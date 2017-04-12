Apr 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Fine Foods Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed Bansal Fine Foods Pvt Ltd Interchangeable limitsICRA A4 Reaffirmed Dilipkumar V. Lakhi ST - FBL ICRA A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-FBL ICRA A4 76.2 Reaffirmed Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-FBL ICRA A4 Reaffirmed Gsp International Non FBL ICRA A4 250 Reaffirmed Hare Krishna Metallics Pvt Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A3 181 Downgraded from ICRA A3+ Hare Krishna Metallics Pvt Ltd ST – Non Fund based ICRA A3 Downgraded Sublimit from ICRA A3+ Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A2 35 Reaffirmed Joseph Leslie & Company Llp ST Non-FBL ICRA A4 21 Reaffirmed Joseph Leslie & Company Llp LT and ST Unallocated ICRA B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Limit and ICRA A4 Kamman Corporation LOC (LC) ICRA A4+ Reaffirmed Kamman Corporation Unallocated amount ICRA A4+ Reaffirmed Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd CP ICRA A1+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd CP ICRA A1+(SO) 250 Outstanding Legend Ceramic Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Orient Packaging NFBL ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart ST Non-FBL ICRA A4 150 Reaffirmed Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart ST Non-FBL ICRA A4 Reaffirmed Robo Equipments And Forgings NFBL ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Roshan Real Estates Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits ICRA A4 160 Reaffirmed S. Gopal Kamath (Cochin) Pvt ST FBL ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd S. Gopal Kamath (Cochin) Pvt ST NFBL ICRA A4 23 Reaffirmed Ltd Seeds & Grains India Pvt Ltd Short- term FBL ICRA A4 440 Reaffirmed Seeds & Grains India Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A2 50 Reaffirmed Spa Heights Pvt Ltd Non FBL ICRA A4 120 Reaffirmed Supertex Woven Industries FBL ICRA]A4 19.5 Reaffirmed Supertex Woven Industries Non-FBL ICRA]A4 20 Reaffirmed Ufo Moviez India Ltd ST, non-FBL ICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Vikrant Extrusion Non-FBL ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Vishindas Holaram ST - FBL ICRA A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Zenith Exports Ltd FBL ICRA A4 Reaffirmed Zenith Exports Ltd Non FBL ICRA A4 Reaffirmed Zenith Exports Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A4 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adg Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B 50 Reaffirmed Asirvad Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) upgraded -Antiope Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA A- Asirvad Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA upgraded -Antiope Ifmr Capital 2016 BBB+(SO) from ICRA BBB-(SO) Auraya Healthcare FB – CC ICRA BB- 30 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Auraya Healthcare FB – TL ICRA BB- 45 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Bajaj Allianz General CPA iAAA Reaffirmed Insurance Co. Ltd Banox Exim Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB 100 Reaffirmed Banox Exim Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated Limit ICRA BBB 18.3 Reaffirmed Bansal Fine Foods Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB 300 Reaffirmed Bata India Ltd Non Fund Based ICRA AA+ 310 Reaffirmed Creative Thermolite Power Pvt. Non-fund based – LT ICRA B 540 Reaffirmed Ltd. Ds Spiceco Pvt Ltd Fund based :CC ICRA A(S) 100 Reaffirmed (backed by Letter of Comfort) Ds Spiceco Pvt Ltd Fund based: TL ICRA A(S) 300 Reaffirmed Ds Spiceco Pvt Ltd Fund based: CC ICRA A+(SO) 500 Reaffirmed (backed by Corporate Guarantee) Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL ICRA B Reaffirmed Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated Limits ICRA B 123.8 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4 Gemtree Natural Produce Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB 130 Revised from ICRA BB- Gemtree Natural Produce Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 20 Revised from ICRA BB- Gsp International FBL ICRA B 200 Reaffirmed Hare Krishna Metallics Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based ICRA BBB- 170 Downgraded from ICRA BBB Hare Krishna Metallics Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BBB- Downgraded from ICRA BBB Hare Krishna Metallics Pvt Ltd LT – Unallocated ICRA BBB- 56.2 Downgraded from ICRA BBB Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BBB+ 155 Reaffirmed Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd LT – CC ICRA BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed Janta Land Promoters Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 2500 Reaffirmed Joseph Leslie & Company Llp LT FBL ICRA B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Kamman Corporation CC (CC) ICRA BB+ Reaffirmed Legend Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limits ICRA B+ 40 Upgraded from ICRA B Legend Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 87.5 Upgraded from ICRA B Nandan Sales Corporation FBL ICRA B+ 75 Reaffirmed National Seeds Corporation Ltd FB Working Capital ICRA AA 750 Reaffirmed Limits Orient Packaging FBL ICRA BB 60 Reaffirmed Osia Gems Pvt Ltd LT and ST FB Limit ICRA BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart LT FBL ICRA B Reaffirmed Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart Unallocated Limits ICRA B 51 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4 Ritika Vegetable Oil Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB 24.4 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Ritika Vegetable Oil Pvt Ltd CC (Hyp) Limit ICRA BB 180 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Ritika Vegetable Oil Pvt Ltd CC (Pledge) Limit – ICRA BB 39 Upgraded Against warehouse from ICRA BB- receipts Robo Equipments And Forgings CC ICRA B+ 120 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA B Robo Equipments And Forgings TL ICRA B+ 10.6 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA B Robo Equipments And Forgings Unallocated Amount ICRA B+ 59.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Roshan Real Estates Pvt Ltd FB limit ICRA B+ 70 Reaffirmed S. Gopal Kamath (Cochin) Pvt LT FBL ICRA BB 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Seeds & Grains India Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB 70 revised from ICRA BB- Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BBB+ 570 Reaffirmed Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd LT – CC ICRA BBB+ 530 Reaffirmed Spa Heights Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B- 120 Reaffirmed Spa Heights Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit ICRA B- / 30 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara CC ICRA B 200 Reaffirmed Hygienic Foods Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara TL ICRA B 113.3 Reaffirmed Hygienic Foods Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Unallocated Amount ICRA B 6.7 Reaffirmed Hygienic Foods Pvt Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd -Shri PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) 1752.9 Assigned Trust Q 2017 Supertex Woven Industries FBL ICRA BB 110 Reaffirmed Supertex Woven Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA BB / 29.7 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Ufo Moviez India Ltd TL ICRA AA- 107 Upgraded from ICRA A+ Ufo Moviez India Ltd LT, FBL ICRA AA- 300 Upgraded from ICRA A+ Vikrant Extrusion FBL ICRA BB 50 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Vistaar Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) Withdrawn Ltd –Olorun Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 Vistaar Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB+(SO) Withdrawn Ltd -Olorun Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 