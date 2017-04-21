Apr 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 20, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC IND A4 29.6 Migrated to
limits Non -
Cooperating
Category
3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 30.4 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Barmalt Malting (I) Pvt Ltd Fund- and non-FB WC IND A1 1330 Affirmed
limits
Magadh Construction Works Non-FB Limits IND A4+ 80 Assigned
Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 1100 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Minitek System (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 12.5 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Muzaffarpur Vidyut Vitaran Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3 415.4 Downgraded
Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (I) Non-FB limit IND A3 11.5 Migrated to
Pvt Ltd Non -
Cooperating
Category
Savita Construction Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 100 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Sultanpur Nagar Palika LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Parishad
3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4 30 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4 10 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 40.1 Affirmed
Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 231.3 Affirmed
Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt. Ltd Proposed Bk Fac IND BBB / IND 200 Migrated to
A3+ Non -
Cooperating
Category
Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt. Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB /IND A3+ 100 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND BBB /IND A3+ 1000 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
B.A.S.S. Minerals India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ /IND A4 40 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
B.A.S.S. Minerals India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND B+ /IND A4 10 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Barmalt Malting (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND A 48.3 Affirmed
Barmalt Malting (I) Pvt Ltd Fund- and non-FB WC IND A 1330 Upgraded
limits
Emami Power Ltd Rupee TL IND A-(SO) 1430 Assigned
Hdfc Da December 2010 – II Second Loss Credit IND A+ (SO) 59.2 Affirmed
Facility (SLCF)
Hdfc Da December 2010 – II Purchaser Payouts IND AAA(SO) 473.3 Affirmed
Kalyanpur Cements Ltd Zero-coupon NCDs IND C 794.6 Affirmed and
Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond IND AA-(SO) 5016 Affirmed
Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond IND AA-(SO) 2484 Affirmed
Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond IND AA-(SO) 5120 Affirmed
Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond IND AA-(SO) 6445 Affirmed
Magadh Construction Works FB limit IND BB- 10 Assigned
Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 31.7 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd FB limit IND BBB- 660 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Minitek System (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND B+ / IND A4 30.5 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Minitek System (I) Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B+ / IND A4 35 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Muzaffarpur Vidyut Vitaran Ltd TL IND BBB- 732.6 Downgraded
from IND BBB
Muzaffarpur Vidyut Vitaran Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB- 100 Downgraded
from IND BBB
Pvn Tex Industries FB WC limits (LT) IND D 120 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Pvn Tex Industries TL (LT) IND D 13.3 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Pvn Tex Industries Non-FB WC limits (ST) IND D 60 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Royale Manor Hotels And TL IND BB 9.28 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Royale Manor Hotels And FB limit IND 79.55 Assigned
Industries Ltd BB/IND A4+
Sansar Trust March 2016 V Second loss credit IND A-(SO) 311.25 Affirmed
facility (SLCF)
Sansar Trust March 2016 V Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 2527.8 Affirmed
certificates (PTCs)
Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (I) TL IND BBB- 150 Migrated to
Pvt Ltd Non -
Cooperating
Category
Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (I) FB limit IND BBB- 180 Migrated to
Pvt Ltd Non -
Cooperating
Category
Savita Construction Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 3.9 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Savita Construction Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B- 60 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal WC loans IND BBB- /IND A3 180 Migrated to
Agrawal & Company Non -
Cooperating
Category
Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt. Proposed Bk Fac IND BBB / IND 290 Migrated to
Ltd A3+ Non -
Cooperating
Category
Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt. FB WC Fac IND BBB / IND A3+ 425 Migrated to
Ltd Non -
Cooperating
Category
Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt. Non-FB WC Fac IND BBB / IND A3+ 3035 Migrated to
Ltd Non -
Cooperating
Category
Theiva Exim FB WC limits IND B/IND 90 Assigned
A4
Vismit Infrastructure TL IND B+ 120 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
VRS Foods Ltd Proposed TL IND A- 650 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
VRS Foods Ltd TL IND A- 442.9 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
VRS Foods Ltd FB WC limit IND A- /IND A2+ 3820 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)