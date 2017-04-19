Apr 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 18, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 140 Affirmed
K Seshagiri Rao & Co Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
K Seshagiri Rao & Co Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 40 Migrated to
limit A4+ Non Cooperating
Category
Manchukonda Prakasham Non-FB limits IND A2+ 130 Migrated to
Industries India Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating
Category
Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 45 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhima And Brothers Bullion Pvt TL IND BBB 15.11 Affirmed
Ltd
(reduced from INR24.78)
Bhima And Brothers Bullion Pvt FB WC facility IND BBB /IND A3+ 1280 Affirmed
Ltd
(reduced from INR1,300)
Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 23.4 Affirmed
(decreased from INR49.95)
Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd FB limits (CC) IND BB+ 200 Affirmed
City Corporation Ltd FB WC limit - 710 Withdrawn
City Corporation Ltd TL - 110 Withdrawn
City Corporation Ltd Proposed TL - 400 Withdrawn
J.J. House Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB 99 Upgraded from
IND BBB-
J.J. House Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 36 Upgraded from
BBB Provisional
IND BBB-
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facility by JJH to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
J.M. International FB limit IND B+ /IND A4 200 Affirmed
K Seshagiri Rao & Co FB WC limits ND BB+ /IND A4+ 40 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
K Seshagiri Rao & Co Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 90 Migrated to
BB+ /Provisional Non Cooperating
IND A4+ Category
Kothari Prima Pvt Ltd LT loan IND B+ 160 Assigned
Kothari Prima Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B+/IND A4 40 Assigned
Magadh Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 1110 Upgraded from
IND BB-
Magadh Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 200 Upgraded from
IND BB-
(reduced from INR230.48)
Magadh Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 410 Upgraded
BB
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by MIND to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Manchukonda Prakasham FB limits IND BBB+ /IND A2+120 Migrated to
Industries India Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating
Category
Penta Gold Ltd FB limits IND BBB- /IND A3 380 Assigned
Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B 60 Assigned
Southern Petrochemical Proposed FB WC limits *Provisional IND 5000 Assigned
Industries Corporation Ltd BBB-
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the abov
U.P. Power Corporation Ltd NCDs - 5 Withdrawn
U.P. Power Corporation Ltd NCDs IND AA(SO) 34895 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)