Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gupta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A2+ 260 Assigned Jayantisuper Construction Pvt Non-FB limits IND A3 630 Assigned Ltd Orix Auto Infrastructure Non-FBL IND A1+ 100 Affirmed Services Ltd Orix Auto Infrastructure Short-TL IND A1+ 1050 Affirmed Services Ltd (increased from 400) Surana Meta Cast (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 25.5 Assigned Xl Enterprises Ltd FB limit IND A4+ 60 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Alchemist Hospitals Ltd Proposed long-TL IND BB+ 311.5 Provisional LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- City Corporation Ltd FB WC limit WD 710 Withdrawn City Corporation Ltd TL WD 110 Withdrawn City Corporation Ltd Proposed TL WD 400 Withdrawn Dreisatz Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loan WD 502.3 Withdrawn 1 Dreisatz Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loan WD 370 Withdrawn 2 (paid in full) Gupta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND A-/ IND A2+ 270 Assigned Hearts Malabar Clinical Long-TL IND B 100 Assigned Solution Pvt Ltd Jayantisuper Construction Pvt FB limits IND BBB- 40 Assigned Ltd Mahindra Rural Housing Finance NCDs* IND AA+ 3 Assigned Ltd *Yet to be issued Mi Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loan WD 502.3 Withdrawn 1 Mi Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loan WD 370 Withdrawn 2 Orix Auto Infrastructure TL IND AAA 7550 Affirmed Services Ltd (increased from 3,856) Orix Auto Infrastructure FB limits IND AAA/ IND A1+ 2950 Affirmed Services Ltd (increased from 2,200) Orix Leasing & Financial NCDs (NCDs) IND AAA 4000 Assigned Services India Ltd Orix Leasing & Financial NCDs IND AAA 3200 Affirmed Services India Ltd Orix Leasing & Financial Bk loans IND AAA 8800 Affirmed Services India Ltd (increased from 7,700) Premier Seafoods Exim Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+/ IND A4+ 102 Assigned Shree Radha Krishna Vinimay Pvt FB limits IND BB- 25 Assigned Ltd Solapur Municipal Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Surana Meta Cast (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND B 103.6 Assigned Surana Meta Cast (I) Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 25 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)