B+ 50 Assigned Global Powersource FB WC limits IND BBB- 300 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Gokul Steels FB limits IND B+ 42.4 Assigned Gokul Steels TL IND B+ 64.5 Assigned Joseph Leslie Dynamiks FBL IND B+ 97 Upgraded from Manufacturing Pvt Ltd IND B M.T. Patil Builders And FBL IND BB 45 Affirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd Mahakaleshwar Infratech FB limit IND BBB- / IND A350 Upgraded from IND BB+ / IND A4+ Mangilall Rungta LT IND A - Affirmed Mani Export Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB- 350 Downgraded from IND BB (reduced from INR498 ) Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A1 pass-through Provisional IND 2863.5 Assigned Xlviii certificates (PTCs) AA Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A2 PTCs Provisional IND 119.3 Assigned Xlviii AA Mfl Securitisation Trust - Liquidity facility (LF)Provisional IND 52.2 Assigned Xlviii AAA Mfl Securitisation Trust - Second loss credit Provisional IND 253.5 Assigned Xlviii facility (SLCF) BBB Nagapattinam Municipality LT Issuer Rating IND BB - Assigned Pb Lifestyle FB WC limit IND B 5 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Pb Lifestyle Long-TL IND B 145 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd FBL IND BBB+ 300 Affirmed (reduced from INR500) Rungta Sons Pvt Ltd LT IND AA - Affirmed S V Creditline Bk Loans IND BBB 500 Affirmed Sansar Trust Series A pass-through Provisional IND 2003.8 Assigned certificates (PTCs)* AA+ *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received by Ind-Ra. Sansar Trust Second loss credit Provisional IND 100.2 Assigned facility (SLCF)* BBB *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received by Ind-Ra. Sathyam Green Power Pvt Ltd Senior Bk loans IND BB- 358.4 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sathyam Green Power Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 97.5 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sharvi Rice Mill FB limits IND BB 40 Assigned Sharvi Rice Mill TL IND BB 65.39 Assigned Shri Varu Polytex TL IND B 115 Assigned Shri Varu Polytex FB WC limit IND B / IND A4 50 Assigned Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 829.8 Upgraded from IND BBB (increased from INR673.3) Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / IND A21230 Upgraded from IND BBB / IND A3+ (increased from INR1,110) Trishul Tread FB limits IND BB 170 Assigned Trishul Tread Proposed FB limits Provisional IND 40 Assigned BB United Chloro Paraffins Pvt Ltd FBL IND D 117.5 Affirmed United Chloro Paraffins Pvt Ltd NFBL IND D 182.5 Affirmed Vardhman Wires & Cables FB Fac IND B+ / IND A4 28.95 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 