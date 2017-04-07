Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 6, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Avichal Multitrade Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limit* Provisional IND 150 Assigned
A4
*The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by AMPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Julius Baer Capital (I) Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 8000 Affirmed
Ramkumar Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Assigned
Tirupati Niryat Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 70 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Green Energy Senior Bk loan IND BBB 10680 Upgradaed from
IND BBB-
Adani Green Energy WC facility IND BBB 660 Upgradaed from
IND BBB-
Adani Green Energy Loan equivalent risk IND BBB 920 Assigned
(LER) limits
Adani Green Energy Non-FB facility WD 3310 Withdrawn
(interim LOC facility )
Aggarwal Automotive Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B- 300 Assigned
Avichal Multitrade Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit* Provisional IND 50 Assigned
B /Provisional
IND A4
*The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by AMPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Continental Earthmovers FB WC limit IND BB /IND A4+ 70 Assigned
Emami Realty Ltd NCDs IND AA-(SO) 1000 Affirmed
Gmr Warora Energy Ltd WC facility IND D 6200 Affirmed
Gmr Warora Energy Ltd Senior project TL* IND D 27020 Withdrawn
*The ratings on senior project term loan and bank term loan have been withdrawn as they were
entirely replaced through refinancing.
Gmr Warora Energy Ltd NCDs (NCDs) WD 750 Affirmed
Gmr Warora Energy Ltd *Bk TL WD 2600 Withdrawn
*The ratings on senior project term loan and bank term loan have been withdrawn as they were
entirely replaced through refinancing.
Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd TL IND A+ 8130 Affirmed
Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd LOC facility IND A+ 2500 Affirmed
Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd WC facility IND A+ 500 Assigned
Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd TL (bridge facility) IND A+ /IND A1 2000 Assigned
Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd TL* Provisional IND 2272 Assigned
A+
*The final rating for the proposed term loan facility is subject to the receipt of executed
financing documents (including facility agreement, trust and retention agreement, no dues
certificate from short-term lenders) in conformance to the information already received.
Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd Proposed WC facility* Provisional IND 250 assigned
A+
*The final rating for the proposed term loan facility is subject to the receipt of executed
financing documents (including facility agreement, trust and retention agreement, no dues
certificate from short-term lenders) in conformance to the information already received.
Hercules Hospitalities Pvt Ltd TL IND B 15 Assigned
Hercules Hospitalities Pvt Ltd FB Fac -CC IND B/IND A4 110 Assigned
Irb Infrastructure Developers Senior project Bk loan IND BBB- 9240 Affirmed
Ltd
(includes ECB USD39.23)
Kamuthi Renewable Energy Ltd Senior Bk loan IND BBB 3560 Assigned
Kamuthi Renewable Energy Ltd WC facility IND BBB 200 Assigned
Kamuthi Renewable Energy Ltd Loan equivalent risk IND BBB 320 Assigned
limits
Kamuthi Renewable Energy Ltd Non-FB facility WD 46.6 Withdrawn
(interim LOC facility )
Kamuthi Solar Power Ltd Non-FB facility IND BBB 444 Upgraded from
(interim LOC facility) IND BBB-
(reduced from INR2,483)
Kamuthi Solar Power Ltd Senior Bk loan IND BBB 7620 Assigned
Kamuthi Solar Power Ltd WC facility IND BBB 600 Assigned
Kamuthi Solar Power Ltd Loan-equivalent risk IND BBB 940 Assigned
limits
M/S Bellatrix Infrastructure TL IND B+ 25 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
M/S Bellatrix Infrastructure FB Fac IND B+/ IND A4 35.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Ongc Petro Additions Ltd Proposed CCDs* Provisional IND 16710 Assigned
AAA (SO)
*The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the
information already received. The documents include all the finalised financing, transaction and
project documents, including the legal opinion on the validity of transaction and structure, and
an opinion related to taxation.
Ramkumar Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 210 Assigned
Ramnad Renewable Energy Ltd Senior Bk loan IND BBB 2540 Assigned
Ramnad Renewable Energy Ltd WC facility IND BBB 200 Assigned
Ramnad Renewable Energy Ltd Loan equivalent risk IND BBB 300 Assigned
limits
Ramnad Renewable Energy Ltd Non-FB facility WD 742 Withdrawn
(interim LOC facility )
Ramnad Solar Power Ltd Senior Bk loan IND BBB 3560 Assigned
Ramnad Solar Power Ltd WC facility IND BBB 220 Assigned
Ramnad Solar Power Ltd Loan equivalent risk IND BBB 320 Assigned
(LER) limits
Ramnad Solar Power Ltd Non-FB facility WD 620.8 Withdrawn
(interim LOC facility)
South East U.P. Power Senior project Bk loansIND D 37132 Downgraded
Transmission Co. Ltd from IND BB-
Tirupati Niryat Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB 100 Assigned
Ubl Trust 4 Series A pass-through Provisional IND 1513.58 Assigned
certificates (PTCs)* A+ (SO)
* The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the
information already received by Ind-Ra.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)