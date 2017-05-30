May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 1500 Assigned Amar Plastic Industries Non-FB limit IND A4+ 60 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd Non FB limit IND A4+ 200 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category N Swarna Electricals & Non-FB Fac* IND A4+ 85 Assigned Contractors (increased from INR50)/* The final ratings were assigned based on the sanction letters provided by N Swarna to Ind-Ra. Scoda Tubes Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 32.5 Assigned Swati Concast & Power Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 10 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB+ 140 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 100 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Bank Of Baroda Basel III Tier 2 bonds - 10000 Withdrawn Bank Of Baroda Lower Tier 2 - 25000 Withdrawn subordinated debt Hdfc Da June 10- II SLCF IND AA(SO) 94.9 Affirmed Hdfc Da June 10- II Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 423.6 Affirmed Hdfc Da June 10- III Second loss credit IND AA-(SO) 46.6 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Hdfc Da June 10- III Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 261.2 Affirmed Hdfc Ltd Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 1958.6 Affirmed Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Retail subordinated IND AAA 20000 Assigned Services Ltd debt N Swarna Electricals & FB Fac* IND BB- 15 Assigned Contractors (reduced from INR50) * The final ratings were assigned based on the sanction letters provided by N Swarna to Ind-Ra. Nandi Cotton Ginning Mill Pvt TL IND BB- 47.5 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR42.6) Nandi Cotton Ginning Mill Pvt FB Fac IND BB- /IND A4+ 140 Affirmed Ltd Patna Bakhtiyarpur Tollway Ltd Bk loans IND D 7308.26 Affirmed (reduced from INR7,491.32) Ria Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 53.77 Affirmed (reduced from INR58.13) Satyam Spinners Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 155 Affirmed Scoda Tubes Ltd FB limit IND B 92.5 Assigned Shree Hanuman Mosaic & Marble FB limits IND BB- 50 Assigned Shree Hanuman Mosaic & Marble TL IND BB- 5.84 Assigned Steel Authority Of India Ltd CP IND A1+/RWN 80000 Placed on RWN Steel Authority Of India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+/RWN 20000 Placed on RWN Steel Authority Of India Ltd Bonds IND AA/RWN 170000 Placed on RWN Steel Authority Of India Ltd Bk loan IND AA/RWN 20000 Placed on RWN Steel Authority Of India Ltd Non-FB limits IND AA/RWN 70000 Placed on RWN Steel Authority Of India Ltd FB WC based limits IND AA/RWN/IND 45000 Placed on RWN A1+/RWN Steel Authority Of India Ltd Public deposits IND tAA/RWN 10000 Placed on RWN Swati Concast & Power Pvt. Ltd. FB WC limit IND BB+ 90 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Young Brand Apparel Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 255.5 Affirmed (increased from INR213.01) Young Brand Apparel Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 354 Affirmed (increased from INR200) Young Brand Apparel Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BB+ /IND A4+ 328.3 Affirmed (increased from INR100) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)