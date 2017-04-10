Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 7, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alchemist Hospitals Ltd Non-FB WC IND A4+ 10 Affirmed
Bla Coke Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 850 Affirmed
Bla Coke Pvt Ltd Forward cover limit IND A2+ 32.4 Affirmed
Brand Advance Machine Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned
Chowdhry Rubber And Chemicals Non-FB limits IND A4 95 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Donear Industries Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A3+ 200 Assigned
G.S. Express Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 580 Assigned
G.S. Express Pvt Ltd #Proposed non-FB limitsIND A4+ 420 Assigned
#the ratings are provisional as GSEPL plans to increase its working capital
facility in order to support its working capital requirement on the back
of growth in topline and the final rating will be assigned subject to
execution of sanction letter for the above facilities.
Haldia Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 400 Assigned
Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt Non-FB WC limit IND A3 80 Affirmed
Ltd
Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt Non-FB WC limit IND A3 25 Assigned
Ltd
Sonic Thermal Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 550 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alchemist Hospitals Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 70.2 Affirmed
Alchemist Hospitals Ltd FB WC IND BB+ 100 Affirmed
Alchemist Hospitals Ltd *Proposed long-TL IND BB+ 58.3 Assigned
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and
execution of loan documents for the above facilities
by AHL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Ballarpur Industries Ltd NCDs* IND D 5000 Downgraded
from IND C
*Outstanding amount is INR1,500 million
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd NCDs* IND D 8500 Downgraded
from IND C
*Outstanding is INR2,692 million
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP** IND D 3880 Downgraded
from IND C
** Outstanding is INR268 million
Bla Coke Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A- 100 Affirmed
Brand Advance Machine Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 115 Assigned
Brand Advance Machine Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 235 Assigned
Chowdhry Rubber And Chemicals FB Limits IND B+/IND A4 175 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Donear Industries Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB 2400 Assigned
Donear Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 190.3 Assigned
Field Motor Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limit IND BBB- 270 Assigned
G.S. Express Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB-/IND A4+ 400 Assigned
G.S. Express Pvt Ltd #Proposed FB WC Provisional IND 100 Assigned
BB-/Provisional
IND A4+
#the ratings are provisional as GSEPL plans to increase its working capital
facility in order to support its working capital requirement on the back
of growth in topline and the final rating will be assigned subject to
execution of sanction letter for the above facilities.
Haldia Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 350 Assigned
Haldia Steels Pvt Ltd LT loans IND BB+ 50 Assigned
Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt FB WC limit IND BBB-/IND A3 445 Affirmed
Ltd
Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt Proposed FB WC limit* Provisional IND 75 Assigned
Ltd BBB-/Provisional
IND A3
*The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and
execution of loan documents for the above facilities
by Happiest Minds to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt FB WC limit IND BBB- 85 Assigned
Ltd
Mm Trust Dec 15 Series A pass-through IND AA+(SO) 1178.2 Affirmed
certificates (PTCs)
Nainital Motors Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 14 Assigned
Nainital Motors Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB+/IND A4+ 180 Assigned
Platinum Trust December 2016 Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 1429.9 Assigned
certificates (PTCs)
Platinum Trust December 2016 Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 83.6 Assigned
facility (SLCF)
Shri Balaji Institute Of TL IND B+ 73.5 Migrated to
Nursing Pvt Ltd Non -
Cooperating
Category
Sonic Thermal Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 180 Assigned
Sonic Thermal Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 120 Assigned
Trimurti Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 14.87 Assigned
Trimurti Flour Mill Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 60 Assigned
Vasudha Agro Food Products Pvt Proposed FB limits* Provisional IND 35 Assigned
Ltd B+
* The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and
execution of the loan documents for the above facilities
by VAFPPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Vasudha Agro Food Products Pvt Proposed long-TL* Provisional IND 46.5 Assigned
Ltd B+
* The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and
execution of the loan documents for the above facilities
by VAFPPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Yavatmal Municipal Council LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)