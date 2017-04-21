Apr 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC IND A4 29.6 Migrated to limits Non - Cooperating Category 3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 30.4 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Barmalt Malting (I) Pvt Ltd Fund- and non-FB WC IND A1 1330 Affirmed limits Magadh Construction Works Non-FB Limits IND A4+ 80 Assigned Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 1100 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Minitek System (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 12.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Muzaffarpur Vidyut Vitaran Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3 415.4 Downgraded Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (I) Non-FB limit IND A3 11.5 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category Savita Construction Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 100 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sultanpur Nagar Palika LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Parishad 3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4 30 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category 3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4 10 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 40.1 Affirmed Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 231.3 Affirmed Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt. Ltd Proposed Bk Fac IND BBB / IND 200 Migrated to A3+ Non - Cooperating Category Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt. Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB /IND A3+ 100 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND BBB /IND A3+ 1000 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category B.A.S.S. Minerals India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ /IND A4 40 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category B.A.S.S. Minerals India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND B+ /IND A4 10 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Barmalt Malting (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND A 48.3 Affirmed Barmalt Malting (I) Pvt Ltd Fund- and non-FB WC IND A 1330 Upgraded limits Emami Power Ltd Rupee TL IND A-(SO) 1430 Assigned Hdfc Da December 2010 – II Second Loss Credit IND A+ (SO) 59.2 Affirmed Facility (SLCF) Hdfc Da December 2010 – II Purchaser Payouts IND AAA(SO) 473.3 Affirmed Kalyanpur Cements Ltd Zero-coupon NCDs IND C 794.6 Affirmed and Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond IND AA-(SO) 5016 Affirmed Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond IND AA-(SO) 2484 Affirmed Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond IND AA-(SO) 5120 Affirmed Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond IND AA-(SO) 6445 Affirmed Magadh Construction Works FB limit IND BB- 10 Assigned Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 31.7 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd FB limit IND BBB- 660 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Minitek System (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND B+ / IND A4 30.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Minitek System (I) Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B+ / IND A4 35 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Muzaffarpur Vidyut Vitaran Ltd TL IND BBB- 732.6 Downgraded from IND BBB Muzaffarpur Vidyut Vitaran Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB- 100 Downgraded from IND BBB Pvn Tex Industries FB WC limits (LT) IND D 120 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Pvn Tex Industries TL (LT) IND D 13.3 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Pvn Tex Industries Non-FB WC limits (ST) IND D 60 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Royale Manor Hotels And TL IND BB 9.28 Assigned Industries Ltd Royale Manor Hotels And FB limit IND 79.55 Assigned Industries Ltd BB/IND A4+ Sansar Trust March 2016 V Second loss credit IND A-(SO) 311.25 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust March 2016 V Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 2527.8 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (I) TL IND BBB- 150 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (I) FB limit IND BBB- 180 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category Savita Construction Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 3.9 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Savita Construction Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B- 60 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal WC loans IND BBB- /IND A3 180 Migrated to Agrawal & Company Non - Cooperating Category Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt. Proposed Bk Fac IND BBB / IND 290 Migrated to Ltd A3+ Non - Cooperating Category Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt. FB WC Fac IND BBB / IND A3+ 425 Migrated to Ltd Non - Cooperating Category Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt. Non-FB WC Fac IND BBB / IND A3+ 3035 Migrated to Ltd Non - Cooperating Category Theiva Exim FB WC limits IND B/IND 90 Assigned A4 Vismit Infrastructure TL IND B+ 120 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category VRS Foods Ltd Proposed TL IND A- 650 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category VRS Foods Ltd TL IND A- 442.9 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category VRS Foods Ltd FB WC limit IND A- /IND A2+ 3820 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)