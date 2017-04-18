Apr 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 17, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anshuman Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limit Provisional IND 200 Assigned
A4
Bvg India Ltd CP* IND A1 500 Assigned
*The CP will be carved out of BVGs fund-based working capital limits.
Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Non-FB limits IND A1+ 340.3 Upgraded
Chemicals Ltd
Dishman Pharmaceuticals And CP IND A1+ 500 Upgraded
Chemicals Ltd
Hdfc Bank Ltd CD IND A1+ Assigned
Mansha Builders & Contractors Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Migrated to
Pvt Ltd Non -
Cooperating
Category
Patiala Cotspin Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 14.2 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
R V Plastic Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4 70 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Rewinder Techno Electrical Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 15 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
RR Kabel Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 300 Affirmed
TP Buildtech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 50 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Yadav Tractor Company Letter of guarantee IND A4 30 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhirama Steels Ltd TL Fac IND BBB- 16.2 Affirmed
Abhirama Steels Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB-/IND A3 400 Affirmed
Abhirama Steels Ltd *Proposed FB WC Provisional IND 200 Assigned
facility BBB-/Provisional
IND A3
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution
of loan documents for the above facilities by ASL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Anshuman Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 50 Assigned
B+/Provisional
IND A4
Bahraich Nagar Palika Parishad LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Dishman Pharmaceuticals And TL IND A+ 1628.4 Upgraded
Chemicals Ltd
Dishman Pharmaceuticals And FB limits IND A+/IND A1+ 3679 Upgraded
Chemicals Ltd
Dishman Pharmaceuticals And NCDs 225 Withdrawn
Chemicals Ltd
Donatello Ifmr Capital 2017 PTC (PTCs)-Series A1 IND A(SO) 220.4 Assigned
Donatello Ifmr Capital 2017 PTCs-Series A2 IND BB+(SO) 12 Assigned
Gland Pharma Ltd FB WC IND AA-/IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed
Gland Pharma Ltd Non-FB WC IND AA-/IND A1+ 1200 Affirmed
Gland Pharma Ltd TL 2000 Withdrawn
Mansha Builders & Contractors FB WC limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 40 Migrated to
Pvt Ltd Non -
Cooperating
Category
Orbit Electro Equipments Pvt FBL IND BB/IND A4+ 127.5 Affirmed
Ltd
Patiala Cotspin Ltd TL IND BB+ 232.31 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Patiala Cotspin Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+70 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Patiala Cotspin Ltd Proposed TL Provisional IND 45 Migrated to
BB+ Non -
Cooperating
Category
Patiala Cotspin Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional IND 10 Migrated to
BB+ Non -
Cooperating
Category
R V Plastic Ltd FB limits IND B+ 100 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Rewinder Techno Electrical FB WC limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 35 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Rpg Industrial Product Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB+ 150 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Rpg Industrial Product Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 240 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
RR Kabel Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 2800 Affirmed;
Outlook
revised
to
Positive
RR Kabel Ltd TL IND A- 137.6 Affirmed;
Outlook
revised
to
Positive
RR Kabel Ltd External commercial IND A- 127.5 Affirmed;
borrowings Outlook
revised
to
Positive
RR Kabel Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 540 Assigned
A-
* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and
execution of loan documents for the above facilities by RRKL
Rr Kabel Ltd Proposed TL* Provisional IND 600 Assigned
A-
* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and
execution of loan documents for the above facilities by RRKL
Rr Kabel Ltd Proposed FB WC limits 367.5 Withdrawn
(company did not proceed with the instrumentas envisaged)
Sangotra Fashions Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 70 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd FB limits IND A+ 5 Assigned
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Assigned
Tp Buildtech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ /IND A4 40 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Yadav Tractor Company CC IND B+ /IND A4 24.3 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)