Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 10 Assigned B.S. Builders NFB-limit IND A4 30 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Blue Dart Express Ltd’S Proposed CP/ST debt IND A1+ 300 Affirmed programme Gangamai Industries And Non-FB Fac IND A3 250 Assigned Constructions Ltd Hans Rubber & Sports Pvt Ltd’S NFBL IND A4 10 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Hypercity Retail (I) Ltd ST CP IND A1(SO) 500 Affirmed Jagdish Saran’S Non-FB limit IND A4+ 200 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Category Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Assigned Kct Trading Pvt. Ltd.’S FB limit IND A2 50 Assigned Preeti Buildcon Pvt Ltd’S Non-FB limits IND A4+ 24 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Category Shoppers Stop Ltd CP IND A1 500 Affirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd ST CP IND A1 1000 Affirmed Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd’S CP* IND A1+ 3000 Affirmed Western India Forgings Pvt. Non-FB-WC limits IND A2+ 312 Affirmed Ltd.’S 3B Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 165 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category 3B Infrastructure Pvt Ltd’S FBL IND BB- /IND A4+ 10 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Life Sciences Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB+ /IND A4+ 60 Assigned Amba Foods FBL IND B /IND A4 90 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd’S FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 70 Affirmed Arpit Projects Ltd’S TL IND BB 1490 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category B.S. Builders FB limit IND B+ / IND A4 40 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Blue Dart Express Ltd’S NCDs (NCDs)* IND AA 3322 Affirmed Gangamai Industries And TL IND BBB- 126.6 Assigned Constructions Ltd Gangamai Industries And FB WC IND BBB- / IND A32240 Assigned Constructions Ltd Hans Rubber & Sports Pvt Ltd’S TL IND B 58 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Hans Rubber & Sports Pvt Ltd’S FBL IND B /IND A4 50 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Herman Properties Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 150 Assigned Herman Properties Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB- / IND A4+50 Assigned Indian Art Gallery’S FBL IND BB- / IND A4+100 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Jagdish Saran’S FB limit IND BB /IND A4+ 65 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / IND 70 Assigned A4+ Krishna Valley Power Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 146.85 Assigned Kumbakonam Municipality LT IND BB+ - Assigned M/S Suresh Kumar And Brothers TL IND B+ 13.4 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category M/S Suresh Kumar And Brothers Proposed FB limit IND B+ 56.6 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category M/S Suresh Kumar And Brothers FB WC Limit IND B+ / IND A4 130 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Mohamad Israil Cold Storage Pvt FB WC limit IND B 23.9 Assigned Ltd Mohamad Israil Cold Storage Pvt Long-TL IND B 50.18 Assigned Ltd N.C.John & Sons (P) Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 2750 Assigned Preeti Buildcon Pvt Ltd’S FB limits IND BB+ /IND A4+ 40 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Raghunandan Jewellers (Delhi) FB limit IND B 90 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non-Cooperating Category Shiv Shakti Exporters Pvt Ltd’S FB WC limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 350 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shree Radhe Shyam Oil Mill’S FBL IND B /IND A4 75 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shubh Rice Exports Pvt Ltd’S TL IND B 32.88 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shubh Rice Exports Pvt Ltd’S FB WC limits IND B /IND A4 150 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd FB limits IND AA- /IND A1+ 3000 Affirmed Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND AA- /IND A1+ 70000 Affirmed Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB IND AA- /IND A1+ 5990 Affirmed limits Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits** IND AA- /IND A1+ 10 Affirmed Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB IND AA- /IND A1+ 20000 Assigned limits Thanjavur Municipal Corporation LT IND BBB- - Assigned Vijay Jindal Builders Pvt Ltd’S FBL IND BB+ /IND A4+ 60 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Vijayalakshmi Hydro Power Pvt TL I (LT) IND D 77.74 Assigned Ltd Vijayalakshmi Hydro Power Pvt TL II (LT) IND D 9.04 Assigned Ltd Western India Forgings Pvt. FB WC facility IND A- 765 Affirmed Ltd.’S Western India Forgings Pvt. TL IND A- 250 Affirmed Ltd.’S ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)