Apr 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anshuman Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limit Provisional IND 200 Assigned A4 Bvg India Ltd CP* IND A1 500 Assigned *The CP will be carved out of BVGs fund-based working capital limits. Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Non-FB limits IND A1+ 340.3 Upgraded Chemicals Ltd Dishman Pharmaceuticals And CP IND A1+ 500 Upgraded Chemicals Ltd Hdfc Bank Ltd CD IND A1+ Assigned Mansha Builders & Contractors Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category Patiala Cotspin Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 14.2 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category R V Plastic Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4 70 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Rewinder Techno Electrical Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 15 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category RR Kabel Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 300 Affirmed TP Buildtech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 50 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Yadav Tractor Company Letter of guarantee IND A4 30 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhirama Steels Ltd TL Fac IND BBB- 16.2 Affirmed Abhirama Steels Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB-/IND A3 400 Affirmed Abhirama Steels Ltd *Proposed FB WC Provisional IND 200 Assigned facility BBB-/Provisional IND A3 *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by ASL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Anshuman Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 50 Assigned B+/Provisional IND A4 Bahraich Nagar Palika Parishad LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Dishman Pharmaceuticals And TL IND A+ 1628.4 Upgraded Chemicals Ltd Dishman Pharmaceuticals And FB limits IND A+/IND A1+ 3679 Upgraded Chemicals Ltd Dishman Pharmaceuticals And NCDs 225 Withdrawn Chemicals Ltd Donatello Ifmr Capital 2017 PTC (PTCs)-Series A1 IND A(SO) 220.4 Assigned Donatello Ifmr Capital 2017 PTCs-Series A2 IND BB+(SO) 12 Assigned Gland Pharma Ltd FB WC IND AA-/IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed Gland Pharma Ltd Non-FB WC IND AA-/IND A1+ 1200 Affirmed Gland Pharma Ltd TL 2000 Withdrawn Mansha Builders & Contractors FB WC limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 40 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category Orbit Electro Equipments Pvt FBL IND BB/IND A4+ 127.5 Affirmed Ltd Patiala Cotspin Ltd TL IND BB+ 232.31 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Patiala Cotspin Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+70 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Patiala Cotspin Ltd Proposed TL Provisional IND 45 Migrated to BB+ Non - Cooperating Category Patiala Cotspin Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional IND 10 Migrated to BB+ Non - Cooperating Category R V Plastic Ltd FB limits IND B+ 100 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Rewinder Techno Electrical FB WC limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 35 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Rpg Industrial Product Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB+ 150 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Rpg Industrial Product Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 240 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category RR Kabel Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 2800 Affirmed; Outlook revised to Positive RR Kabel Ltd TL IND A- 137.6 Affirmed; Outlook revised to Positive RR Kabel Ltd External commercial IND A- 127.5 Affirmed; borrowings Outlook revised to Positive RR Kabel Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 540 Assigned A- * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by RRKL Rr Kabel Ltd Proposed TL* Provisional IND 600 Assigned A- * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by RRKL Rr Kabel Ltd Proposed FB WC limits 367.5 Withdrawn (company did not proceed with the instrumentas envisaged) Sangotra Fashions Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 70 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd FB limits IND A+ 5 Assigned Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Assigned Tp Buildtech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ /IND A4 40 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Yadav Tractor Company CC IND B+ /IND A4 24.3 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)