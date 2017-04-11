Apr 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 10, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
General Polytex Pvt Ltd Non -FB limit IND A4+ 23 Assigned
Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery LtdNon -FB WC limit IND A4+ 20
Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Hariom Projects Pvt Ltd Non -FB limit IND A4+ 110 Assigned
Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non -FB Fac IND A3 150 Assigned
M/S Advance Coolers Non -FB Fac IND A4 17.5 Assigned
M/S Advance Coolers Proposed non -FB Fac IND A4 12.5 Assigned
Provisional
Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd Non -FB limit IND A4+ 360 Assigned
Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd Non -FB limit IND A4+ 15.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd Principal Protected IND PP- MLD AA- 1 Assigned
Market Linked Debentureemr
Bangalore Airport Hotel Ltd TL IND A- 3050 Assigned
Gail (I) Ltd Bonds IND AAA 5 Affirmed
Gail (I) Ltd Proposed bonds IND AAA 5 Affirmed
Provisional
Gail (I) Ltd FB/non -FB Bk facility IND AAA/ IND A1+ 15 Affirmed
General Polytex Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 561.7 Assigned
General Polytex Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB- 180 Assigned
Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery LtdFB WC limit IND BB+ /A4+ 350
Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Hariom Projects Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB 90 Assigned
Hindustan Prefab Ltd Non -FB WC IND BBB/ IND A2 400 Assigned
Ishan International FB limit IND B+/ IND A4 347.5
Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long -TL IND BBB- 26 Assigned
Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- / IND A3250 Assigned
M/S Advance Coolers Proposed long -TL IND B 20 Assigned
Provisional
M/S Advance Coolers FB Fac - CC IND B/ IND A4 60 Assigned
M/S Advance Coolers Proposed FB Fac IND B/ IND A4 20 Assigned
Provisional
National Highways Authority Of FY18 borrowing IND AAA 590 Assigned
India programme (including
54EC bonds for FY18)
National Highways Authority Of Tax -free bonds (FY12 IND AAA 290 Affirmed
India and FY16)
National Highways Authority Of LT bonds (FY15 and IND AAA 76.24 Affirmed
India FY16)
National Highways Authority Of FY17 borrowing IND AAA 331.18 Affirmed
India programme
(reduced from 550)
National Highways Authority Of LT bonds (FY14) WD 29.42 Withdrawn
India
Ncc Ltd TL IND A- 350 Upgraded
(reduced from 1,480)
Ncc Ltd FB WC limits IND A- / IND A2+ 20580 Upgraded
(increased from 19,580)
Ncc Ltd Non -FB limits IND A- / IND A2+ 82760 Upgraded
Ncc Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND A- / IND A2+ 1760 Upgraded
Provisional
P.K. Foods FB limit IND B+/ IND A4 100
Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Platinum Trust March 2017 Pass -through IND AAA (SO) 3090.8 Assigned
certificates (PTCs) -
Series A
Provisional
Platinum Trust March 2017 Second loss credit IND BBB (SO) 162.3 Assigned
facility (SLCF)
Provisional
Sansar Trust Jan 2016 Second loss credit IND A- (SO) 269.9 Affirmed
facility (SLCF)
Sansar Trust Jan 2016 Series A pass -through IND AAA (SO) 2103.5 Affirmed
certificates (PTCs)
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd FB limit IND A 1250 Affirmed
(increased from 1,000)
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd TL IND A 225 Affirmed
(reduced from 450)
Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 170 Assigned
Shiva Cotton Industries FB WC limit IND B+ 60
Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Shiva Cotton Industries Long -TL IND B+ 35
Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Shree Badri Kedar Udyog Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 150 Assigned
Smart Motors Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B 100 Migrated to
Non
-Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Suryoday Micro Finance Ltd Issuer rating IND BBB+ Withdrawn
Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd Long -TL IND BBB 468.6 Assigned
Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BBB/ IND A3+ 1490 Assigned
Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd Non -FB WC IND BBB/ IND A3+ 2240 Assigned
Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 72.96 Assigned
Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 93 Assigned
West Gujarat Expressway Ltd NCDs IND AA- (SO) 1412.6 Affirmed;
Outlook revised to Negative
(1,336.2 million as on 31 March 2017)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
