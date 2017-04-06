Apr 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Moloobhoy Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 70 Reaffirmed B. Vijaykumar & Co. Unallocated Limits ICRA A4 150 Reaffirmed B. Vijaykumar & Co. FB Working Capital FacICRA A4 550 Reaffirmed Canara Robeco Asset Management Canara Robeco Savings ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Plus Fund Canara Robeco Asset Management Canara Robeco Liquid ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Development Consultants Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac ICRA A1 5 Reaffirmed Development Consultants Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac ICRA A1 425 Reaffirmed Ricasil Ceramic Industries Pvt NFBL ICRA A3 272.4 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A4+ Servocontrols & Hydraulics (I) ST - Interchangeable ICRA A4 7.5 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Limit Servocontrols & Hydraulics (I) ST - Non FBL ICRA A4 34 Outstanding Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Moloobhoy Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB 10 Reaffirmed A S Moloobhoy Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BB / 100 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Canara Robeco Asset Management Canara Robeco Medium ICRA AA+mfs - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Term Opportunities Fund Canara Robeco Asset Management Canara Robeco Indigo ICRA - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Fund AAAdebtmfs Canara Robeco Asset Management Canara Robeco Capital ICRA AAAmf - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Protection Oriented Fund -Series III Canara Robeco Asset Management Canara Robeco ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Treasury Advantage Fund Canara Robeco Asset Management Canara Robeco ST Fund ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Development Consultants Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac ICRA A 70 Reaffirmed Development Consultants Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A 150 Reaffirmed Dian Energy B.V. TL ICRA A+ - Reaffirmed Ge Power India Ltd FBL ICRA AA 350 Reaffirmed Ge Power India Ltd LT/ST NonFBL ICRA AA / 26500 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Ge Power India Ltd Unallocated ICRA AA / 5150 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Kothari Cars Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA BBB 177.5 Reaffirmed Kothari Cars Pvt Ltd LT: Non Fund based ICRA BBB 0.3 Reaffirmed Kothari Cars Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB 22.2 Reaffirmed Megha Marketing Fund Based ICRA BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A Provisional 855 Assigned ICRA AAA Ricasil Ceramic Industries Pvt CC Limits ICRA BBB- 700 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BB+ Ricasil Ceramic Industries Pvt TL ICRA BBB- 992.6 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BB+ Servocontrols & Hydraulics (I) TL ICRA B+ 8.3 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Servocontrols & Hydraulics (I) LT - FBL ICRA B+ 65 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Servocontrols & Hydraulics (I) LT - Unallocated ICRA B+ 2.7 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTC Provisional 9002.2 Assigned Ltd ICRA AAA Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility Provisional 540.1 Assigned Ltd ICRA BBB Shyam Enterprises FBL ICRA B+ 94.9 Downgraded from ICRA BB- Shyam Enterprises Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 21.1 Downgraded from ICRA BB- Tirumala Educational Institutes CC Limits ICRA B+ 2 Reaffirmed Tirumala Educational Institutes TL ICRA B+ 97.4 Reaffirmed Tirumala Educational Institutes Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 0.6 Reaffirmed Trends In Vogue Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) Provisional ICRA AAA 5250 Assigned 