Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avichal Multitrade Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limit* Provisional IND 150 Assigned A4 *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by AMPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Julius Baer Capital (I) Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 8000 Affirmed Ramkumar Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Assigned Tirupati Niryat Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 70 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Green Energy Senior Bk loan IND BBB 10680 Upgradaed from IND BBB- Adani Green Energy WC facility IND BBB 660 Upgradaed from IND BBB- Adani Green Energy Loan equivalent risk IND BBB 920 Assigned (LER) limits Adani Green Energy Non-FB facility WD 3310 Withdrawn (interim LOC facility ) Aggarwal Automotive Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B- 300 Assigned Avichal Multitrade Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit* Provisional IND 50 Assigned B /Provisional IND A4 *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by AMPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Continental Earthmovers FB WC limit IND BB /IND A4+ 70 Assigned Emami Realty Ltd NCDs IND AA-(SO) 1000 Affirmed Gmr Warora Energy Ltd WC facility IND D 6200 Affirmed Gmr Warora Energy Ltd Senior project TL* IND D 27020 Withdrawn *The ratings on senior project term loan and bank term loan have been withdrawn as they were entirely replaced through refinancing. Gmr Warora Energy Ltd NCDs (NCDs) WD 750 Affirmed Gmr Warora Energy Ltd *Bk TL WD 2600 Withdrawn *The ratings on senior project term loan and bank term loan have been withdrawn as they were entirely replaced through refinancing. Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd TL IND A+ 8130 Affirmed Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd LOC facility IND A+ 2500 Affirmed Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd WC facility IND A+ 500 Assigned Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd TL (bridge facility) IND A+ /IND A1 2000 Assigned Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd TL* Provisional IND 2272 Assigned A+ *The final rating for the proposed term loan facility is subject to the receipt of executed financing documents (including facility agreement, trust and retention agreement, no dues certificate from short-term lenders) in conformance to the information already received. Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd Proposed WC facility* Provisional IND 250 assigned A+ *The final rating for the proposed term loan facility is subject to the receipt of executed financing documents (including facility agreement, trust and retention agreement, no dues certificate from short-term lenders) in conformance to the information already received. Hercules Hospitalities Pvt Ltd TL IND B 15 Assigned Hercules Hospitalities Pvt Ltd FB Fac -CC IND B/IND A4 110 Assigned Irb Infrastructure Developers Senior project Bk loan IND BBB- 9240 Affirmed Ltd (includes ECB USD39.23) Kamuthi Renewable Energy Ltd Senior Bk loan IND BBB 3560 Assigned Kamuthi Renewable Energy Ltd WC facility IND BBB 200 Assigned Kamuthi Renewable Energy Ltd Loan equivalent risk IND BBB 320 Assigned limits Kamuthi Renewable Energy Ltd Non-FB facility WD 46.6 Withdrawn (interim LOC facility ) Kamuthi Solar Power Ltd Non-FB facility IND BBB 444 Upgraded from (interim LOC facility) IND BBB- (reduced from INR2,483) Kamuthi Solar Power Ltd Senior Bk loan IND BBB 7620 Assigned Kamuthi Solar Power Ltd WC facility IND BBB 600 Assigned Kamuthi Solar Power Ltd Loan-equivalent risk IND BBB 940 Assigned limits M/S Bellatrix Infrastructure TL IND B+ 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd M/S Bellatrix Infrastructure FB Fac IND B+/ IND A4 35.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ongc Petro Additions Ltd Proposed CCDs* Provisional IND 16710 Assigned AAA (SO) *The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. The documents include all the finalised financing, transaction and project documents, including the legal opinion on the validity of transaction and structure, and an opinion related to taxation. Ramkumar Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 210 Assigned Ramnad Renewable Energy Ltd Senior Bk loan IND BBB 2540 Assigned Ramnad Renewable Energy Ltd WC facility IND BBB 200 Assigned Ramnad Renewable Energy Ltd Loan equivalent risk IND BBB 300 Assigned limits Ramnad Renewable Energy Ltd Non-FB facility WD 742 Withdrawn (interim LOC facility ) Ramnad Solar Power Ltd Senior Bk loan IND BBB 3560 Assigned Ramnad Solar Power Ltd WC facility IND BBB 220 Assigned Ramnad Solar Power Ltd Loan equivalent risk IND BBB 320 Assigned (LER) limits Ramnad Solar Power Ltd Non-FB facility WD 620.8 Withdrawn (interim LOC facility) South East U.P. Power Senior project Bk loansIND D 37132 Downgraded Transmission Co. Ltd from IND BB- Tirupati Niryat Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB 100 Assigned Ubl Trust 4 Series A pass-through Provisional IND 1513.58 Assigned certificates (PTCs)* A+ (SO) * The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.