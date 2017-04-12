Apr 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atibir Industries Co. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 2628.3 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 40 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed NFB WC limits IND A4+ 120 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category Provisional (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Cosyn Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 42.5 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Enkebee Infra Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) M/S Ess Pee Knit Wear Non-FB limit IND A4+ 3.5 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Niagara Metals India Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 160 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Perfect Infracorp Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3+ 480 Assigned Prashant Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB WC limit IND A4 8.6 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Premier Poultry Products Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 5 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd CP# IND A1+(SO) 300 Affirmed # The rating to the CP was assigned on 15 February 2017. Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB Fac IND A3 23.4 Assigned Provisional Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 150 Assigned Steelfur System Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 5 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Steelfur System Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC IND A4+ 5 Migrated to limit Non -Cooperating Category Provisional (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 2 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Trident Ltd CP* IND A1+ 500 Assigned * The CP has been carved out of Trident’s working capital limits and will be used to meet working capital requir Unimech Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 78 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atibir Industries Co. Ltd FB limits IND BBB 2180 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Bhubaneshwar Power Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 6763.6 Assigned Bhubaneshwar Power Pvt Ltd WC Fac IND A- 460 Assigned Bhubaneshwar Power Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A- 460 Assigned Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ /A4+ 20 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND BB+ /A4+ 20 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category Provisional (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Cosyn Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 20 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Cosyn Ltd Long-TL IND BB 2.34 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Dutch Glass Long-TL IND B+ 56.12 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Dutch Glass FB limit IND B+ /A4 11.6 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 9.6 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ /A4+ 30 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Energon Gj Wind Power Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk TL IND A- 1970 Assigned Enkebee Infra FB WC limit IND BB- 10 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Goyal Rice Mills TL IND B 16.5 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Goyal Rice Mills FB limit IND B /A4 50 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Iiert December 2016 Series A pass-through IND AA(SO) 1917.8 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Kapil Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 1.1 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kapil Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B+ /A4 70 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kundli Manesar Expressway Ltd Bk TL IND BBB 13000 Assigned Ls Rice Exports Pvt Ltd TL IND B 13.1 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ls Rice Exports Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B /A4 40 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) M/S Ess Pee Knit Wear FB Limit IND BB+ /A4+ 105 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Niagara Metals India Ltd TL IND BB 20 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Niagara Metals India Ltd FB WC limits IND BB /A4+ 70 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Notandas And Sons FB limit IND BBB- /A3 280 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Notandas Gems Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB /A4+ 80 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Perfect Infracorp Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB 160 Assigned Prakash Industrial TL limits IND B 93.7 Migrated to Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Prakash Industrial FB WC limits IND B /A4 100 Migrated to Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Prashant Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. FB WC limit IND B- 57.5 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Prashant Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. Long-TL IND B- 17.4 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Premier Poultry Products Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 26.6 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Premier Poultry Products Ltd FB limit IND BB+ /A4+ 74 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Pudukkottai Municipality LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Rational Handloom Company Pvt TL IND BB 124.82 Migrated to Ltd Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rational Handloom Company Pvt FB WC limits IND BB /A4+ 350 Migrated to Ltd Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND A+ /RWN 9750 RWN maintained reduced from 15,000 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL IND A+ /RWN 5300 Assigned; placed on RWN Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac IND A+ /RWN /IND 180000 RWN maintained A1+ /RWN Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST debt* IND A1+ /RWN 18000 RWN maintained *INR6,000 million of the short-term debt is backed by a fund-based facility. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCDs** IND AA-(SO) /RWN 4750 RWN maintained **The rated facilities are secured against regulatory asset collection in R-Infra’s Mumbai distribution business Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL** IND AA-(SO) /RWN 9000 RWN maintained **The rated facilities are secured against regulatory asset collection in R-Infra’s Mumbai distribution business Sai Bharathi Homes FB limit IND B+ 130 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sansaara Weaves & Filaments Pvt Long-TL IND BB- 46.7 Migrated to Ltd Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sansaara Weaves & Filaments Pvt FB limit IND BB- /A4+ 20 Migrated to Ltd Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 190.35 Assigned Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac IND BBB- /IND A3 40 Assigned Provisional Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- /IND A3 30 Assigned Shreegopal Gobind Agro Tech Pvt TL IND B- 150 Migrated to Ltd Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shreegopal Gobind Agro Tech Pvt FB WC limit IND B- /A4 85 Migrated to Ltd Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Bk loan IND AA 60540 Assigned Shubhang Oils Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B 85 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Steelfur System Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BB- 18.6 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Steelfur System Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- /A4+ 28.5 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Steelfur System Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND BB- /A4+ 1.5 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category Provisional (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 60 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND BB- 40 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category Provisional (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Unimech Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 97.5 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Unimech Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 34.6 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vadalia Foods TL limits IND B+ 43.84 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vadalia Foods FB WC limits IND B+ /A4 30 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Velankanni Town Panchayat LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Vivaana Designers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B- /A4 84 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.