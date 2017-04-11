Apr 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- General Polytex Pvt Ltd Non -FB limit IND A4+ 23 Assigned Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery LtdNon -FB WC limit IND A4+ 20 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hariom Projects Pvt Ltd Non -FB limit IND A4+ 110 Assigned Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non -FB Fac IND A3 150 Assigned M/S Advance Coolers Non -FB Fac IND A4 17.5 Assigned M/S Advance Coolers Proposed non -FB Fac IND A4 12.5 Assigned Provisional Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd Non -FB limit IND A4+ 360 Assigned Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd Non -FB limit IND A4+ 15.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd Principal Protected IND PP- MLD AA- 1 Assigned Market Linked Debentureemr Bangalore Airport Hotel Ltd TL IND A- 3050 Assigned Gail (I) Ltd Bonds IND AAA 5 Affirmed Gail (I) Ltd Proposed bonds IND AAA 5 Affirmed Provisional Gail (I) Ltd FB/non -FB Bk facility IND AAA/ IND A1+ 15 Affirmed General Polytex Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 561.7 Assigned General Polytex Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB- 180 Assigned Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery LtdFB WC limit IND BB+ /A4+ 350 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hariom Projects Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB 90 Assigned Hindustan Prefab Ltd Non -FB WC IND BBB/ IND A2 400 Assigned Ishan International FB limit IND B+/ IND A4 347.5 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long -TL IND BBB- 26 Assigned Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- / IND A3250 Assigned M/S Advance Coolers Proposed long -TL IND B 20 Assigned Provisional M/S Advance Coolers FB Fac - CC IND B/ IND A4 60 Assigned M/S Advance Coolers Proposed FB Fac IND B/ IND A4 20 Assigned Provisional National Highways Authority Of FY18 borrowing IND AAA 590 Assigned India programme (including 54EC bonds for FY18) National Highways Authority Of Tax -free bonds (FY12 IND AAA 290 Affirmed India and FY16) National Highways Authority Of LT bonds (FY15 and IND AAA 76.24 Affirmed India FY16) National Highways Authority Of FY17 borrowing IND AAA 331.18 Affirmed India programme (reduced from 550) National Highways Authority Of LT bonds (FY14) WD 29.42 Withdrawn India Ncc Ltd TL IND A- 350 Upgraded (reduced from 1,480) Ncc Ltd FB WC limits IND A- / IND A2+ 20580 Upgraded (increased from 19,580) Ncc Ltd Non -FB limits IND A- / IND A2+ 82760 Upgraded Ncc Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND A- / IND A2+ 1760 Upgraded Provisional P.K. Foods FB limit IND B+/ IND A4 100 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Platinum Trust March 2017 Pass -through IND AAA (SO) 3090.8 Assigned certificates (PTCs) - Series A Provisional Platinum Trust March 2017 Second loss credit IND BBB (SO) 162.3 Assigned facility (SLCF) Provisional Sansar Trust Jan 2016 Second loss credit IND A- (SO) 269.9 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust Jan 2016 Series A pass -through IND AAA (SO) 2103.5 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd FB limit IND A 1250 Affirmed (increased from 1,000) Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd TL IND A 225 Affirmed (reduced from 450) Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 170 Assigned Shiva Cotton Industries FB WC limit IND B+ 60 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shiva Cotton Industries Long -TL IND B+ 35 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shree Badri Kedar Udyog Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 150 Assigned Smart Motors Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B 100 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Suryoday Micro Finance Ltd Issuer rating IND BBB+ Withdrawn Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd Long -TL IND BBB 468.6 Assigned Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BBB/ IND A3+ 1490 Assigned Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd Non -FB WC IND BBB/ IND A3+ 2240 Assigned Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 72.96 Assigned Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 93 Assigned West Gujarat Expressway Ltd NCDs IND AA- (SO) 1412.6 Affirmed; Outlook revised to Negative (1,336.2 million as on 31 March 2017) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)