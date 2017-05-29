May 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 26, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
M P Agarwala Non-FB limit IND A4+ 110 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Rajbir Construction Non-FB limit IND A3+ 710 Assigned
Shivam Iron & Steel Non-FB WC limit IND A4 381 Assigned
Vishal Infraglobal Non-FB limit IND A4+ 390 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Purvanchal Flour Mill TL IND BB 55 Assigned
Purvanchal Flour Mill FB WC limit IND BB / IND A4+ 20 Assigned
Disha Microfin NCDs IND A- 750 Assigned
Disha Microfin Subordinated debt IND A- 250 Assigned
Imi Mobile FB WC limits IND BBB- / IND A3100 Assigned
J.P Infra (Mumbai) NCDs IND BBB- 1050 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
M P Agarwala FB limit IND BB- 70 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
M R Real Food FB WC limit IND BB 90 Assigned
M R Real Food TL IND BB 51.45 Assigned
Rajbir Construction FB limit IND BBB 35 Assigned
Shivam Iron & Steel FB WC limit IND B 1250 Assigned
Shivam Iron & Steel Long-TL IND B 609 Assigned
Vishal Infraglobal FB limit IND BB- 190 Assigned
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
