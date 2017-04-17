Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 13, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwal Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 10 Assigned
B.S. Builders NFB-limit IND A4 30 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Blue Dart Express Ltd’S Proposed CP/ST debt IND A1+ 300 Affirmed
programme
Gangamai Industries And Non-FB Fac IND A3 250 Assigned
Constructions Ltd
Hans Rubber & Sports Pvt Ltd’S NFBL IND A4 10 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Hypercity Retail (I) Ltd ST CP IND A1(SO) 500 Affirmed
Jagdish Saran’S Non-FB limit IND A4+ 200 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Assigned
Kct Trading Pvt. Ltd.’S FB limit IND A2 50 Assigned
Preeti Buildcon Pvt Ltd’S Non-FB limits IND A4+ 24 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Shoppers Stop Ltd CP IND A1 500 Affirmed
Shoppers Stop Ltd ST CP IND A1 1000 Affirmed
Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd’S CP* IND A1+ 3000 Affirmed
Western India Forgings Pvt. Non-FB-WC limits IND A2+ 312 Affirmed
Ltd.’S
3B Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 165 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
3B Infrastructure Pvt Ltd’S FBL IND BB- /IND A4+ 10 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwal Life Sciences Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB+ /IND A4+ 60 Assigned
Amba Foods FBL IND B /IND A4 90 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd’S FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 70 Affirmed
Arpit Projects Ltd’S TL IND BB 1490 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
B.S. Builders FB limit IND B+ / IND A4 40 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Blue Dart Express Ltd’S NCDs (NCDs)* IND AA 3322 Affirmed
Gangamai Industries And TL IND BBB- 126.6 Assigned
Constructions Ltd
Gangamai Industries And FB WC IND BBB- / IND A32240 Assigned
Constructions Ltd
Hans Rubber & Sports Pvt Ltd’S TL IND B 58 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Hans Rubber & Sports Pvt Ltd’S FBL IND B /IND A4 50 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Herman Properties Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 150 Assigned
Herman Properties Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB- / IND A4+50 Assigned
Indian Art Gallery’S FBL IND BB- / IND A4+100 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Jagdish Saran’S FB limit IND BB /IND A4+ 65 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / IND 70 Assigned
A4+
Krishna Valley Power Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 146.85 Assigned
Kumbakonam Municipality LT IND BB+ - Assigned
M/S Suresh Kumar And Brothers TL IND B+ 13.4 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
M/S Suresh Kumar And Brothers Proposed FB limit IND B+ 56.6 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
M/S Suresh Kumar And Brothers FB WC Limit IND B+ / IND A4 130 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Mohamad Israil Cold Storage Pvt FB WC limit IND B 23.9 Assigned
Ltd
Mohamad Israil Cold Storage Pvt Long-TL IND B 50.18 Assigned
Ltd
N.C.John & Sons (P) Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 2750 Assigned
Preeti Buildcon Pvt Ltd’S FB limits IND BB+ /IND A4+ 40 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Raghunandan Jewellers (Delhi) FB limit IND B 90 Migrated to
Pvt Ltd Non-Cooperating
Category
Shiv Shakti Exporters Pvt Ltd’S FB WC limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 350 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Shree Radhe Shyam Oil Mill’S FBL IND B /IND A4 75 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Shubh Rice Exports Pvt Ltd’S TL IND B 32.88 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Shubh Rice Exports Pvt Ltd’S FB WC limits IND B /IND A4 150 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd FB limits IND AA- /IND A1+ 3000 Affirmed
Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND AA- /IND A1+ 70000 Affirmed
Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB IND AA- /IND A1+ 5990 Affirmed
limits
Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits** IND AA- /IND A1+ 10 Affirmed
Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB IND AA- /IND A1+ 20000 Assigned
limits
Thanjavur Municipal Corporation LT IND BBB- - Assigned
Vijay Jindal Builders Pvt Ltd’S FBL IND BB+ /IND A4+ 60 Migrated to
Non-Cooperating
Category
Vijayalakshmi Hydro Power Pvt TL I (LT) IND D 77.74 Assigned
Ltd
Vijayalakshmi Hydro Power Pvt TL II (LT) IND D 9.04 Assigned
Ltd
Western India Forgings Pvt. FB WC facility IND A- 765 Affirmed
Ltd.’S
Western India Forgings Pvt. TL IND A- 250 Affirmed
Ltd.’S
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)