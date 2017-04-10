Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alchemist Hospitals Ltd Non-FB WC IND A4+ 10 Affirmed Bla Coke Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 850 Affirmed Bla Coke Pvt Ltd Forward cover limit IND A2+ 32.4 Affirmed Brand Advance Machine Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned Chowdhry Rubber And Chemicals Non-FB limits IND A4 95 Assigned Pvt Ltd Donear Industries Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A3+ 200 Assigned G.S. Express Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 580 Assigned G.S. Express Pvt Ltd #Proposed non-FB limitsIND A4+ 420 Assigned #the ratings are provisional as GSEPL plans to increase its working capital facility in order to support its working capital requirement on the back of growth in topline and the final rating will be assigned subject to execution of sanction letter for the above facilities. Haldia Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 400 Assigned Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt Non-FB WC limit IND A3 80 Affirmed Ltd Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt Non-FB WC limit IND A3 25 Assigned Ltd Sonic Thermal Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 550 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alchemist Hospitals Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 70.2 Affirmed Alchemist Hospitals Ltd FB WC IND BB+ 100 Affirmed Alchemist Hospitals Ltd *Proposed long-TL IND BB+ 58.3 Assigned * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by AHL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Ballarpur Industries Ltd NCDs* IND D 5000 Downgraded from IND C *Outstanding amount is INR1,500 million Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd NCDs* IND D 8500 Downgraded from IND C *Outstanding is INR2,692 million Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP** IND D 3880 Downgraded from IND C ** Outstanding is INR268 million Bla Coke Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A- 100 Affirmed Brand Advance Machine Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 115 Assigned Brand Advance Machine Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 235 Assigned Chowdhry Rubber And Chemicals FB Limits IND B+/IND A4 175 Assigned Pvt Ltd Donear Industries Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB 2400 Assigned Donear Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 190.3 Assigned Field Motor Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limit IND BBB- 270 Assigned G.S. Express Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB-/IND A4+ 400 Assigned G.S. Express Pvt Ltd #Proposed FB WC Provisional IND 100 Assigned BB-/Provisional IND A4+ #the ratings are provisional as GSEPL plans to increase its working capital facility in order to support its working capital requirement on the back of growth in topline and the final rating will be assigned subject to execution of sanction letter for the above facilities. Haldia Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 350 Assigned Haldia Steels Pvt Ltd LT loans IND BB+ 50 Assigned Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt FB WC limit IND BBB-/IND A3 445 Affirmed Ltd Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt Proposed FB WC limit* Provisional IND 75 Assigned Ltd BBB-/Provisional IND A3 *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by Happiest Minds to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt FB WC limit IND BBB- 85 Assigned Ltd Mm Trust Dec 15 Series A pass-through IND AA+(SO) 1178.2 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Nainital Motors Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 14 Assigned Nainital Motors Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB+/IND A4+ 180 Assigned Platinum Trust December 2016 Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 1429.9 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Platinum Trust December 2016 Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 83.6 Assigned facility (SLCF) Shri Balaji Institute Of TL IND B+ 73.5 Migrated to Nursing Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category Sonic Thermal Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 180 Assigned Sonic Thermal Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 120 Assigned Trimurti Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 14.87 Assigned Trimurti Flour Mill Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 60 Assigned Vasudha Agro Food Products Pvt Proposed FB limits* Provisional IND 35 Assigned Ltd B+ * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by VAFPPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Vasudha Agro Food Products Pvt Proposed long-TL* Provisional IND 46.5 Assigned Ltd B+ * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by VAFPPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Yavatmal Municipal Council LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 