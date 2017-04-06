Apr 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 5, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Global Powersource Non-FB limits IND A3- 635 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Joseph Leslie Dynamiks NFBL IND A4 68.7 Affirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd
M.T. Patil Builders And NFBL IND A4+ 67.5 Affirmed
Contractors Pvt Ltd
(increased from INR 65.00)
Mahakaleshwar Infratech Non-FB limit IND A3 450 Upgraded from
IND A4+
Mani Export Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 4 Affirmed
(increased from INR2 )
Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A2 1380 Affirmed
Rungta Mines Ltd FBL IND A1+ 3300 Affirmed
Rungta Mines Ltd NFBL IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed
Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd Non FB WC limits IND A2 685 Upgraded from
IND A3+
(increased from INR525)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amul Feed FB WC limit IND BB 117.5 Assigned
Amul Feed Long-TL IND BB 19.67 Assigned
Bonai Industrial Co. Ltd LT IND AA - Affirmed
Electromec Engineering FB WC limit IND D 35 Assigned
Enterprises
Electromec Engineering Non-FB WC limit IND D 35 Assigned
Enterprises
Feegrade & Company Pvt Ltd’S LT IND AA - Affirmed
Gayatri Dye Chem TL IND B+ 11.55 Assigned
Gayatri Dye Chem FB limits IND B+ 50 Assigned
Global Powersource FB WC limits IND BBB- 300 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Gokul Steels FB limits IND B+ 42.4 Assigned
Gokul Steels TL IND B+ 64.5 Assigned
Joseph Leslie Dynamiks FBL IND B+ 97 Upgraded from
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd IND B
M.T. Patil Builders And FBL IND BB 45 Affirmed
Contractors Pvt Ltd
Mahakaleshwar Infratech FB limit IND BBB- / IND A350 Upgraded from
IND BB+ / IND
A4+
Mangilall Rungta LT IND A - Affirmed
Mani Export Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB- 350 Downgraded
from IND BB
(reduced from INR498 )
Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A1 pass-through Provisional IND 2863.5 Assigned
Xlviii certificates (PTCs) AA
Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A2 PTCs Provisional IND 119.3 Assigned
Xlviii AA
Mfl Securitisation Trust - Liquidity facility (LF)Provisional IND 52.2 Assigned
Xlviii AAA
Mfl Securitisation Trust - Second loss credit Provisional IND 253.5 Assigned
Xlviii facility (SLCF) BBB
Nagapattinam Municipality LT Issuer Rating IND BB - Assigned
Pb Lifestyle FB WC limit IND B 5 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Pb Lifestyle Long-TL IND B 145 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd FBL IND BBB+ 300 Affirmed
(reduced from INR500)
Rungta Sons Pvt Ltd LT IND AA - Affirmed
S V Creditline Bk Loans IND BBB 500 Affirmed
Sansar Trust Series A pass-through Provisional IND 2003.8 Assigned
certificates (PTCs)* AA+
*The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information
already received by Ind-Ra.
Sansar Trust Second loss credit Provisional IND 100.2 Assigned
facility (SLCF)* BBB
*The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information
already received by Ind-Ra.
Sathyam Green Power Pvt Ltd Senior Bk loans IND BB- 358.4 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Sathyam Green Power Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 97.5 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Sharvi Rice Mill FB limits IND BB 40 Assigned
Sharvi Rice Mill TL IND BB 65.39 Assigned
Shri Varu Polytex TL IND B 115 Assigned
Shri Varu Polytex FB WC limit IND B / IND A4 50 Assigned
Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 829.8 Upgraded from
IND BBB
(increased from INR673.3)
Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / IND A21230 Upgraded from
IND BBB / IND
A3+
(increased from INR1,110)
Trishul Tread FB limits IND BB 170 Assigned
Trishul Tread Proposed FB limits Provisional IND 40 Assigned
BB
United Chloro Paraffins Pvt Ltd FBL IND D 117.5 Affirmed
United Chloro Paraffins Pvt Ltd NFBL IND D 182.5 Affirmed
Vardhman Wires & Cables FB Fac IND B+ / IND A4 28.95 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)