Apr 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chemcoat India Enterprise Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4 49 Assigned Ltd Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 10 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vmd Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 19.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhinaash Agrofood Industries TL IND B+ 32.56 Affirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from INR38.75) Abhinaash Agrofood Industries FB limits IND B+ 30 Affirmed Pvt Ltd B.N.T. Innovations Pvt Ltd FB limit (long- and ST)IND D 80 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category B.N.T. Innovations Pvt Ltd NFB-limit IND D 20 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Chemcoat India Enterprise Pvt FB WC limits IND B+ /IND A4 1 Assigned Ltd Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 41000 Assigned Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ /IND A1+ 3500 Assigned Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FB WC limits ND A+ /IND A1+ 14500 Assigned Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Proposed long-TL* Provisional IND 1000 Assigned A+ * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by HPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd NCDs IND AA- 4950 Assigned Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 25 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ /IND A4 222 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category M/S Qualit Exports FB WC limits IND B/ IND A4 120 Assigned Micky Metals Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 150 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Parin Gems FB Fac - CC IND BB- /IND A4+ 217.2 Affirmed (decreased from INR248.5) Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- /IND A3 57.5 Assigned Raj Infrastructure Development FB limits IND BBB- 100 Migrated to (I) Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Raj Infrastructure Development Non-FB limits IND BBB- 150 Migrated to (I) Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Sahyadri Renewable Energy Pvt TL (LT) IND D 90.78 Assigned Ltd Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd FB WC IND BBB+ /IND A2 2660 Downgraded Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Non-FB WC IND BBB+ /IND A2 7790 Downgraded Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Proposed WC* Provisional IND 2050 Assigned BBB+/ Provisional IND A2 * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by SCTL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Shree Dwarkadhish Udyog Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 100 Assigned Srm Power Pvt Ltd TL I (LT) IND D 204.17 Assigned Srm Power Pvt Ltd TL II (LT) IND D 23.12 Assigned Vmd Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 106.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vmd Mills Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB- 50 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 