Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharti Airtel Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 15000 Assigned Bharti Airtel Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 30000 Outstanding Gokak Textiles Ltd ST FBL ICRA A4 200 Revised from ICRA D Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing ICRA A1+ 100000 Assigned programme FY2018 VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharti Airtel Ltd Working Capital LimitsICRA AA+ 22500 Outstanding Bharti Airtel Ltd Working Capital LimitsICRA AA+ 2500 Outstanding Bharti Airtel Ltd TL IrAA+ 46000 Outstanding Dante Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB- 11.5 Downgraded from ICRA BBB Dante Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB+ 511.3 Downgraded from ICRA A- Electronic Payment & Services TL ICRA BBB 590 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gokak Textiles Ltd TL ICRA B+ 97.9 Revised from ICRA D Gokak Textiles Ltd LT FBL ICRA B+ 1371.5 Revised from ICRA D Goldstein Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 ICRA B 41 Downgraded from ICRA BBB Goldstein Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB 761.7 Downgraded from ICRA A Haldiram Products Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A- 165 Assigned / outstanding Kurlon Ltd TL ICRA A- 200 Assigned Moses Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 ICRA BB 72.6 Downgraded from ICRA BBB Moses Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB 1349.9 Downgraded from ICRA A Napoleon Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 ICRA A- 2634.9 Downgraded from ICRA A+ Napoleon Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB 57.9 Downgraded from ICRA A- Oceania Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A3 ICRA BB 205.6 Downgraded from ICRA BBB Oceania Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB+ 2077.5 Downgraded from ICRA A Oceania Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB+ 1747.2 Downgraded from ICRA A Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing ICRA AAA 410000 Assigned programme FY2018 Raphael Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB- 20.6 Downgraded from ICRA BBB+ Raphael Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB+ 370.2 Downgraded from ICRA A Samrat Sea Brines Pvt Ltd CC ICRA D 27.5 Reaffirmed Samrat Sea Brines Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 42.5 Reaffirmed Samrat Sea Brines Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA D 40 Reaffirmed Shubh Motors Pvt Ltd FB – LT ICRA BB- 300 Assigned Smith Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 ICRA BB 53.8 Downgraded from ICRA BBB Smith Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB 1000 Downgraded from ICRA A Syme Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 ICRA BB 500 Downgraded from ICRA A- Syme Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 ICRA BB 15.8 Downgraded from ICRA BBB VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd FB Fac ICRA AA+ 2010 Reaffirmed VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA AA+ 1080 Reaffirmed VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd Fund based/Non FB Fac ICRA AA+ 1690 Reaffirmed