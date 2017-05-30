May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 29, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 1500 Assigned
Amar Plastic Industries Non-FB limit IND A4+ 60 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd Non FB limit IND A4+ 200 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
N Swarna Electricals & Non-FB Fac* IND A4+ 85 Assigned
Contractors
(increased from INR50)/* The final ratings were assigned based on the sanction letters provided
by N Swarna to Ind-Ra.
Scoda Tubes Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 32.5 Assigned
Swati Concast & Power Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 10 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB+ 140 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 100 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Bank Of Baroda Basel III Tier 2 bonds - 10000 Withdrawn
Bank Of Baroda Lower Tier 2 - 25000 Withdrawn
subordinated debt
Hdfc Da June 10- II SLCF IND AA(SO) 94.9 Affirmed
Hdfc Da June 10- II Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 423.6 Affirmed
Hdfc Da June 10- III Second loss credit IND AA-(SO) 46.6 Affirmed
facility (SLCF)
Hdfc Da June 10- III Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 261.2 Affirmed
Hdfc Ltd Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 1958.6 Affirmed
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Retail subordinated IND AAA 20000 Assigned
Services Ltd debt
N Swarna Electricals & FB Fac* IND BB- 15 Assigned
Contractors
(reduced from INR50) * The final ratings were assigned based on the sanction letters provided by
N Swarna to Ind-Ra.
Nandi Cotton Ginning Mill Pvt TL IND BB- 47.5 Affirmed
Ltd
(increased from INR42.6)
Nandi Cotton Ginning Mill Pvt FB Fac IND BB- /IND A4+ 140 Affirmed
Ltd
Patna Bakhtiyarpur Tollway Ltd Bk loans IND D 7308.26 Affirmed
(reduced from INR7,491.32)
Ria Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 53.77 Affirmed
(reduced from INR58.13)
Satyam Spinners Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 155 Affirmed
Scoda Tubes Ltd FB limit IND B 92.5 Assigned
Shree Hanuman Mosaic & Marble FB limits IND BB- 50 Assigned
Shree Hanuman Mosaic & Marble TL IND BB- 5.84 Assigned
Steel Authority Of India Ltd CP IND A1+/RWN 80000 Placed on RWN
Steel Authority Of India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+/RWN 20000 Placed on RWN
Steel Authority Of India Ltd Bonds IND AA/RWN 170000 Placed on RWN
Steel Authority Of India Ltd Bk loan IND AA/RWN 20000 Placed on RWN
Steel Authority Of India Ltd Non-FB limits IND AA/RWN 70000 Placed on RWN
Steel Authority Of India Ltd FB WC based limits IND AA/RWN/IND 45000 Placed on RWN
A1+/RWN
Steel Authority Of India Ltd Public deposits IND tAA/RWN 10000 Placed on RWN
Swati Concast & Power Pvt. Ltd. FB WC limit IND BB+ 90 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Young Brand Apparel Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 255.5 Affirmed
(increased from INR213.01)
Young Brand Apparel Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 354 Affirmed
(increased from INR200)
Young Brand Apparel Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BB+ /IND A4+ 328.3 Affirmed
(increased from INR100)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
