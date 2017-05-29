May 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 9000 Outstanding Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 60000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Evergreen Dooars Tea Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based – BG ICRA A4 3 Reaffirmed International Cargo Terminals NFBL ICRA A3+ 650 Outstanding & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Outstanding Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Withdrawn Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) Mahanagar Gas Ltd ST non-FB limits ICRA A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Network18 Media & Investments CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Shivakriti International Ltd Non-FB limits ICRA A4+ 620 Reaffirmed Singhania Enterprises Non-FB – BG ICRA A4 70 Assigned Taste’L Fine Food Pvt Ltd ST: FB limits ICRA A4+ 120 Assigned Taste’L Fine Food Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 20 Assigned The Indian Card Clothing Co. Non fund based ICRA A2+ 20 Revised from Ltd ICRA A1 Tv18 Broadcast Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bindu Recepies Pvt Ltd LT- NCD (Proposed) ICRA BB 150 Assigned Dbfs Finance & Leasing (India) LT (LT) – Fund Based ICRA BBB 200 Assigned Ltd Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 73500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 8500 Outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 110000 Outstanding /ICRA A1+ Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 13500 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 47000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Evergreen Dooars Tea Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 40 Reaffirmed Evergreen Dooars Tea Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 31.6 Reaffirmed Evergreen Dooars Tea Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 125.4 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4 Fortius Infradevelopers Llp FB – TL (Proposed) ICRA BB+ 1000 Assigned Hydro Magus Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limits ICRA A-(SO) 40 Reaffirmed Hydro Magus Pvt Ltd LT, Non-FBL ICRA A-(SO) 60 Reaffirmed International Cargo Terminals FBL ICRA BBB 1315.8 Outstanding & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Mahanagar Gas Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Mahanagar Gas Ltd LT non-FB limits ICRA AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Mytrah Vayu (Godavari) Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 7060 Assigned Mytrah Vayu (Godavari) Pvt Ltd FB limit ICRA BBB 260 Assigned Network18 Media & Investments LT borrowing ICRA AAA 5000 Upgraded Ltd programme (Bk loan / from ICRA AA+ NCD Programme) Network18 Media & Investments LT/ ST FBL/ non-FBL ICRA 5000 Upgraded Ltd AAA/ICRA A1+ from ICRA AA+/ Reaffirmed Shivakriti International Ltd FB limits ICRA BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Singhania Enterprises FB – CC ICRA B+ 40 Assigned Singhania Enterprises FB - optionally ICRA B+ 10 Assigned convertible debentureIP Taste’L Fine Food Pvt Ltd LT: FB limits ICRA BB 10 Assigned Taste’L Fine Food Pvt Ltd LT/ST: Unallocated ICRA BB / 10 Assigned A4+ The Indian Card Clothing Co. TL ICRA A- 56 Revised from Ltd ICRA A The Indian Card Clothing Co. Working capital ICRA A- 10 Revised from Ltd demand loan ICRA A The Indian Card Clothing Co. Unallocated ICRA A- 84 Revised from Ltd ICRA A The Indian Card Clothing Co. Fund based working ICRA A- / 90 Revised from Ltd capital ICRA A2+ ICRA A / ICRA A1 Tulsiani Constructions And TL ICRA D 300 Revised from Developers Ltd ICRA B+ Tv18 Broadcast Ltd LT/ST fund based ICRA AAA 3540 Upgraded /non-FBL /ICRA A1+ from ICRA AA+ / Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.