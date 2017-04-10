Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 7 and April 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atul Motors Pvt Ltd ST – NFBL ICRA A2 80 Reaffirmed Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A2 80 Reaffirmed Kh Exports India Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 650 Reaffirmed enhanced from 54.50 CR Kh Exports India Pvt Ltd ST, Unallocated ICRA A2+ 1039 Reaffirmed limits enhanced from 23.90 CR Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Floater ST Fund ICRA A1+mfs Outstanding Management Co. Ltd Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Bking and PSU ICRA A1+mfs Outstanding Management Co. Ltd Debt Fund Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Liquid Fund ICRA A1+mfs Outstanding Management Co. Ltd Lucky Steel Industries Non-FBL ICRA A4 741.5 Reaffirmed Mahadev Industries FB limits ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Mahadev Industries FB limits ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Nanda Infra Construction Pvt Non FB Limits ICRA A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Nanda Infra Construction Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Pan Agri Export NFBL ICRA A3 40 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation Of ST borrowing ICRA A1+ 46000 Outstanding India Ltd programme reduced from Rs 22000.00 crore Raaja Magnetics Ltd ST- Non-FBL ICRA A3 168.3 Reaffirmed Reliance Communications Ltd ST Fund based/Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 73140 Downgraded removed from watch Reliance Communications Ltd CP (CP) Programme ICRA A3+ 20000 Downgraded removed from watch Reliance Communications Ltd ST Fund based/Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 73140 Downgraded removed from watch Reliance Communications Ltd CP (CP) Programme ICRA A3+ 20000 Downgraded removed from watch Reliance Infratel Ltd ST Fund based/Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 2450 Downgraded removed from watch Reliance Infratel Ltd ST Debt (STD) ICRA A3+ 10000 Downgraded Programme removed from watch Reliance Infratel Ltd ST Fund based/Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 2450 Downgraded removed from watch Reliance Infratel Ltd ST Debt (STD) ICRA A3+ 10000 Downgraded Programme removed from watch Reliance Telecom Ltd ST Fund based/Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 7840 Downgraded removed from watch Reliance Telecom Ltd CP (CP) Programme ICRA A3+ 5000 Downgraded removed from watch Reliance Telecom Ltd ST Fund based/Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 7840 Downgraded removed from watch Reliance Telecom Ltd CP (CP) Programme ICRA A3+ 5000 Downgraded removed from watch Rlj Concast Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 147.9 Reaffirmed Sachdev Food Products Non FB Limits ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed Sachdev Food Products Pvt Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed Sri Shyam Agro Traders ST FBL ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Y.S. Investments Non FBL ICRA A4 869 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrut Builders FBL ICRA D 200 Withdrawn Asa International India Bk Lines – TL ICRA BBB- 1600 Microfinance Ltd. Watch with negative implications removed and rating outlook assigned at stable Asa International India NCD Programme ICRA BBB- 200 Assigned Microfinance Ltd. Atul Motors Pvt Ltd LT - FBL ICRA BBB 150 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 5.0 crore Atul Motors Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BBB 167 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 9.77 crore Atul Motors Pvt Ltd LT / ST - FBL ICRA BBB /A2 1044 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 99.4 crore Chiripal Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based-TL ICRA BB+ 1060 Outstanding Chiripal Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Fund ICRA BB+ 400 Assigned Based-Proposed Working Capital Dinjoye Tea Estate Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB 37.7 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Dinjoye Tea Estate Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 62.3 Assigned Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB- 1040 Reaffirmed Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 430 Reaffirmed /A3 Kh Exports India Pvt Ltd LT, Unallocated ICRA A- 125 Reaffirmed limits Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Corporate Bond ICRA AAAmfs Assigned Management Co. Ltd Fund Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Bond ST Fund ICRA AAAmfs Outstanding Management Co. Ltd Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Flexi Debt ICRA AAAmfs Outstanding Management Co. Ltd Scheme Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Treasury