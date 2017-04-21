Apr 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balramapur Chini Mills Ltd CP^ ICRA A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed ^Total borrowing under CP/STD and cash credit to be limited to sanctioned cash credit limits or drawing power, whichever is lower Balramapur Chini Mills Ltd Non-FBL** ICRA A1+ 950 Reaffirmed **The non-fund based limits are a sublimit of the fund-based limits Balramapur Chini Mills Ltd NFBL-Forward Cover** ICRA A1+ 40 Reaffirmed **The non-fund based limits are a sublimit of the fund-based limits Belstar Investment And Finance CP programme ICRA A1 500 Assigned Pvt Ltd Desein Pvt Ltd Non fund based ICRA A3+ 305 Revised from ICRA A2+ Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal ICRA A1+ 13500 Outstanding Protected Market Linked Debenture Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA A1+ 110000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 60000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal PP-MLD 5000 Outstanding Ltd Protected Market ICRA A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Finance And CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Investments Ltd financing) Edelweiss Finance And CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance And ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 4000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 45000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 50000 outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 outstanding Ltd Ganesh Polychem Ltd ST – NFBL ICRA A1 50 Reaffirmed Indian Potash Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 69500 Reaffirmed Indian Potash Ltd ST: CP ICRA A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Kansara Forge & Wires Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd Solar project SP 2A Assigned Punjab And Sind Bank CDs Programme ICRA A1+ 100000 Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asf Insignia Sez Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BBB 2700 Downgraded to ICRA BBB- Asf Insignia Sez Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed TL ICRA BBB 1800 Downgraded to ICRA BBB- Balramapur Chini Mills Ltd FBL – TL ICRA AA 1835.1 Revised from ICRA AA- Balramapur Chini Mills Ltd FBL – CC ICRA AA 16000 Revised From ICRA AA- Belstar Investment And Finance NCD programme ICRA A 700 Assigned Pvt Ltd Belstar Investment And Finance Subordinated debt ICRA A 300 Assigned Pvt Ltd programme Bhavani Cotex FB TL ICRA B+ 6 Reaffirmed Bhavani Cotex FB CC ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Cholamandalam Investment & Second Loss Facility ICRA A+(SO) Withdrawn Finance Co. Ltd -Platinum Trust August 2014 Cholamandalam Investment & PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) Withdrawn Finance Co. Ltd -Platinum Trust August 2014 Desein Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BBB 30 Revised from ICRA A- Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 6500 Outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA AA 3600 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal ICRA AA 9000 Outstanding Protected Market /ICRA A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme PP-MLDICRA 73500 Outstanding AA Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 47000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Finance And NCD Programme ICRA AA 12500 Outstanding Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance And Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 500 Outstanding Investments Ltd Programm Edelweiss Finance And Bk Line ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance And LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 8000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 outstanding Ltd Ganesh Polychem Ltd LT –TL ICRA A 150 Reaffirmed Ganesh Polychem Ltd LT- Fund Based / ICRA A 250 Reaffirmed Cash Credit Healthcare Global Enterprises TL ICRA A- 926.2 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB+ Healthcare Global Enterprises FBL ICRA A- 550 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB+ Healthcare Global Enterprises Non-FBL ICRA A- 843.8 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB+ Indian Potash Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA A+ 11000 Reaffirmed Kansara Forge & Wires Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 25 Reaffirmed Kansara Forge & Wires Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 35 Reaffirmed Mewad Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL – CC ICRA BB- 60 Assigned Mewad Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL – TL ICRA BB- 40 Assigned Multiple Originators PTC Series A1 ICRA AA-(SO) 598.1 Withdrawn Multiple Originators PTC Series A2 ICRA AA-(SO) 18.5 Withdrawn Presidency Exports & Fund Based Bk - 130 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Punjab And Sind Bank Basel III compliant ICRA 10000 Assigned Tier I Bonds A+(hyb) Punjab And Sind Bank Basel III compliant ICRA AA 11750 Outstanding Tier I Bonds Shri Shyam Polycoat Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 20 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Polycoat Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 28 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Polycoat Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated ICRA B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed /A4 Svl Ltd LT, Non-Convertible ICRA AA 6500 Reaffirmed Debent Svl Ltd LT, Term-Loans ICRA B+ 1105 Downgraded from ICRA BBB Svl Ltd LT, NCDs ICRA B+ 1125 Downgraded from ICRA BBB Svl Ltd LT, Unallocated ICRA B+ 505 Downgraded from ICRA BBB Tvs Credit Services Ltd - PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Moon Trust January 2015 Tvs Credit Services Ltd - Second Loss Facility ICRA A- (SO) Reaffirmed Silver Trust July 2016 Tvs Credit Services Ltd - PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Silver Trust July 2016 Tvs Credit Services Ltd - Second Loss Facility ICRA A- (SO) Reaffirmed Silver Trust March 2016 Tvs Credit Services Ltd - PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Silver Trust March 2016 Tvs Credit Services Ltd - Second Loss Facility ICRA A- (SO) Reaffirmed Titan Trust March 2016 Tvs Credit Services Ltd - PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Titan Trust March 2016 Tvs Credit Services Ltd - Gold Second Loss Facility ICRA A+(SO) Reaffirmed Trust October 2015 Tvs Credit Services Ltd - Gold PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Trust October 2015 Tvs Credit Services Ltd - PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Lotus Trust August 2014 Tvs Credit Services Ltd - PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Lotus Trust July 2015 Tvs Credit Services Ltd - PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Sparkle Trust November 2014 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 