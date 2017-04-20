Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 19, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gupta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A2+ 260 Assigned
Jayantisuper Construction Pvt Non-FB limits IND A3 630 Assigned
Ltd
Orix Auto Infrastructure Non-FBL IND A1+ 100 Affirmed
Services Ltd
Orix Auto Infrastructure Short-TL IND A1+ 1050 Affirmed
Services Ltd
(increased from 400)
Surana Meta Cast (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 25.5 Assigned
Xl Enterprises Ltd FB limit IND A4+ 60 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Alchemist Hospitals Ltd Proposed long-TL IND BB+ 311.5 Provisional
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
City Corporation Ltd FB WC limit WD 710 Withdrawn
City Corporation Ltd TL WD 110 Withdrawn
City Corporation Ltd Proposed TL WD 400 Withdrawn
Dreisatz Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loan WD 502.3 Withdrawn
1
Dreisatz Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loan WD 370 Withdrawn
2 (paid in full)
Gupta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND A-/ IND A2+ 270 Assigned
Hearts Malabar Clinical Long-TL IND B 100 Assigned
Solution Pvt Ltd
Jayantisuper Construction Pvt FB limits IND BBB- 40 Assigned
Ltd
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance NCDs* IND AA+ 3 Assigned
Ltd
*Yet to be issued
Mi Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loan WD 502.3 Withdrawn
1
Mi Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loan WD 370 Withdrawn
2
Orix Auto Infrastructure TL IND AAA 7550 Affirmed
Services Ltd
(increased from 3,856)
Orix Auto Infrastructure FB limits IND AAA/ IND A1+ 2950 Affirmed
Services Ltd
(increased from 2,200)
Orix Leasing & Financial NCDs (NCDs) IND AAA 4000 Assigned
Services India Ltd
Orix Leasing & Financial NCDs IND AAA 3200 Affirmed
Services India Ltd
Orix Leasing & Financial Bk loans IND AAA 8800 Affirmed
Services India Ltd
(increased from 7,700)
Premier Seafoods Exim Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+/ IND A4+ 102 Assigned
Shree Radha Krishna Vinimay Pvt FB limits IND BB- 25 Assigned
Ltd
Solapur Municipal Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Surana Meta Cast (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND B 103.6 Assigned
Surana Meta Cast (I) Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 25 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