ICRA AAAmfs Outstanding Management Co. Ltd Advantage Fund Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Bond Fund ICRA AAAmfs Outstanding Management Co. Ltd Lucky Steel Industries FB Limit ICRA B+ 100 Reaffirmed Maa Shitala Agro Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 115 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 12.38 crore earlier Maa Shitala Agro Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BB- 2.4 Reaffirmed Maa Shitala Agro Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 62.6 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 5.38 crore earlier Madura Microfinance Ltd - PTC Series A2 ICRA A- (SO) 6.3 Rating Markosifmr Capital 2016 upgraded from ICRA BBB-(SO) Madura Microfinance Ltd - PTC Series A1 ICRA A+ (SO) 16.4 Rating Markosifmr Capital 2016 upgraded from ICRA BBB+(SO) Mahadev Industries FB limits ICRA B 208 Reaffirmed Mahadev Industries FB limits ICRA B 208 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Transmission TL ICRA BBB- 550 Reaffirmed Communication Infrastructure Ltd Nanda Infra Construction Pvt FB Limits ICRA BB 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Natvar Cotex Pvt. Ltd. FBL ICRA B 65.1 Reaffirmed Natvar Cotex Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated Limits ICRA B 10.3 Reaffirmed Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd CPA iAAA Reaffirmed Pan Agri Export FBL ICRA BBB- 360 Reaffirmed Pan Agri Export Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 104 Reaffirmed /A3 Power Grid Corporation Of LT bonds programme ICRA AAA 134810 Outstanding India Ltd reduced from Rs 14000.00 crore Power Grid Corporation Of LT bonds ICRA AAA 724817 Outstanding India Ltd reduced from Rs 90,228.10 crore Power Grid Corporation Of Working capital loan ICRA AAA 42500 Outstanding India Ltd reduced from Rs 4250.00 crore Power Grid Corporation Of LT loans ICRA AAA 133562.2Outstanding India Ltd enhanced from Rs 683.13 crore Power Grid Corporation Of LT/ ST- Fund based/ ICRA AAA 22000 Outstanding India Ltd non fund based /A1+ reduced from Rs 3700.00 crore Raaja Magnetics Ltd LT-CC ICRA BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Reliance Communications Ltd NCD (NCD) Programme ICRA BBB 50000 Downgraded removed from watch and negative outlook assigned Reliance Communications Ltd LT FB/Non-FBL ICRA BBB 281160 Downgraded removed from watch and negative outlook assigned Reliance Communications Ltd NCD (NCD) Programme ICRA BBB 50000 Downgraded removed from watch and negative outlook assigned Reliance Communications Ltd LT FB/Non-FBL ICRA BBB 281160 Downgraded removed from watch and negative outlook assigned Reliance Infratel Ltd LT FB/Non-FBL ICRA BBB 22710 Downgraded removed from watch and negative outlook assigned Reliance Infratel Ltd LT FB/Non-FBL ICRA BBB 22710 Downgraded removed from watch and negative outlook assigned Reliance Telecom Ltd LT FB/Non-FBL ICRA BBB 8120 Downgraded removed from watch and negative outlook assigned Reliance Telecom Ltd LT FB/Non-FBL ICRA BBB 8120 Downgraded removed from watch and negative outlook assigned Rlj Concast Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BB 466.1 Reaffirmed Sachdev Food Products FB Limits ICRA BB- 79.1 Reaffirmed Sachdev Food Products Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- /A4 5.9 Reaffirmed Sachdev Food Products Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB- 75 Reaffirmed Sai Sannidhi Agro Tech LT - Fund based – TL ICRA B 10 Reaffirmed Sai Sannidhi Agro Tech LT - Fund based – CC ICRA B 70 Reaffirmed Sri Shyam Agro Traders LT FBL ICRA B+ 150 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 10.00 crore Sri Srinivasa Spintex (India) Fund Based – CC ICRA B+ 550 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Srinivasa Spintex (India) TL ICRA B+ 639.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Srinivasa Spintex (India) Non-FBL ICRA B+ 24.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Srinivasa Spintex (India) Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 28.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Subramanyeswara Polymers LT FBL ICRA B+ 102.4 Upgraded Sri Subramanyeswara Polymers LT Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 79.6 Upgraded Sss Rice Mill Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 161.7 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 16.59 crore earlier Sss Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Sss Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 16.8 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 1.26 crore earlier Tulsyan Rice Mill Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 80 Reaffirmed Umesh & Bros Construction FB Limits - CC ICRA B+ 30 Assigned Umesh & Bros Construction Non-FBL – BG ICRA B+ 120 Assigned Y.S. Investments FBL ICRA B+ 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)