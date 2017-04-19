Apr 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 140 Affirmed K Seshagiri Rao & Co Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category K Seshagiri Rao & Co Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 40 Migrated to limit A4+ Non Cooperating Category Manchukonda Prakasham Non-FB limits IND A2+ 130 Migrated to Industries India Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 45 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhima And Brothers Bullion Pvt TL IND BBB 15.11 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR24.78) Bhima And Brothers Bullion Pvt FB WC facility IND BBB /IND A3+ 1280 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR1,300) Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 23.4 Affirmed (decreased from INR49.95) Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd FB limits (CC) IND BB+ 200 Affirmed City Corporation Ltd FB WC limit - 710 Withdrawn City Corporation Ltd TL - 110 Withdrawn City Corporation Ltd Proposed TL - 400 Withdrawn J.J. House Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB 99 Upgraded from IND BBB- J.J. House Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 36 Upgraded from BBB Provisional IND BBB- * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by JJH to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. J.M. International FB limit IND B+ /IND A4 200 Affirmed K Seshagiri Rao & Co FB WC limits ND BB+ /IND A4+ 40 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category K Seshagiri Rao & Co Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 90 Migrated to BB+ /Provisional Non Cooperating IND A4+ Category Kothari Prima Pvt Ltd LT loan IND B+ 160 Assigned Kothari Prima Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B+/IND A4 40 Assigned Magadh Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 1110 Upgraded from IND BB- Magadh Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 200 Upgraded from IND BB- (reduced from INR230.48) Magadh Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 410 Upgraded BB * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by MIND to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Manchukonda Prakasham FB limits IND BBB+ /IND A2+120 Migrated to Industries India Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Penta Gold Ltd FB limits IND BBB- /IND A3 380 Assigned Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B 60 Assigned Southern Petrochemical Proposed FB WC limits *Provisional IND 5000 Assigned Industries Corporation Ltd BBB- *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the abov U.P. Power Corporation Ltd NCDs - 5 Withdrawn U.P. Power Corporation Ltd NCDs IND AA(SO) 34895 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 