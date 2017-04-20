Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds CGR 3+ Outstanding programme Cravatex Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4+& 520 Reaffirmed (LC/LER/BC/Factoring) & under rating watch with developing implications Muthoot Finance Ltd ST fund based Bk ICRA A1+ 108180^ outstanding limits### / assigned ### enhanced from Rs. 10,318.00 crore. ^Long-term and short-term fund based bank limits include an interchangeable limit of Rs. 7,395.00 crore. The total rated bank facilities stand at Rs. 12,760.00 crore. The total rated bank Muthoot Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Outstanding Rajnish Steels Non-FBL – LOC* ICRA A4 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of cash credit S. K. Exports FB – Packing Credit ICRA A4 78.5 Reaffirmed S. K. Exports Non-Fund based – LOC ICRA A4 2.5 Reaffirmed S. K. Exports Unallocated ICRA A4 14 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds ICRA A Downgraded programme from ICRA A+ Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds ICRA A Downgraded programme from ICRA A+ Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds ICRA A Downgraded programme from ICRA A+ Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds ICRA A Downgraded programme from ICRA A+ Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds ICRA A+ Downgraded programme (with Green from Shoe Option of Rs. 270 crore) ICRA AA- Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds ICRA A+ Downgraded programme from ICRA AA- Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds ICRA A+ Downgraded programme from ICRA AA- Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds ICRA AA- Withdrawn programme Cheers Interactive (India) Pvt LT FBL – CC ICRA BB 99 Withdrawn Ltd Cheers Interactive (India) Pvt LT Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 1 Withdrawn Ltd Cravatex Ltd TL ICRA BB+& 54.8 Reaffirmed & under rating watch with developing implications Cravatex Ltd FBL (CC) ICRA BB+& 500 Reaffirmed & under rating watch with developing implications Cravatex Ltd Non-FBL (SBLC) ICRA BB+& 45 Reaffirmed & under rating watch with developing implications Dss Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Non FB – BG ICRA B+ 161.1 Reaffirmed Edward Food Research And FB Limit- NCDs ICRA B+ 360 downgraded Analysis Centre Ltd from ICRA BB- Muthoot Finance Ltd TL# ICRA AA 2000 outstanding / assigned # enhanced from Rs. 50.00 crore Muthoot Finance Ltd LT fund based Bk ICRA AA 91370^ outstanding limits## / assigned ##enhanced from Rs. 8,662.00 crore. ^Long-term and short-term fund based bank limits include an interchangeable limit of Rs. 7,395.00 crore. The total rated bank facilities stand at Rs. 12,760.00 crore. The total rated bank fac Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 19500 Outstanding Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA AA 500 Outstanding programme Muthoot Finance Ltd LT debentures& ICRA AA 37320 Outstanding Muthoot Finance Ltd LT debentures ICRA AA 10508 Outstanding (Unallocated) Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA AA 317.8 Outstanding programme Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA AA 682.2 Outstanding programme (Unallocated) Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 2000 Outstanding (Private Placement) Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding programme (Private Placement) Neelam Hospital LT FB – TL ICRA BB- 190 Reaffirmed Rajnish Steels FB Limits - CC ICRA B+ 80 Reaffirmed Rajnish Steels Unallocated ICRA B+ / 30 Reaffirmed A4 Sri Sai Agro Industries LT - Fund based – TL ICRA B 25 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Agro Industries LT - Fund based – CC ICRA B 40 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 